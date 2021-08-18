Chicago in Tune includes every concert in and around Chicago from August 19 till September 19. This calendar presents a relatively manageable selection of those concerts, including most of those mentioned elsewhere in the Reader’s guide to the festival. A more complete list is available via the Do312 calendar.
Thursday, August 19
Afro Fusion DJs 9 PM, Le Nocturne Chicago, 21+
Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy 7:30 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+
Chicha Roots 7 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, free, all ages
Cloud Nothings, Manas 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 8 PM, the Promontory, all ages
Jarochicanos 6 PM, Hermosa Park, free, all ages
Little Bird, Dried Spider 8 PM, Schubas, 18+
Vino Louden, Joanna Connor 8 PM, Kingston Mines, 21+
Motherfolk, Hacky Turtles 7:15 PM, Cobra Lounge, all ages
Sonny Falls, Cold Beaches 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+
Trio Nexus 7:30 PM, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 21+
Zoé 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Friday, August 20
Between the Buried & Me 8:30 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Bloom, Troigo 9 PM, Hideout, 21+
Blue Dream, Daisychain, Little Church 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+
Chicago Gospel Fire Concert featuring Gods Posse, Adrian B. King & Reverence, New Direction, and more 7 PM, Christ Unity Evangelistic Church, free, all ages
Cloud Nothings, Manas 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Brent Cobb, Nikki Lane 7:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Julian Daniell, Soul Honey Records 8 PM, Schubas, 18+
Electric Feels DJs 9:30 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
Kurt Elling Quartet 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+
Foons, Million Reasons, Blondesnamedbritney 7:30 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+
Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus 6:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Inner Wave, La Doña 10:30 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+
Renegade Circus Cheetah Evolution featuring Mac Diesel, Juju, Freakos Wavy 8:30 PM, the Point, 21+
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Secret Lives, Jeff Massey 7:30 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+
Ruido Fest day one featuring Caifanes, Silverio, Los Amigos Invisibles, and more 3 PM, Union Park, all ages
Matthew Skoller & Chicago Wind 7:30 PM, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 21+
Summer Smash day one featuring ASAP Rocky, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Lil Yachty, and more 3 PM, Douglass Park, all ages
Louie Vega 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+
Saturday, August 21
Alex Midi (DJ set), Kombi DJs, and more 9 PM, Simone’s, 21+
Black Is the New Black featuring Jefe 312, Heartbreak Homie, Kiraly Payne, and more 7 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+
Cook Thugless, LAN Party, Stranded Civilians 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+
Matthew Dear, Juan MacLean 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+
Dwele 7 and 10 PM, City Winery, all ages
Kurt Elling Quartet 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+
Erabella, Sora Kai, Speaking With Ghosts, and more 6 PM, Bottom Lounge, all ages
Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus 6:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Nocturna featuring DJ Scary Lady Sarah 10 PM, Metro, 18+
Power Praise 2021 featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Tabernacle, Donald Lawrence & Company, Mark Hubbard, and more 7 PM, Cross Pointe Park, Hazel Crest, all ages
Ruido Fest day two featuring Panteón Rococó, Mœnia, Ivy Queen, and more 1 PM, Union Park, all ages
Silverio, Barragoon 10 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+
Summer Smash day two featuring Lil Baby, Baby Keem, City Girls, and more 1 PM, Douglass Park, all ages
Victory Travelers, Pastor Roosevelt Dixon Sr., Trina Rob-inson 5 PM, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Gary, all ages
Sunday, August 22
Deicide, Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding, Begat the Nephilim 6 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+
Final Frontier Land featuring Prairie School DJs 5 and 8 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
Frequency Series presents Patti Cudd 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+
Interplay featuring Sam Trump, Dee Alexander, Maggie Brown, and more 3 PM, Harris Theater, free, all ages
Queen! featuring Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+
Ruido Fest day three featuring Café Tacvba, Little Jesus, Ambar Lucid, and more 1 PM, Union Park, all ages
El Shirota, Las Nubes 10:30 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+
Source One Band 7 PM, Odyssey East, free, 21+
$not, Cochise, Hatesonny 10:30 PM, Subterranean, 17+
