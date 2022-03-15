Even before local singer-songwriter Dan Schneider released his first album as the Singleman Affair in 2006, his psych-folk solo project had become a fruitful nexus for collaboration. Schneider has not only brought together amazing musicians—including folks from Mucca Pazza, the Cairo Gang, Califone, and Fruit Bats—to perform and record with him, but he’s also regularly featured well-curated local talent on a long-running multimedia series at Cafe Mustache he calls the Orpheatric Variety Show. On Friday, March 25, Schneider’s own Cardboard Sangria label will release the fourth Singleman Affair album, 4PM Sunlight, whose pastoral jams glow like the ethereal golden hour of a summer evening. That night, the Singleman Affair performs at Constellation, backed by a video composition that Schneider made from eight-millimeter film footage he’s shot over the past 20 years.

Three of the ten tracks on the Singleman Affair’s 4PM Sunlight were streaming via Bandcamp at publication time.

On Saturday, the folks at DIY space the VCR released a compilation of live recordings from 2017 and 2018 called The VCR VHS. The 40-track album is available on VHS tape, with trippy visuals by Brian McCabe (for the first half) and Sky Goodman. Engineer Chris Lee recorded the audio, which includes tracks by Girl K, Sol Patches, Kevin & Hell, and Piss Piss Piss Moan Moan Moan. All proceeds benefit the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. CAN TV will screen The VCR VHS on Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 PM, after which the video will stream via the Sinema Obscura Vimeo channel.

This two-hour collection of live recordings also comes in a VHS version with trippy visuals added to the music.

Earlier this month local psychedelic country collective the Keener Family dropped the dreamy, droning new single “Honest,” their first release since the 2020 EP Hold Me Close. On Thursday, March 24, they’ll help kick off Otherpeace’s residency at the Hideout, performing as an eight-piece whose roster includes former Disappears and Facs guitarist Jonathan Van Herik, making a one-off appearance subbing for regular Robby Haynes.

The video for the Keener Family’s new single, “Honest”