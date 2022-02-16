It’s romantic to imagine a DJ dropping a track so profound it can save your life, but what about a DJ who can open up possibilities away from the dance floor? Jeremy Alvarez, founder of a dark electronic DJ night called Research & Development, is known as much for his skill at connecting disparate people as he is for his talent at combining unusual beats. In the 16 years that this humble nightlife fixture has called Chicago home, he’s DJed as many parties in bars and clubs (most notably as a resident at Danny’s Tavern) as he has in basements, warehouses, and other off-the-map venues.

Alvarez started Research & Development at Smart Bar in 2017—Thursday nights were for getting sweaty to moody, experimental techno and EBM. When the pandemic forced Smart Bar to scale back its programming, R&D moved to Soundcloud, where Alvarez joined forces with Eric Fernandez (better known by the DJ name Makeen); the two of them use their ears for talent to distribute mixes by local or up-and-coming electronic artists who’ll remind global audiences of Chicago’s place in industrial nightlife. In January 2022, Research & Development began a monthly night at the Whistler, with more events on the horizon in other spaces.

As told to Micco Caporale

I’m originally from New Jersey, but I moved to Miami when I was ten, then came here when I was 22 or 23 in 2006. Technically, I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else in my life. Some people still say, “You’re from Miami,” but others are like, “No, you’ve earned your Chicago card.”

I came here because I was sick of Miami. I love visiting—it’s a place like no other—but the cost of living is very high. And people there are rude. I visited Chicago a few times, and people were so nice. Like push-your-car-out-of-the-snow nice. It was affordable.

I really didn’t know very many people. I didn’t come here for school; I didn’t come here for work. I just came here to come here, because it seemed worth living here. I’ve been in a 15-, 16-year relationship with the city since.

I’ve always loved music. I was involved in various music projects in Miami—like punk- and postpunk- and hardcore-type bands—but when I got here, I didn’t really know how I wanted that to continue. Since being here, I’ve just morphed over and over. Then I started going to clubs and really admiring DJs. I remember falling in love with Danny’s right off the bat.

I actually used to work around the corner at Scylla. That was the first restaurant by Stephanie Izard from Top Chef. It’s no longer there. Maybe my first or second week there, though—which was maybe in the first two or three weeks of living here—the bartender was like, “Hey, we’re gonna go after work to this bar around the corner. They play soul music. It’s pretty cool. Just come on through.” So I go over with them, and of course—I didn’t know this at the time, but it was Sheer Magic night, which was Danny’s, like, premier soul night. And just in that moment I had this feeling, like: This is exactly what I’ve been searching for.

loch 014 || JS Alvarez by k̶͎͗͂o̷̘͝m̵f̷o̴̳͕̕̚r̸t̷l̸o̵̼͊̉c̵͕̏̓h̷ Jeremy Alvarez posted this mix via local series Komfortloch in 2021.

Miami has grown a lot. There’s a lot of different stuff there now, but back when I was living there, you weren’t gonna find a place like Danny’s—and especially that music that they played at Sheer Magic. So, well . . . I love it. I just love it. I became a regular. What I really love about Danny’s is that it had a pretty eclectic nature, you know? They didn’t have a website, so you didn’t know what you were going to get unless you were pretty tuned in. So OK: I know that the Smiths night is on, you know, this Tuesday. Hot on the Heels is this Tuesday. Night Moves is on this Wednesday, and so on.

Eventually, I figured it all out, but you could just show up and there would just be good music playing every time. Even if it wasn’t great, it was interesting. Just stuff you’re not going to hear everywhere else.

I used to do a party in Miami called Vibrator with my very good friend Daniel Romeu. I actually moved here with him. And eventually, we ended up getting a night together at Danny’s around 2010 called Loose Joints that was more like an Arthur Russell tribute night. Very New York 1977-1984. Lots of no wave, new wave, disco and punk and postpunk . . . it was a blast.

Smart Mix 58: JS Alvarez by smartbar Chicago Jeremy Alvarez’s recent entry in the Smart Bar mix series

But I’ve always been a DJ who jumps around. Punch House, Beauty Bar, all these different places. I was playing some soul, R&B, disco, salsa, Latin music—like good music for a Tinder date. But when Smart Bar approached me, I had been throwing raves with this collective called Order, and Smart Bar’s booker knew I was looking to really move into the techno sphere. And that’s how Research & Development happened.

Research & Development

Featuring DJs Flower Food, Makeen, JS Alvarez, Obe, and Fuj. Thu 2/24, 8 PM, the Whistler, 2421 N. Milwaukee, free, 21+

The vast majority of the music cultures that I’ve been a part of have been scenes that foster a do-it-yourself culture—you know, people throwing shows in their basements, lawns, apartments, living rooms, coach houses, backyards, whatever! That seems to be the ethos that I follow through, like, punk and hardcore and postpunk into noise and other electronic music, avant-garde, free jazz, stuff like that.

It’s not like I had never been to a rave before. But as I started going more regularly, it reminded me of all those other scenes. You’ve got these dedicated people who are setting up and promoting the shows and playing the music—and it’s just to do it. Like, obviously there are some people who really care about potentially making it a professional career, but so many people in all these scenes, they’re really there because they care about providing these fun, musical, hopefully safe spaces for people. I think that safety has become a much bigger concern, and I’m glad to see that kind of attitude.

RND 046 – Miss Twink USA by Research & Development Mix Series Chicago DJ and producer Miss Twink USA made this mix for Research & Development earlier this year.

For Research & Development, I look for people who are innovative but tend towards darker music. Whether that’s techno, club, electro, whatever—I want to support local and up-and-coming DJs and let them have a space where they can be themselves and feel free to sprawl out, see what’s comfortable, or even consciously get uncomfortable. I don’t think that we need to be complacent.

At the same time, while new and shiny things are exciting, I want to make sure we’re somewhat of an homage to the culture and the music that came before, whether that’s, you know, things like Throbbing Gristle or Jeff Mills—it’s a very wide selection, but that’s where we tend to go.