Summer Smash day three featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 24KGoldn, Benny the Butcher, and more 1 PM, Douglass Park, all ages
Molly Tuttle 3 and 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages
Monday, August 23
Extraordinary Popular Delusions 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, free, 21+
Joel Paterson and friends 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+
Preservation of Fire featuring Natural Information Society, Drum Divas 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Tuesday, August 24
Future Crib 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Kara Jackson 9 PM, Hideout, 21+
Thelma & the Sleaze, Beastii 7 PM, Liar’s Club, 21+
Wednesday, August 25
Boundary Waters, Splits, OK Cool 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 21+
A Deeply Rooted Evening for Chicago’s Healing: A preview of Goshen featuring Le’Andria Johnson, members of the Tri-City Singers, and Zeke Locke & the NuXperience 7:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
81355, Juice Mazelee 6 PM, Tack Room, free, all ages
Ida y Vuelta 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
Zoé 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Thursday, August 26
Barry & the Fountains, Khaliyah X, Ausar 8 PM, the Promontory, 21+
DJ Bvax 9 PM, Punch House, free, 21+
Charlie Reed, Living Thing 9 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
Griffin Essin, DJ Skoli, and more 8 PM, the Point, 21+
Freedom Hawk, High Reeper, Black Road, Uncouth 7 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+
Jarochicanos, Joel Castellanos 7 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, free, all ages
Matute 8:20 PM, Copernicus Center, all ages
Ohmme, Ganser 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Yatra, Into the Silo 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Friday, August 27
Bongzilla 7:30 PM, Beat Kitchen, all ages
Bully 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Flee Lord, Lord Mobb, and more 6:30 PM, the Promontory, 18+
Chris Foreman 5 PM, Green Mill, free, 21+
Guardrail, Wolf Rd, Weekend Run Club, and more 7 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+
Sterling Hayes, Reeseynem, HXLT, theMIND, MFnMelo, Qari, and more 7 PM, Chop Shop, 18+
Rich Jones & Justice Hill, Lester Rey, Radio Free Honduras featuring Charlie Baran 6 PM, Kosciuszko Park, free, all ages
Kali Masi, Hi Ho, Telethon 9 PM, GMan Tavern, 21+
Alexander McLean Project 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+
Motoblot day one featuring Black Sabbitch, Vaudettes, Boybrain, Amazing Heeby Jeebies, and more 4 PM, Cobra Lounge, all ages
Niika, Reno Cruz 9 PM, Hideout, 21+
OvejaNegra, MuTaTe, Mr. Funko, DJ Gildelgar Sanchez 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, 21+
12th Planet, Phaseone, Guppi, OG Nixin 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
Vicious Attack, From Those Ashes 8 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+
Yung Bleu, Ann Marie, Seddy Hendrinx, Noby 8 PM, Park West, all ages
Saturday, August 28
AfriClassical presents Ayanna Woods and friends performing music from FORCE! An Opera, Julian Otis & Olivia Harris 8 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages
Elton Aura, Chris Banks 9 PM, Hideout, 21+
Bully 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Jhay Cortez, Mora 9 PM, Radius Chicago, 18+
Emily Blue, SuperKnova, Carlile, Thair 8 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+
Freestyle Forever presents Mixtape Edition III featuring Stevie B, DJ Funk, Samantha, and more 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 21+
Impulsive Hearts, Present Com-pany, Cloud Horses, Pete Cautious 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+
Motoblot day two featuring Nekromantix, Slutter, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Aweful, and more noon, Cobra Lounge, all ages
R&B Only Live featuring DJ Tiara Monique 8:15 PM, House of Blues, 21+
Rise Against, Descendents, Menzingers 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages
Matthew Shipp 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+
V Is for Villains, Bellhead, Code Name: Phoenix 7:30 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, all ages
Sunday, August 29
Bronzeville Blues: Checkerboard Lounge featuring the Mojo Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Melody Angel, Big James & the Chicago Playboys, Nick Alexander noon, outside near 423 E. 43rd, free, all ages
Bronzeville Blues: The Forum featuring Joe Filisko & Eric Noden, Greasy Gravy, Harmonica Hinds noon, outside near the Forum, free, all ages
Bronzeville Blues: Park 43 featuring Bob Stroger, Mississippi Gabe Carter, Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band noon, outside near Park 43, free, all ages
Bully, Tweens 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Colin Hay 7:30 PM, Park West, 18+
Immortal Guardian, Paladin, Knight of the Round, Acracy 7 PM, WC Social Club, West Chicago, all ages
King Crimson, Zappa Band 7:30 PM, Ravinia Pavilion, Highland Park, all ages
