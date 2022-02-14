The pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone, but it’s been especially unkind to those who rely on live music for income or a creative outlet. That said, if there were any local band I had faith was going to pull through, it was La Armada. Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001, this socially and politically charged five-piece immigrated to the U.S. over several years, regrouping in Chicago in 2008 following a brief stint in Florida. Their music fuses hardcore, metal, and punk with influences from Afro-Caribbean genres, and despite all odds, they went nearly two decades before their first lineup change: original lead singer Javier Fernandez departed in 2019, and Casper Torres stepped up to the mike. After La Armada’s 2020 plans (including a European tour) were sidelined by COVID-19, they got to work writing and recording new material; eventually they even played a couple of shows, including Ruido Fest 2021. At the start of the pandemic La Armada had envisioned recording and releasing a few songs every couple of months, but when circumstances changed, they instead made a full album in three parts. The brand-new Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 (out this month on their own Mal de Ojo label) compiles that material, some of which has already come out over the past couple years on releases such as the 2020 EP Songs of the Exiled I: Chicago and the July 2021 EP Opías. “Plagued” and “Gun Nation” (off Songs of the Exiled I) were remixed, remastered, and partially rerecorded, and six of them are entirely new to this album. Every track is as vital as ever: La Armada don’t mince words or riffs as they tear into the crimes of our society—greed, racism, colorism, Christian supremacy, xenophobia, exploitation of the masses (especially vulnerable communities such as immigrants) by the powers that be. Their message is ultimately about empowerment, compassion, and unity, which feels all the more precious in our increasingly uncertain times. In concert, the band are known for bringing together fans from Chicago’s various heavy-music scenes, so plan accordingly for what’s sure to be a high-energy record-release party.

La Armada, Juventud, Crasa, Si Dios Quiere, Snuffed, Sun 2/26, 8 PM, Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland, $15, 17+