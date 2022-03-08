Patrick Haggerty has just made me cry. Though we’re talking over Zoom, a day before the 78-year-old heads out on tour in support of his second record, Blackberry Rose and Other Songs & Sorrows, Haggerty’s passion and concern cut through, creating immediate intimacy despite the digital mediation. I feel lucky to be in conversation with the man widely understood to be the founding father of gay country music. Released in 1973, his album Lavender Country quickly faded into obscurity but was reissued in 1999 and again in 2014. Its rediscovery has not only created a template for a younger generation of queer crooners but has also given Haggerty a chance to bring a message much bigger than himself to the world.

Haggerty, in his own words, is a “screaming Marxist bitch.” Go to his shows, like the one at Cole’s Bar this Friday (with openers Austin Lucas, Paisley Fields, and Lizzie No), and you won’t just hear his empathetic, witty, outspoken country tunes—you’ll also be regaled with his tales of cutting sugarcane in Castro’s Cuba or “being the first person kicked out of the Peace Corps for sucking dick.”

At his headlining performance at the Hideout’s Cosmic Country Showcase in October, Haggerty clearly wanted the crowd to feel the same revolutionary urgency he’s carried across his life, in his gay-liberation-era activism and nascent musical career in the late 60s and early 70s, in his two 1980s campaigns for statewide office in Washington as an open socialist, and in every interview he gives today. The mission remains the same, and his long-dormant band’s second wind hasn’t shaken him from his first principles.

Nearly 40 minutes into our hour-long interview, we reach the topic of trans life. I tell Haggerty that I’m afraid of where things are heading, that the recent criminalization of health care for trans youth in Texas feels like a grim portent. Haggerty, with tears in his eyes, knows just what to say: that he can’t imagine what it must be like to be trans right now, but that we’re needed in the revolution—“even though you’re in the firing lines every day.” He continues: “I hope you don’t get killed, but if you do, I’ll put a rose on your grave. I’ll extol the virtues of what you’re trying to do to my last breath.”

It’s not an easy message to hear, but from Haggerty’s lips, it feels right—he’s dedicated his life to agitating for radical change, so I know his words come from the heart. He knows that with Lavender Country he can bring into his orbit anyone in listening distance, uniting those of us who are unwilling to let the world come to an end. Later that night, he emails me, channeling the gravitas and gaiety of this collective endeavor: “I’m scared, you’re scared, they, he she and it are scared. So what? Big deal. Consider the options. Gulp. Sally forth darling. !!!!!!”

My interview with Haggerty covers lots of ground: the gift of making a new album nearly a half century after his debut, the contradictions of being held up as a queer icon, and the desire to keep fighting for social change. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Annie Howard: It’s now been 49 years since you released Lavender Country, making this perhaps the longest gap between two records from one artist. Why choose to release new music now?

Patrick Haggerty: Well, I never stopped writing songs. Blackberry Rose is a history of songs that I wrote from Lavender Country to now: some of them are quite old, from the Lavender Country era, and others are newer. Some of them I wrote in ten minutes, and others took me 30 years to write—especially the ballad “Blackberry Rose,” which was an excruciatingly difficult song. But after I made my first album, I was so dead and had such a scarlet letter on my back. It was like, “Why should I make another recording if nobody’s going to listen,” right?

That changed, of course, after Lavender Country hit the scene in 2014 and I got jettisoned into the stratosphere. My original lead guitar player, Robert Hammerstrom, who went on to make a music career for himself, had a somewhat antiquated but still-in-good-shape recording studio in his garage. It was his idea, along with bass player and backup singer Bobby Inocente, who said, “Let’s make a record.”

It took us a year, and I flew in a bunch of my friends that I met on my Lavender Country travels to help us make it. We put it out by ourselves at first, just because we wanted to make a record. But selling your own music—it’s like, you might as well try to fly around Jupiter in a putt-putt airplane. Thankfully, Don Giovanni Records heard about it and did a marvelous job of putting it out and making a documentary. It’s gotten lots of press—I’m not sure if it’s because the music is good, but I’m sure it’s because the backstory is so cute.

The opening track on the album, “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You,” was also on your debut album. Why did you decide to bring it with you across the half century and onto this new record?

I don’t know if I would select it as the best song that I’ve ever written, but a lot of people have told me that it is, and it is a beautiful song. We knew we were gonna do one older song to kind of tie the two together, and we also put “Blackberry Rose and Other Songs & Sorrows From Lavender Country” on the cover, because we know the name still has some truck. The new rendition is a more modern, classic Nashville country-pop sound, and a lot of people like it better, but not me. Bobby and Robert like it better. I don’t. [Laughs.] I don’t like my voice so much on the original—it was really thin at that time, and it’s developed a lot—so my vocals on this album are improved, but I love the old-fashioned, sentimental, sweet presentation that the old “Stranger” had.

When you played the Hideout in October, you said you were looking for more “comrades, not fans.” In some ways, that feels like it might run counter to the mythology you’ve been handed as the father of gay country, which implies a certain kind of hero worship. Is it difficult to reconcile those competing impulses?

I’m a little conflicted about it. Because I was 70 when this came up again, I didn’t aspire to be that. I didn’t do anything to cause the revitalization—it just fell in my lap. It was quite an accident, probably a result of the Internet. But even though I wasn’t planning on it, I am the grandfather of a new genre called gay country. I’m a lot of things: I’m a queer activist, a husband, a dad, grandfather, and I’m a screaming Marxist bitch. Those are all hats that I wear.

Just between you, me, and the lamppost, my titles as husband and dad are way more important to me. As for the grandfather of gay country music? I’m still fussing with learning how to wear the label.

When I said I don’t need fans, I need comrades, that was something that is literally true, and I don’t aspire to be a country music star. I aspire to be a queer Marxist change agent, and that’s how I live my life. I didn’t make Lavender Country to be a notable country music star. That was absurd at the time, right? I didn’t have any aspirations of being a country music notable—I made it to foment social change. That’s what it’s worth, and that’s the core of why I do it.

We’re in a perilous moment that feels unending: a pandemic that won’t stop, rising fascist forces, and now the fear of nuclear war. Why keep doing what you’re doing in the face of so much dread and uncertainty?

It feels like the whole life of the planet is at stake, and who’s not motivated to change that? To have a planet that we can live on? Everyone wants that. It seems like a lot of people like my shtick, and they want to join the club. Right now, it’s working very well.

I have a son who’s a Marxist. He’s adopted, and his origins are Black Cuban, and he went to Cuba to search out his history. One thing led to another, and he fell in love and got married, and now he lives in Havana. What my son says to me from his revolutionary Marxist perspective is, “Patrick, the world has handed you a gift, and toward the end of your life. It’s a gift that can really be used to get across the message and to wake up and to foment social change and revolution. It’s an incredible opportunity to advance the cause, and if you don’t take advantage of this opportunity, you’d be failing in your revolutionary responsibility. You’re going to go to revolutionary hell, and you don’t want to be there.” He’s right.

I have been handed a gift, and it’s incredibly powerful. And if I don’t use it to its fullest extent, after spending my whole life being a queer Marxist revolutionary, then I’m a fucking idiot. Why would I spend my whole life doing what I did and not step up to the plate now, when it’s needed so bad? The world really needs Lavender Country—we’re all desperate for it. And I created it, so I’m just doing my job.