Motoblot day three featuring Delta Bombers, Black Sabbitch, Crombies, and more noon, Cobra Lounge, all ages
PorchFest Roscoe Village 1 PM, various outdoor locations throughout Roscoe Village, free, all ages
Joe Pratt & Source One Band 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages
Research & Development featuring Sassmouth, Miss Twink USA, Grey People, and more 6 PM, Sleeping Village, free, 21+
Monday, August 30
Afrodjia Social Club featuring DJ Sadie Woods and friends, Proximity with Micah Collier & Electec 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Eric Chial and friends 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+
Extraordinary Popular Delusions 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, free, 21+
Maroon 5, Blackbear 6:30 PM, Wrigley Field, all ages
Joel Paterson and friends 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+
Swäm, Bonita Appleblunt 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, free, 21+
Tuesday, August 31
Future Bartenderz 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Garden of Souls 8 PM, Fulton Street Collective, all ages
Honey Cellar 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+
Adam Ness, Ami, Mamii 7 PM, the Promontory, 21+
Orisun 9 PM, Hideout, 21+
Spiral Galaxy, Sip 6 PM, Hideout, 21+
Wednesday, September 1
Modern English, Ganser 8 PM, SPACE, Evanston, all ages
Kent Rose & the Remedies 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+
Thursday, September 2
Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Bnny, Squirrel Flower, Divino Niño 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Knocked Loose, Incendiary, and more 6:30 PM, Metro, all ages
Out of Space featuring Big Boi, Twista 7 PM, Temperance Beer Co., Evanston, 18+
Zulema, Sones de México Ensemble 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Friday, September 3
American Aquarium, Adeem the Artist 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+
Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys 9 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+
Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial 7 PM, Concord Music Hall, 17+
Blockhead, Shrimpnose 9 PM, Schubas, 18+
Chicago in Tune: Gospel Music featuring Lashon Brown Jr.; the Carson Sisters, Nicole Harris, and Illiana Torres; the Tommies Reunion Choir 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, free, all ages
Greta Van Fleet 6:30 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages
Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper 6:30 PM, Metro, all ages
North Coast Music Festival day one featuring Kaskade, Louis the Child, San Holo, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+
Out of Space featuring Drive-By Truckers, JD McPherson 7 PM, Temperance Beer Co., Evanston, 18+
Plack Blague, Ozzuario, Him Hun (DJ set) 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Telekinetic Yeti, Blake 8 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+
Tierra Roja, Los Sudakas 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, all ages
Saturday, September 4
ARC Music Festival day one featuring Luttrell, DJ Pierre, and more 2 PM, Union Park, 18+
Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Chicago in Tune: Jazz featuring Ari Brown, Marquis Hill, Lizz Wright 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Drumcode featuring Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani 10 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
In the Company of Serpents, Hive, Roman Ring 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Jodi, Tenci 9 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
MC Magic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx 7 PM, the Vic, all ages
North Coast Music Festival day two featuring GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Diesel, Lane 8, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+
NRBQ 8:30 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+
Rockwell Blues & Jazz Street Stroll featuring Delmark All Stars Band with Jimmy Johnson, Jimmy Burns, Linsey Alexander, and more 1 PM, on Rockwell between Irving Park and Berteau, free, all ages
Strawberry Girls, Andres 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+
¡Súbelo! featuring Molotov and more 1 PM, Harrison Park, free, 18+
Blacklizt, Eli & Fur 10 PM, Radius Chicago, 18+
Sunday, September 5
ARC Music Festival day two featuring Camelphat, DJ Heather, and more 2 PM, Union Park, 18+
Gary Bartz 4 and 8 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Geof Bradfield, Russ Johnson, Matt Ulery, and Quin Kirchner 9 PM, Hungry Brain, 21+
North Coast Music Festival day three featuring Zeds Dead, Rezz, Bonobo, Chris Lake, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+
NRBQ 8:30 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+
Sheryl Youngblood 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages
Sylmar, Avantist, Faux Furrs 8 PM, Subterranean, 17+
Monday, September 6
Contemporary Indigenous Voices featuring Leonard Sumner, Lyla June, Tall Paul 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Eli Winter, Jordan Reyes, Rebecca Valeriano-Flores 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, free, 21+
