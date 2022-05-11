Local four-piece Mystery Actions remind Gossip Wolf of the cool, slightly intimidating kids from the Chicago street-punk scene in the late 80s and early 90s, when it centered on Clark and Belmont—specifically Punkin’ Donuts and the Alley. Perhaps that’s because the band—vocalist Nikki Mouse, guitarist Lucy Dekay, drummer Rose Beef, and bassist Mikhael Hell—crank out tough-as-nails, high-speed punk that’s earned them slots supporting timeless heroes such as the Dead Boys, Buzzcocks, GBH, and the Adicts. Mystery Actions have been working on an as-yet-untitled EP that’s due on Friday, May 20, and last week they dropped its scorching debut single, “War Beat.” On Friday, May 13, they debut the “War Beat” video at GMan Tavern as part of a show there with Watermelon and Exedo.

War Beat by Mystery Actions The “War Beat” video isn’t available ahead of its premiere on Friday, May 13, but the song is.

They aren’t mercenaries who escaped from a military stockade, but brand-spanking-new local thrash band Ready for Death are kind of like the A-Team—five weirdos brought together by unlikely circumstances who reliably create explosive action. The group includes members of Racetraitor (Dan Binaei), Luggage (former Reader staffer Luca Cimarusti), Pelican (Dallas Thomas), Indecision (Artie White), and Haggathorn (Shawn Brewer), and in April they released their ferocious debut single, “Cyborg Priest.” On Saturday, May 14, they play their first live show, at 7 PM at Tone Deaf Records, with an opening set from sludgy stoner trio These Beasts.

The video for “Cyborg Priest.” Somebody in this band really likes John Carpenter and Paul Verhoeven.

Chicago punks Daddy’s Boy have a heck of a lineup: Jon Strasheim (aka Oblivious Newton Jon), Bandcamp Daily editor Jes Skolnik (Split Feet), Neal Markowski (Retreaters, Future Living), and Bryan Gleason (Fake Limbs). They’ve been pretty quiet lately, and their new full-length, Great News!, sounds like they’ve been saving up things to rail against. Recorded by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio, Great News! channels every ounce of the past few years’ frustration into agitprop rippers!

On their Bandcamp page, Daddy’s Boy say they’d “rather spend time cooking meals together than actually practicing.”