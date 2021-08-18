Chicago in Tune includes every concert in and around Chicago from August 19 till September 19. This calendar presents a relatively manageable selection of those concerts, including most of those mentioned elsewhere in the Reader’s guide to the festival. A more complete list is available via the Do312 calendar.

Thursday, August 19

Afro Fusion DJs 9 PM, Le Nocturne Chicago, 21+

Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy 7:30 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+

Chicha Roots 7 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, free, all ages

Cloud Nothings, Manas 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 8 PM, the Promontory, all ages

Jarochicanos 6 PM, Hermosa Park, free, all ages

Little Bird, Dried Spider 8 PM, Schubas, 18+

Vino Louden, Joanna Connor 8 PM, Kingston Mines, 21+

Motherfolk, Hacky Turtles 7:15 PM, Cobra Lounge, all ages

Sonny Falls, Cold Beaches 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+

Trio Nexus 7:30 PM, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 21+

Zoé 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Friday, August 20

Between the Buried & Me 8:30 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Bloom, Troigo 9 PM, Hideout, 21+

Blue Dream, Daisychain, Little Church 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+

Chicago Gospel Fire Concert featuring Gods Posse, Adrian B. King & Reverence, New Direction, and more 7 PM, Christ Unity Evangelistic Church, free, all ages

Cloud Nothings, Manas 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Brent Cobb, Nikki Lane 7:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Julian Daniell, Soul Honey Records 8 PM, Schubas, 18+

Electric Feels DJs 9:30 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

Kurt Elling Quartet 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+

Foons, Million Reasons, Blondesnamedbritney 7:30 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus 6:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Inner Wave, La Doña 10:30 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+

Renegade Circus Cheetah Evolution featuring Mac Diesel, Juju, Freakos Wavy 8:30 PM, the Point, 21+

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Secret Lives, Jeff Massey 7:30 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+

Ruido Fest day one featuring Caifanes, Silverio, Los Amigos Invisibles, and more 3 PM, Union Park, all ages

Matthew Skoller & Chicago Wind 7:30 PM, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 21+

Summer Smash day one featuring ASAP Rocky, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Lil Yachty, and more 3 PM, Douglass Park, all ages

Louie Vega 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+

Saturday, August 21

Alex Midi (DJ set), Kombi DJs, and more 9 PM, Simone’s, 21+

Black Is the New Black featuring Jefe 312, Heartbreak Homie, Kiraly Payne, and more 7 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+

Cook Thugless, LAN Party, Stranded Civilians 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+

Matthew Dear, Juan MacLean 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+

Dwele 7 and 10 PM, City Winery, all ages

Kurt Elling Quartet 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+

Erabella, Sora Kai, Speaking With Ghosts, and more 6 PM, Bottom Lounge, all ages

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus 6:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Lil Yachty performs in Douglass Park on Friday, August 20, as part of the first day of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. Credit: Gunner Stahl

Nocturna featuring DJ Scary Lady Sarah 10 PM, Metro, 18+

Power Praise 2021 featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Tabernacle, Donald Lawrence & Company, Mark Hubbard, and more 7 PM, Cross Pointe Park, Hazel Crest, all ages

Ruido Fest day two featuring Panteón Rococó, Mœnia, Ivy Queen, and more 1 PM, Union Park, all ages

Silverio, Barragoon 10 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+

Summer Smash day two featuring Lil Baby, Baby Keem, City Girls, and more 1 PM, Douglass Park, all ages

Victory Travelers, Pastor Roosevelt Dixon Sr., Trina Rob-inson 5 PM, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Gary, all ages

Sunday, August 22

Deicide, Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding, Begat the Nephilim 6 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+

Final Frontier Land featuring Prairie School DJs 5 and 8 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

Frequency Series presents Patti Cudd 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+

Interplay featuring Sam Trump, Dee Alexander, Maggie Brown, and more 3 PM, Harris Theater, free, all ages

Queen! featuring Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+

Ruido Fest day three featuring Café Tacvba, Little Jesus, Ambar Lucid, and more 1 PM, Union Park, all ages

El Shirota, Las Nubes 10:30 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+

Source One Band 7 PM, Odyssey East, free, 21+

$not, Cochise, Hatesonny 10:30 PM, Subterranean, 17+

Summer Smash day three featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 24KGoldn, Benny the Butcher, and more 1 PM, Douglass Park, all ages

