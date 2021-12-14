Six years ago, I characterized Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang’s winter solstice concert series as “an anchor, a beacon, and a seasonal tradition in its own right.” The two drummers began performing as a duo at Links Hall in 1990; surrounded by percussion instruments from around the world, they would begin by candlelight, then play until the sun rose in the early hours of the shortest day of the year. As befits an endeavor involving musicians who spend the rest of the year immersed in jazz and other forms of improvised music, each concert’s exact content is different, but the hour and the setting always infuse the event with a redemptive, spiritual air. As the years passed, the series expanded to include several successive morning concerts each year, plus evening concerts that showcase Zerang and Drake’s respective projects. Not even the pandemic could totally disrupt this tradition, but just as 2020 was like no other year, their concert was like no other show in the series; they streamed it from a lakefront apartment with windows looking east over the water. This year, the duo return for three morning concerts at Links Hall starting on Tuesday, December 21. That evening at Constellation, Drake and Zerang will each play a set with members of Les Sangliers, an ensemble convened by the Bridge, a network that has fostered exchanges between French and Chicago-based improvisers since 2013. On the evening of Wednesday, December 22, the duo will reconvene at Constellation to perform one long set with the Fresh Palette Ensemble, a pan-generational collection of musicians that includes Angel Bat Dawid, Jason Adasiewicz, Zahra Glenda Baker, Jason Stein, Mai Sugimoto, Joshua Abrams, and Tatsu and Kioto Aoki. The evening concerts promise to foreground the restless artistic growth that Drake and Zerang have pursued throughout their respective careers; the morning performances will reunite them with a community of listeners who are ready for a bit of sonic healing after two long and dreadful years.

Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Winter Solstice Duo with Les Sangliers, Tues 12/21, 8 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, $17, 18+

Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Winter Solstice Duo with the Fresh Palette Ensemble, Wed 12/22, 8 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, $22, 18+

Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Winter Solstice Duo Tue 12/21, 6 AM, Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave, $35, all ages

Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Winter Solstice Duo Wed 12/22, 6 AM, Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave, $35, all ages

Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Winter Solstice Duo Thu 12/23, 6 AM, Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave, $35, all ages