Tuesday, September 7
Microcosms, Serjeooh 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+
Natewantstobattle, CG5, Vespera 7 PM, Lincoln Hall, all ages
Meshell Ndegeocello 7 and 9:30 PM, SPACE, Evanston, all ages
Tame Impala 8 PM, United Center, all ages
Wednesday, September 8
Bomba con Buya, Mancha ’E Plátano 8:30 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, free, all ages
Chicago SummerDance in the Parks presents Quinto Imperio and more 5:30 PM, Davis Square Park, free, all ages
Kathleen Edwards, Mick Flannery 8 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Sam Fischer 7:30 PM, Lincoln Hall, all ages
Homeboy Sandman, Nolan 8 PM, Subterranean, 21+
Thursday, September 9
A-Trak 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
CalenRaps, Price 7:30 PM, Subterranean, 17+
Blu DeTiger, Unusual Demont 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+
Aaron Dorfman 5:30 PM, Martyrs, free, 21+
Flux Pavilion 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
CIVL presents Neal Francis and more 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
International Connections: 50 Years of the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center featuring Bomba con Buya, Mancha ’E Plátano 7 PM, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, all ages
Mabel Kwan & Tim Daisy, Trio Red Space 8:30 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, Hatebreed 6 PM, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, all ages
Phora 7:30 PM, House of Blues, all ages
Threads featuring Gabriela Lena Frank, Jonathan Russell, Nadia Sirota & Liam Byrne performing the work of Donnacha Dennehy 7:30 PM, Davis Theater, all ages
Turnstile 7:30 PM, Metro, all ages
Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Friday, September 10
Armor for Sleep, Never Loved, Silence of You, Cold Seas 7 PM, Metro, all ages
Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Kelvyn (William) Park, free, all ages
Las Cruxes, Kelroy, Rai 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, 21+
French 79 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
Kim Gordon 10 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Il Divo 8 PM, Arie Crown Theater, all ages
Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, No Men 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+
Pitchfork Music Festival day one featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, and more noon, Union Park, all ages
Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press 9 PM, Riviera Theatre, 18+
RP Boo, DJ Taye, Jana Rush, DJ Manny 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+
Sincere Engineer, Canadian Rifle, Annabel, Foresight 8 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+
Spencer Brown 11 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
311, Iration, Iya Terra 6:30 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Althea Grace 8 PM, Park West, 18+
Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Saturday, September 11
Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Julia de Burgos Park, free, all ages
Black Violin, Blind Boys of Alabama 7:30 PM, Ravinia Pavilion, Highland Park, all ages
Chicago in Tune: House featuring Roy Davis Jr., Sanitize Your Soul with Mark Hubbard & DJ Terry Hunter, DJ Lady D 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Devourment, Ringworm 8 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+
Carol Genetti 2 PM, Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, free, all ages
Level Up, Ace Aura, Space Wizard, Syzy 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+
Pitchfork Music Festival day two featuring St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, and more noon, Union Park, all ages
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, Tai Verdes 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages
Real Friends, Action/Adventure 7 PM, Bottom Lounge, all ages
Special Interest, HIDE, Ariel Zetina, Miss Twink USA 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+
Starless, Anatomy of Habit, Lavisher, Sanford Parker 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+
Tenci, Katy Kirby 10:30 PM, Hideout, 21+
Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Sunday, September 12
Austin: West Side Blues featuring Lurrie Bell, Vance Kelly, Mzz Reese, Jimmy Burns, Mary Lane, Larry Taylor noon, Chicago Avenue and Mayfield, free, all ages
Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Senka Park, free, all ages
Loose Ends 5 and 8 PM, City Winery, all ages
Vino Louden 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages
Pitchfork Music Festival day three featuring Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and more noon, Union Park, all ages
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages
Skillet 6 PM, House of Blues, all ages
Joe Troop, Jake Blount 5 PM, Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages
Corey Wilkes 4 and 8 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages
Monday, September 13
Durand Jones & the Indications, 79.5 7:30 PM, the Vic, 18+
Angel Meléndez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra, ÉSSO 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Tuesday, September 14
Duckwrth 7 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 18+
Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Thick 7 PM, Aragon Ballroom, 17+
Thurston Moore, Macie Stewart & Lia Kohl 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Struts 7:30 PM, Riviera Theatre, all ages
Wednesday, September 15
Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah 7:30 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Chicago SummerDance in the Parks presents Chicago Latin Groove and more 5:30 PM, Portage Park, free, all ages
Ghost-Note, Sungazer 7 PM, City Winery, all ages
Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Oux, Orisun, Bonita Appleblunt 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+
Thurston Moore, Matchess 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Waltzer, Solar Poon 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+
Thursday, September 16
Ear Taxi Festival presents Rhythm Is Image 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+
Eighth Blackbird with Karim Sulayaman, J. Ivy, and Tarrey Torae 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Guns N’ Roses, Mammoth WVH 6 PM, Wrigley Field, all ages
Instigation Festival presents An Evening of Duos & Trios featuring Doug Garrison, Jeff Albert, Paul Thibodeaux, Mikel Patrick Avery, and more 8:30 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages
Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Psychedelic Furs, Josh Caterer 8 PM, the Vic, 18+
Torres, Ariana & the Rose 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Friday, September 17
Blue October 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks 7 PM, Avondale Music Hall, 18+
Duke Dumont, Claptone 9 PM, Aragon Ballroom, 18+
Instigation Festival presents the Instigation Orchestra, Aurora Nealand 9 PM, Hungry Brain, free, 21+
Mdou Moctar, Pure Adult 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+
Mod Sun, Girlfriends, Tyler Posey 7:30 PM, Park West, all ages
Mr. Bungle, Fishbone 10 PM, Radius Chicago, 17+
Nouvelle Vague 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+
Osees, Mr. Elevator 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Riot Fest day one featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages
Spirits Having Fun 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+
Third Eye Theatre Ensemble performs The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace and Petticoats & Sliderules 7:30 PM, the Edge Theater, all ages
Saturday, September 18
Above & Beyond, Andrew Bayer, Gardenstate 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages
Kioto Aoki 2 PM, Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, free, all ages
Big Freedia 11 PM, Martyrs’, 18+
Chicago in Tune: Blues featuring Cash Box Kings with Shemekia Copeland, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials with Billy Branch, and more 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages
Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker 11 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+
Ear Taxi Festival presents Kosmologia Project 7:30 PM, PianoForte Studios, all ages
Ferris & Sylvester 7:30 PM, Martyrs, 21+
Future Islands, Hinds 8 PM, Chicago Theatre, all ages
Instigation Festival presents Kim Alpert, Jim Baker, Charles Rumback, James Singleton, Greg Ward, and Ed Wilkerson 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Lolo 9 PM, Radius Chicago, 17+
Osees, Mr. Elevator 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+
Riot Fest day two featuring Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages
Riot Ten, Must Die!, YDG 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+
The Sounds, Starbenders 10 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+
Thursday 11 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+
Tropical Night featuring DJ Bruce, DJ Marz 9 PM, Simone’s, 21+
Wizkid 8 PM, Riviera Theatre, all ages
Sunday, September 19
Asleep at the Wheel 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Bombpops 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 17+
Candlebox 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+
Ear Taxi Festival presents Kosmologia Project 7:30 PM, PianoForte Studios, all ages
Eddie From Ohio 8 PM, City Winery, all ages
Fifth House Ensemble 2 PM, Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, Riverwoods, all ages
Fourth Coast Ensemble 4 PM, Newberry Library, all ages
Frequency Series presents Shi-An Costello 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+
Instigation Festival presents Ben LaMar Gay & Aurora Nealand; Jeff Albert, Katinka Kleijn, Steve Marquette, and Ken Vandermark 9 PM, Hungry Brain, free, 21+
John Primer 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, 21+
Riot Fest day three featuring Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages
Taking Back Sunday 11 PM, Metro, 18+