Molly Tuttle 3 and 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages

Monday, August 23

Extraordinary Popular Delusions 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, free, 21+

Joel Paterson and friends 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+

Preservation of Fire featuring Natural Information Society, Drum Divas 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Tuesday, August 24

Future Crib 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Kara Jackson 9 PM, Hideout, 21+

Thelma & the Sleaze, Beastii 7 PM, Liar’s Club, 21+

Wednesday, August 25

Boundary Waters, Splits, OK Cool 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 21+

A Deeply Rooted Evening for Chicago’s Healing: A preview of Goshen featuring Le’Andria Johnson, members of the Tri-City Singers, and Zeke Locke & the NuXperience 7:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

81355, Juice Mazelee 6 PM, Tack Room, free, all ages

Ida y Vuelta 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

Zoé 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Thursday, August 26

Barry & the Fountains, Khaliyah X, Ausar 8 PM, the Promontory, 21+

DJ Bvax 9 PM, Punch House, free, 21+

Charlie Reed, Living Thing 9 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

Griffin Essin, DJ Skoli, and more 8 PM, the Point, 21+

Freedom Hawk, High Reeper, Black Road, Uncouth 7 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+

Jarochicanos, Joel Castellanos 7 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, free, all ages

Matute 8:20 PM, Copernicus Center, all ages

Ohmme, Ganser 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Yatra, Into the Silo 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Friday, August 27

Bongzilla 7:30 PM, Beat Kitchen, all ages

Bully 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Flee Lord, Lord Mobb, and more 6:30 PM, the Promontory, 18+

Chris Foreman 5 PM, Green Mill, free, 21+

Guardrail, Wolf Rd, Weekend Run Club, and more 7 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+

Sterling Hayes, Reeseynem, HXLT, theMIND, MFnMelo, Qari, and more 7 PM, Chop Shop, 18+

Rich Jones & Justice Hill, Lester Rey, Radio Free Honduras featuring Charlie Baran 6 PM, Kosciuszko Park, free, all ages

Kali Masi, Hi Ho, Telethon 9 PM, GMan Tavern, 21+

Joanna Connor plays at Kingston Mines on Thursday, August 19. Credit: Maryam Wilcher

Alexander McLean Project 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+

Motoblot day one featuring Black Sabbitch, Vaudettes, Boybrain, Amazing Heeby Jeebies, and more 4 PM, Cobra Lounge, all ages

Niika, Reno Cruz 9 PM, Hideout, 21+

OvejaNegra, MuTaTe, Mr. Funko, DJ Gildelgar Sanchez 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, 21+

12th Planet, Phaseone, Guppi, OG Nixin 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

Vicious Attack, From Those Ashes 8 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+

Yung Bleu, Ann Marie, Seddy Hendrinx, Noby 8 PM, Park West, all ages

Saturday, August 28

AfriClassical presents Ayanna Woods and friends performing music from FORCE! An Opera, Julian Otis & Olivia Harris 8 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages

Elton Aura, Chris Banks 9 PM, Hideout, 21+

Bully 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Jhay Cortez, Mora 9 PM, Radius Chicago, 18+

Emily Blue, SuperKnova, Carlile, Thair 8 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+

Freestyle Forever presents Mixtape Edition III featuring Stevie B, DJ Funk, Samantha, and more 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 21+

Impulsive Hearts, Present Com-pany, Cloud Horses, Pete Cautious 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+

Motoblot day two featuring Nekromantix, Slutter, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Aweful, and more noon, Cobra Lounge, all ages

R&B Only Live featuring DJ Tiara Monique 8:15 PM, House of Blues, 21+

Rise Against, Descendents, Menzingers 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages

Matthew Shipp 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+

V Is for Villains, Bellhead, Code Name: Phoenix 7:30 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+

Wilco, Sleater-Kinney 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, all ages

Sunday, August 29

Bronzeville Blues: Checkerboard Lounge featuring the Mojo Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Melody Angel, Big James & the Chicago Playboys, Nick Alexander noon, outside near 423 E. 43rd, free, all ages

Bronzeville Blues: The Forum featuring Joe Filisko & Eric Noden, Greasy Gravy, Harmonica Hinds noon, outside near the Forum, free, all ages

