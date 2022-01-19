Lyra Pramuk’s music has a sparklingly ethereal, woodland quality—like disco meets Midsommar (minus any residual fascism). The Berlin-based artist was born in Pennsylvania and grew up singing in small-town church choirs. While going through the motions of performing as a boy content to sing religious songs in the round, she developed a rich, private online life where she explored the boundaries of her gender and sexual identity. The sense of creative freedom she found in the digital realm not only informs her music but also influenced her decision to transition in her 20s.

Coming out as trans, Pramuk wrestled with whether to start vocal therapy—a nonsurgical technique of training one’s voice to better match expected characteristics of one’s gender identity. Ultimately, she rejected learning to use her voice—which she’d already rigorously trained at the Eastman School of Music—in that new-to-her way. Instead, she began to play with ways of contextualizing, layering, and manipulating her vocal instrument to arrive at something feminine without surrendering to societal ideas of what femaleness has to be. Working in digital music let her explore the possibilities of the person she was becoming by creating songs that feel simultaneously organic and cybernetic. This is similar to how transition can be a negotiation with the binary of what’s natural or artificial about gender performance, and what object relationships determine approaching those questions.

After graduating from Eastman in 2013, Pramuk moved to Germany and immersed herself in the European techno scene. There she found a new sense of ritual and communion that evoked social and creative aspects of her early religious experiences. She collapses these qualities back into her music, leaning heavily into chanting, repetition, and beats to create a sort of Gregorian rave sound. That crystallizes on her 2020 debut, Fountain, which consists completely of vocal tracks, many of them electronically reshaped. For the double-album remix project Delta, released in September, she invited a dozen artists, including Hudson Mohawke and Eris Drew, to have their way with tracks from Fountain—and in the process, they demonstrate how even familiar things can be reimagined to reveal new facets of beauty and humanity.

Lyra Pramuk, Sun 1/30, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1305 N. Western, $20, $18 in advance, 21+