Milwaukee native Myquale moved to Chicago in 2014 to attend DePaul, and the music he’s made as a rapper and producer owes a debt to both cities. On his self-released 2019 single “Isolation,” for example, he pairs lyrics about the long-term effects of institutional segregation on Milwaukee’s north side with a confident, sumptuously soulful sound that has a lived-in feel and a comfortable familiarity with the history of the genre. That sound has made him welcome in Chicago’s hip-hop scene—in comments on the song’s Soundcloud page, a few fans have compared him to Saba, though the smoky richness in Myquale’s voice helps distinguish him. He’s continued finessing his vibe on an EP (2020’s Passport Package) and handful of singles, and late last year he dropped “Never or Now,” which South Side Weekly calls the “nucleus” of the forthcoming project Above All. Myquale’s vocals scatter their laid-back swing with moments of grit and tension, and they dance with the track’s genteel neosoul keys and sparse, razor-thin percussion in a suavely stylish performance that will be tough for the rest of Above All to top.

Qari, Myquale, Dimitri Moore, Wed 2/16, 8:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont, $5, 21+