Bronzeville Blues: Park 43 featuring Bob Stroger, Mississippi Gabe Carter, Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band noon, outside near Park 43, free, all ages

Bully, Tweens 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Colin Hay 7:30 PM, Park West, 18+

Immortal Guardian, Paladin, Knight of the Round, Acracy 7 PM, WC Social Club, West Chicago, all ages

King Crimson, Zappa Band 7:30 PM, Ravinia Pavilion, Highland Park, all ages

Motoblot day three featuring Delta Bombers, Black Sabbitch, Crombies, and more noon, Cobra Lounge, all ages

PorchFest Roscoe Village 1 PM, various outdoor locations throughout Roscoe Village, free, all ages

Joe Pratt & Source One Band 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages

Research & Development featuring Sassmouth, Miss Twink USA, Grey People, and more 6 PM, Sleeping Village, free, 21+

Monday, August 30

Afrodjia Social Club featuring DJ Sadie Woods and friends, Proximity with Micah Collier & Electec 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Eric Chial and friends 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+

Extraordinary Popular Delusions 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, free, 21+

Maroon 5, Blackbear 6:30 PM, Wrigley Field, all ages

Joel Paterson and friends 8 PM, Green Mill, 21+

Swäm, Bonita Appleblunt 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, free, 21+

Tuesday, August 31

Future Bartenderz 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Garden of Souls 8 PM, Fulton Street Collective, all ages

Honey Cellar 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+

Adam Ness, Ami, Mamii 7 PM, the Promontory, 21+

Orisun 9 PM, Hideout, 21+

Spiral Galaxy, Sip 6 PM, Hideout, 21+

Wednesday, September 1

Modern English, Ganser 8 PM, SPACE, Evanston, all ages

Kent Rose & the Remedies 7 PM, Montrose Saloon, free, 21+

Thursday, September 2

Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Bnny, Squirrel Flower, Divino Niño 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Knocked Loose, Incendiary, and more 6:30 PM, Metro, all ages

Out of Space featuring Big Boi, Twista 7 PM, Temperance Beer Co., Evanston, 18+

Zulema, Sones de México Ensemble 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Friday, September 3

American Aquarium, Adeem the Artist 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+

Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys 9 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+

Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial 7 PM, Concord Music Hall, 17+

Blockhead, Shrimpnose 9 PM, Schubas, 18+

Chicago in Tune: Gospel Music featuring Lashon Brown Jr.; the Carson Sisters, Nicole Harris, and Illiana Torres; the Tommies Reunion Choir 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, free, all ages

Greta Van Fleet 6:30 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages

Troigo shares the bill with Bloom at the Hideout on Friday, August 20. Credit: Courtesy the artist

Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper 6:30 PM, Metro, all ages

North Coast Music Festival day one featuring Kaskade, Louis the Child, San Holo, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+

Out of Space featuring Drive-By Truckers, JD McPherson 7 PM, Temperance Beer Co., Evanston, 18+

Plack Blague, Ozzuario, Him Hun (DJ set) 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Telekinetic Yeti, Blake 8 PM, Bourbon on Division, 21+

Tierra Roja, Los Sudakas 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, all ages

Saturday, September 4

ARC Music Festival day one featuring Luttrell, DJ Pierre, and more 2 PM, Union Park, 18+

Gary Bartz 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Chicago in Tune: Jazz featuring Ari Brown, Marquis Hill, Lizz Wright 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Drumcode featuring Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani 10 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

In the Company of Serpents, Hive, Roman Ring 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Jodi, Tenci 9 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

MC Magic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx 7 PM, the Vic, all ages

North Coast Music Festival day two featuring GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Diesel, Lane 8, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+

NRBQ 8:30 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+

Rockwell Blues & Jazz Street Stroll featuring Delmark All Stars Band with Jimmy Johnson, Jimmy Burns, Linsey Alexander, and more 1 PM, on Rockwell between Irving Park and Berteau, free, all ages

Strawberry Girls, Andres 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+

¡Súbelo! featuring Molotov and more 1 PM, Harrison Park, free, 18+

Blacklizt, Eli & Fur 10 PM, Radius Chicago, 18+

Sunday, September 5

ARC Music Festival day two featuring Camelphat, DJ Heather, and more 2 PM, Union Park, 18+

