When metallic hardcore masters Harm’s Way dropped their second full-length, Isolation, in 2011, Gossip Wolf hailed the “chug-o-riffic” album for its “circle-pit-ready brutality”—and the band have gone on to build a worldwide fan base and sign to Metal Blade. In November, Closed Casket Activities (who originally put out Isolation) released a tenth-anniversary edition with four new remixes, including a thumping version of “Breeding Grounds” by Justin Broadrick and a majestically icy take on “Pretender” by Petbrick. (A double LP version is available for preorder and due to ship this month.) On Sunday, December 19, Harm’s Way celebrate at Subterranean by playing a set that includes the entire album.

This year Chicago-based music writer Tara C. Mahadevan (a Saint Louis native and Reader contributor) won a grant from Saint Louis arts organization the Luminary to fund Search Party, a magazine focusing on the city’s Black and POC artists. Several Saint Louis expats based in Chicago appear in its pages, including Adrian O. Walker, Karlie Thornton, Julian “Logik” Gilliam, and DJ Police State. Search Party debuted last month, and its team hosts a Chicago release party at Young Chicago Authors (1180 N. Milwaukee) on Sunday, December 12, with DJ sets by Thornton (aka K.Tea), Police State, and Big Esco.

Last month, Chicago rapper Matt Muse launched the third-annual Love & Nappyness Hair Care Drive. Muse and his volunteers will collect sealed natural hair-care and personal-hygiene products to donate to Saint Leonard’s Ministries, who run a west-side transition home for the formerly incarcerated, and to Ignite, which operates shelters for unhoused youth. You can donate at six locations (including the Silver Room, Semicolon Bookstore, and Build Coffee) till Friday, December 17. That night, Muse performs at Metro with Jamila Woods and theMIND; part of the proceeds goes to the drive’s beneficiaries.

