If ever an artist were predestined to create deep-seated dream-folk songs, it might be Mia Rocha, who performs as Mia Joy. Her parents, a poet and a musician, encouraged her to use music as a channel of expression and self-discovery, and each of her songs could serve as a new addition to her emotional vocabulary. Rocha recorded the sure-footed, thrumming indie-pop of her 2017 EP, Gemini Moon, with a four-piece band, but she birthed her debut full-length, Spirit Tamer, from solitary reflection. During a February interview on Jessica Risker’s IGTV series Music Therapy, she described the time she spent writing the album as “an incredibly low, dark period—and it was also a period where things were just pouring out of me.” Fortunately Rocha retained her knack for juxtaposing emotional rigor with defiant hope: “You didn’t call me on my birthday / It didn’t get me down,” she sings on “Ye Old Man.” To that end, Spirit Tamer offers an unexpected premise: Pain can be a catch-and-release quarry; there’s no need to wrestle with it.

In an April interview with Reader staff writer Leor Galil, Rocha proclaimed her love for Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins, and Spirit Tamer is saturated with the sort of vaporous dreamscapes pioneered by the Scottish songwriter. But Rocha salts her watery textures with bone-dry wit and sideways self-awareness: “Freak” kicks off by name-dropping Korn’s “Freak on a Leash,” and “Rings of Saturn” compares tired eyes to whirling planets. Rocha spent three years in the Chicago Children’s Choir, and you can still hear that training in her proclivity for gauzy vocal arrangements and divine sense of harmony (especially the cavernous melody of “Across Water” and the twinkling meditation on generational trauma “See Us”). The album closes with a cover of Arthur Russell’s doleful “Our Last Night Together,” retitled “Last Night Together (Arthur).” While the original is saddled by grief relayed through reverberating cello and vocals, Rocha’s interpretation rings more like a lullaby. Whimsical vibraphone and feathery piano circle and ebb beneath breathy vocals, instilling hope in an unwritten future. The 12 tracks on Spirit Tamer don’t abide by prescribed narratives—there are no happy endings or gestures of triumph, just depictions of the messiness of life. The album suggests that letting go can provide plenty of closure even if you achieve it only in the privacy of your own mind.