Gary Bartz 4 and 8 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Geof Bradfield, Russ Johnson, Matt Ulery, and Quin Kirchner 9 PM, Hungry Brain, 21+

North Coast Music Festival day three featuring Zeds Dead, Rezz, Bonobo, Chris Lake, and more 2 PM, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, 17+

NRBQ 8:30 PM, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, 21+

Sheryl Youngblood 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages

Sylmar, Avantist, Faux Furrs 8 PM, Subterranean, 17+

Monday, September 6

Contemporary Indigenous Voices featuring Leonard Sumner, Lyla June, Tall Paul 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Eli Winter, Jordan Reyes, Rebecca Valeriano-Flores 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, free, 21+

Tuesday, September 7

Microcosms, Serjeooh 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+

Natewantstobattle, CG5, Vespera 7 PM, Lincoln Hall, all ages

Meshell Ndegeocello 7 and 9:30 PM, SPACE, Evanston, all ages

Tame Impala 8 PM, United Center, all ages

Wednesday, September 8

Bomba con Buya, Mancha ’E Plátano 8:30 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, free, all ages

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks presents Quinto Imperio and more 5:30 PM, Davis Square Park, free, all ages

Kathleen Edwards, Mick Flannery 8 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Sam Fischer 7:30 PM, Lincoln Hall, all ages

Homeboy Sandman, Nolan 8 PM, Subterranean, 21+

Thursday, September 9

A-Trak 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

CalenRaps, Price 7:30 PM, Subterranean, 17+

Blu DeTiger, Unusual Demont 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+

Aaron Dorfman 5:30 PM, Martyrs, free, 21+

Flux Pavilion 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

CIVL presents Neal Francis and more 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

International Connections: 50 Years of the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center featuring Bomba con Buya, Mancha ’E Plátano 7 PM, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, all ages

Mabel Kwan & Tim Daisy, Trio Red Space 8:30 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, Hatebreed 6 PM, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, all ages

Phora 7:30 PM, House of Blues, all ages

Threads featuring Gabriela Lena Frank, Jonathan Russell, Nadia Sirota & Liam Byrne performing the work of Donnacha Dennehy 7:30 PM, Davis Theater, all ages

Turnstile 7:30 PM, Metro, all ages

Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Friday, September 10

Armor for Sleep, Never Loved, Silence of You, Cold Seas 7 PM, Metro, all ages

Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Kelvyn (William) Park, free, all ages

Las Cruxes, Kelroy, Rai 10 PM, Wings Fire House Pilsen, free, 21+

French 79 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

Kim Gordon 10 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Il Divo 8 PM, Arie Crown Theater, all ages

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, No Men 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 17+

Pitchfork Music Festival day one featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, and more noon, Union Park, all ages

Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press 9 PM, Riviera Theatre, 18+

RP Boo, DJ Taye, Jana Rush, DJ Manny 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+

Sincere Engineer, Canadian Rifle, Annabel, Foresight 8 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+

Spencer Brown 11 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

311, Iration, Iya Terra 6:30 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Althea Grace 8 PM, Park West, 18+

Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Saturday, September 11

Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Julia de Burgos Park, free, all ages

Black Violin, Blind Boys of Alabama 7:30 PM, Ravinia Pavilion, Highland Park, all ages

Chicago in Tune: House featuring Roy Davis Jr., Sanitize Your Soul with Mark Hubbard & DJ Terry Hunter, DJ Lady D 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Devourment, Ringworm 8 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+

Carol Genetti 2 PM, Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, free, all ages

Level Up, Ace Aura, Space Wizard, Syzy 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 18+

Ausar opens for Barry & the Fountains at the Promontory on Thursday, August 26. Credit: Boots Howard

Pitchfork Music Festival day two featuring St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, and more noon, Union Park, all ages

Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, Tai Verdes 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages

Real Friends, Action/Adventure 7 PM, Bottom Lounge, all ages

Special Interest, HIDE, Ariel Zetina, Miss Twink USA 10 PM, Smart Bar, 21+

Starless, Anatomy of Habit, Lavisher, Sanford Parker 8 PM, Reggies Music Joint, 21+

Tenci, Katy Kirby 10:30 PM, Hideout, 21+

Corey Wilkes 8 and 10 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Sunday, September 12

