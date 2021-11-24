Chicago has a brand-new record store: Round Trip Records in North Park! Co-owner Paul Nixon says the shop has been in the works since November 2019, when he left his longtime gig at Laurie’s Planet of Sound. Shortly he and Round Trip co-owner David Baker started selling records online and at the Chicagoland Record & CD Collectors Show in Hillside. “We were looking for an office, and we found this retail space,” Nixon says. “We decided that it would be a fun thing to be involved with the community.” In January 2020 they signed a lease on a 500-square-foot storefront at 3455 W. Foster, but the pandemic changed their plans—they finally opened the shop on November 20. Round Trip’s inventory is mostly 12-inch vinyl, but it also sells books, VHS tapes, CDs, and seven-inches. Nixon and Baker stock jazz, avant-garde music, 60s and 70s psych, 80s and 90s alternative, and more, and future selections will reflect what their customers turn out to prefer. When it isn’t Thanksgiving, Round Trip is open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 PM and Sundays from noon to 6 PM.

Some of the stock at Round Trip Records Credit: Courtesy Round Trip Records

Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham of Ohmme have honed their ability to leap between spiky guitar dissonance and baroque pop eloquence; theater artists Alex Grelle (Grelley Duvall) and Jesse Morgan Young (Baathhaus) have paid tribute to David Bowie’s sound and vision with Floor Show. Perhaps predictably, all four of them love pop chameleon Kate Bush, but it’s a pleasant surprise that they’re teaming up for a multimedia showcase of her music called Full Bush. Ohmme will perform with a six-piece lineup, and the organizers say fans can expect “elaborate, over-the-top costumes and performances with frenetic choreography and transfixing projections.” The show runs at Constellation from December 2 to December 5, then at Co-Prosperity from December 10 to December 12. Tickets are available at localuniverse.net/fullbush.