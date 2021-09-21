In October 2019, Gossip Wolf praised local folk project DPCD for crafting immaculate, autumnal songs “as potently specific as the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot.” It thus seems seasonally appropriate that DPCD will self-release its new album, It’s Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God, on Friday, October 1, and that the lead single, a ruminative ballad called “Happy Thanksgiving,” has the intimate feel of friends sharing confidences around a dinner table. Led by singer-songwriter Alec Watson, DPCD has a shifting lineup (on It’s Hard the personnel sometimes vary from track to track) that also includes guitarists Ethan Parcell and Kenan Serenbetz, vocalist Sam Connour, and multi-instrumentalist Jesse Bielenberg. Watson says the new record “engages with themes that were subtext in previous albums, but are front and center here: spiritual paranoia, domestic mysticism, deconversion, and anti-capitalist traditions within Christianity.” A batch of cassettes, limited to 50 copies, is currently available for preorder; according to DPCD’s Bandcamp, one tape in five “contains hand-drawn secrets.”

Cassette and digital versions of It’s Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God will drop October 1.

Chicago rocker Dustin Currier keeps his calendar pretty full: he splits his time among several projects, including posthardcore bands Cut Teeth and Ands (which also includes Kortland Chase of Pink Avalanche). In November he’ll release Tender Fits, the first full-length album from his eclectic new solo endeavor, Lightleak—which will also be the debut release from his new label, Model Love Songs. Last week he dropped the LP’s first single, “B.I.D.S.I.U.,” a searching indie-rock number that frames Currier’s yearning yawp with ascetic guitars and jaunty brass. On Friday, September 24, Lightleak headlines a Hideout patio concert. The show starts at 6 PM, and tickets cost $12 in advance; Patter opens.

Dustin Currier shot directed, and edited the video for “B.I.D.S.I.U.,” which features guest vocals from Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz.

On Friday, September 24, Chicago rapper, singer, and music-scene mensch Rich Jones will self-release the EP Blue Beach. Jones worked on it during a monthlong stay in New England this past May, and he reached out to New Jersey producer Killer Kane to craft its dreamily nostalgic instrumentals. The mellow, palate-cleansing hip-hop on Blue Beach makes it a great soundtrack for the turning seasons.

Rich Jones calls Blue Beach “a meditative vacation of the mind.”