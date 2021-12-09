On her 2020 debut album, Nightmare Vacation (Atlantic), punk-pop rapper Rico Nasty introduced her versatility to new listeners while showing longtime fans that signing to a major label wouldn’t jeopardize the playful mix of genres and vocal approaches she’s flaunted since she hit the music scene in 2014. Songs such as 2016’s nursery-rhyme-like “Hey Arnold” (which undoubtedly helped Rico expand her audience via snippets of its viral video) and 2017’s slower “Once Upon a Time” (from her fourth mixtape, Tales of Tacobella) have earned the rapper a reputation for keeping people guessing about what she’ll explore next. Rico’s got a song for nearly every mood on Nightmare Vacation too; she rages on “Smack a Bitch,” then brags about the lovers she can pull on “Pussy Poppin (I Don’t Really Talk Like This).” In October, the DMV artist (the District, Maryland, and Virginia) teamed up with southern powerhouse Flo Milli for “Money,” a play on 2 Live Crew’s 1986 hit “We Want Some Pussy”—it’s a fun reminder that the rapper does what she wants, which might include seeking “the bag” from potential suitors even though she has plenty of her own cash.

This fall Rico has been on the road with Playboi Carti as an opener on his King Vamp tour, where her unpredictable sound and vibe have often gone unappreciated by his crowds; she was booed at a Los Angeles show, and an audience member threw a bottle at her in Portland, Oregon. She’s been vocal about the emotional toll of such mistreatment. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night.” One can only hope that following this tour, Rico Nasty will be able to take time off to recharge, so she can return to the stage in front of fans who’ll feel her power, enjoy her eclectic stage presence, and most importantly recognize her worth as a human being deserving of respect. In the meantime, Chicagoans have the perfect opportunity to show her some love: she’s bringing her energetic live show to Radius, where she’ll go head-to-head with Detroit rapper Danny Brown in a Red Bull Soundclash.

Rico Nasty vs. Danny Brown, Wed 12/15, 7 PM, Radius, 640 W. Cermak, $22.50, 17+