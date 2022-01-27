Paul Serrano, founder of P.S. Studios, was a south-sider at his core. Once a student of Captain Walter Dyett’s famed music program at DuSable High School, he forged a path as a young trumpeter in New York before settling back in Chicago and playing on sessions up and down the city’s storied Record Row.

By the time Serrano opened up his recording studio in 1966—ultimately located at 323 E. 23rd—he was a former member of Woody Herman’s big band and an accomplished horn player, and that gave him a distinct advantage over many other engineers. As Ramsey Lewis told the Chicago Tribune in 2015: “Being a musician, he knew what the instruments were supposed to sound like.” Lewis recorded several albums there, including his 1974 smash hit Sun Goddess. Prolific multi-instrumentalist Derf Reklaw also performed on that LP.

Reklaw, who played in the Pharaohs as well as alongside Chicago legends such as Bo Diddley, Phil Upchurch, and Jerry Butler, appeared on many sessions across Chicago in the 1960s and ’70s. Serrano, a fellow session player, was in the trumpet section on several of those dates. “He was always cool and funny,” Reklaw recalls. “Once he said to me, ‘Gimme three!’ As in [how] someone might say ‘Gimme five!’ And he would put out three fingers”—a reference to finger placement on the three valves of his horn. “Sometimes I would call him ‘Luap,’ Paul spelled backwards,” Reklaw continues—a play on the fact that Derf Reklaw is Fred Walker (Derf’s given name) backward.

Serrano’s easy rapport and authentic connection with fellow musicians and arrangers, honed during years playing alongside them on Record Row and elsewhere, made his studio a favored choice for many on the soul scene and beyond. Speaking on the atmosphere of P.S. Studios, Reklaw contrasts it with larger, more corporate facilities such as Universal Recording, located at 46 E. Walton. “It was loose [at P.S.],” he says. “Once a guitar player, Byron Gregory, and myself came in to do a recording session. I had a flute and piccolo. We laid our instruments down in the studio and went to Byron’s car for less than two minutes, came back, and those instruments were gone. Nobody around and nobody saw anything.”



Though Serrano was based primarily at P.S. Studios, his recording work wasn’t bound to it. In spring 1972, Jet magazine wrote about a “Royal Evening” hosted by the Pharaohs—best known for 1971’s The Awakening and as a crucial creative tributary to Earth, Wind & Fire—for “a glittering audience of more than 1,500 at the posh Sherman House Hotel.” The magazine regarded the night’s performance as “electrifying.” Reklaw, then a member of the band, notes that Serrano recorded it. “I remember listening to the playback. I don’t know what happened to the tapes.”

The Emotions recorded the album Flowers at P.S. Studios in 1976.

Fortunately, a good amount of the output from Serrano and P.S. Studios has seen the light of day, including some of the most significant music to erupt out of Chicago in the 1970s. Ahmad Jamal recorded much of 1974’s virtuosic Jamal Plays Jamal there, among other fine work. The Emotions recorded their delicious album Flowers at P.S. in 1976. Even Lowrell’s 1979 steppers anthem “Mellow Mellow Right On” was also laid down at the space.

Additionally, Natalie Cole, the Staples, Young-Holt Unlimited, Muhal Richard Abrams, Tyrone Davis, Otis Clay, Terry Callier, Syl Johnson, and Peabo Bryson recorded at P.S. Studios. In combination with many lesser-known but exciting projects—a recording of Useni Eugene Perkins’s play Black Fairy, a bouncy venereal-disease-prevention single fronted by Johnnie Taylor, funky soul by kiddie group Eight Minutes—they captured the freewheeling energy of the space.

Johnnie Taylor’s 1974 single “Something to Remember Her By”—one the all-time funkiest songs about sexually transmitted diseases—was mixed at P.S. Studios.

Top of mind for Reklaw is a 1976 recording for Ronnie Dyson, “You Set My Spirits Free,” a tune Chuck Jackson and Marvin Yancy wrote during their hit run of albums with Natalie Cole. He says it was “well-recorded and with a top-of-the-line disco feel. Folks were acting crazy in the studio that night.”

Another fine 1970s recording from P.S. Studios

Paul Serrano closed P.S. Studios in 1992, and the block where it stood was promptly razed for an expansion of McCormick Place. By then, Record Row was effectively a memory. Most of the labels had either folded or decamped for the east or west coast. Serrano subsequently became head engineer at stalwart record label Delmark for a decade, continuing his legacy of artfully documenting the heartbeat of Chicago. He passed away in 2015.

But the impact of P.S. Studios continues to live on in the music left behind: number one R&B hits, jazz, and oddball cuts alike, all created at the quirky little studio with a golden sound.

Natalie Cole’s number one R&B hit “This Will Be” was recorded at P.S. Studios.