Austin: West Side Blues featuring Lurrie Bell, Vance Kelly, Mzz Reese, Jimmy Burns, Mary Lane, Larry Taylor noon, Chicago Avenue and Mayfield, free, all ages

Bámbula: Afro-Diáspora en Chicago with Mancha ’E Plátano, Las Bompleneras Unplugged 3:30 PM, Senka Park, free, all ages

Loose Ends 5 and 8 PM, City Winery, all ages

Vino Louden 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, all ages

Pitchfork Music Festival day three featuring Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and more noon, Union Park, all ages

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages

Skillet 6 PM, House of Blues, all ages

Joe Troop, Jake Blount 5 PM, Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages

Corey Wilkes 4 and 8 PM, Jazz Showcase, all ages

Monday, September 13

Durand Jones & the Indications, 79.5 7:30 PM, the Vic, 18+

Angel Meléndez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra, ÉSSO 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Tuesday, September 14

Duckwrth 7 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 18+

Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Thick 7 PM, Aragon Ballroom, 17+

Thurston Moore, Macie Stewart & Lia Kohl 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Struts 7:30 PM, Riviera Theatre, all ages

Wednesday, September 15

Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah 7:30 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks presents Chicago Latin Groove and more 5:30 PM, Portage Park, free, all ages

Ghost-Note, Sungazer 7 PM, City Winery, all ages

Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Oux, Orisun, Bonita Appleblunt 9:30 PM, Sleeping Village, 21+

Thurston Moore, Matchess 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Waltzer, Solar Poon 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+

Thursday, September 16

Ear Taxi Festival presents Rhythm Is Image 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+

Eighth Blackbird with Karim Sulayaman, J. Ivy, and Tarrey Torae 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Guns N’ Roses, Mammoth WVH 6 PM, Wrigley Field, all ages

Instigation Festival presents An Evening of Duos & Trios featuring Doug Garrison, Jeff Albert, Paul Thibodeaux, Mikel Patrick Avery, and more 8:30 PM, Elastic Arts, all ages

Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Psychedelic Furs, Josh Caterer 8 PM, the Vic, 18+

Torres, Ariana & the Rose 9:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Friday, September 17

Blue October 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks 7 PM, Avondale Music Hall, 18+

Duke Dumont, Claptone 9 PM, Aragon Ballroom, 18+

Instigation Festival presents the Instigation Orchestra, Aurora Nealand 9 PM, Hungry Brain, free, 21+

Mdou Moctar, Pure Adult 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 18+

Mod Sun, Girlfriends, Tyler Posey 7:30 PM, Park West, all ages

Mr. Bungle, Fishbone 10 PM, Radius Chicago, 17+

Nouvelle Vague 10 PM, Empty Bottle, 21+

Osees, Mr. Elevator 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Riot Fest day one featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages

Spirits Having Fun 8 PM, Golden Dagger, 21+

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble performs The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace and Petticoats & Sliderules 7:30 PM, the Edge Theater, all ages

Saturday, September 18

Above & Beyond, Andrew Bayer, Gardenstate 7 PM, Huntington Bank Pavilion, all ages

Kioto Aoki 2 PM, Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, free, all ages

Big Freedia 11 PM, Martyrs’, 18+

Chicago in Tune: Blues featuring Cash Box Kings with Shemekia Copeland, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials with Billy Branch, and more 5:30 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free, all ages

Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker 11 PM, Bottom Lounge, 17+

Ear Taxi Festival presents Kosmologia Project 7:30 PM, PianoForte Studios, all ages

Ferris & Sylvester 7:30 PM, Martyrs, 21+

Future Islands, Hinds 8 PM, Chicago Theatre, all ages

Instigation Festival presents Kim Alpert, Jim Baker, Charles Rumback, James Singleton, Greg Ward, and Ed Wilkerson 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+

New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Lolo 9 PM, Radius Chicago, 17+

Osees, Mr. Elevator 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 17+

Riot Fest day two featuring Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages

Riot Ten, Must Die!, YDG 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+

The Sounds, Starbenders 10 PM, Reggies Rock Club, 17+

Thursday 11 PM, Cobra Lounge, 17+

Tropical Night featuring DJ Bruce, DJ Marz 9 PM, Simone’s, 21+

Wizkid 8 PM, Riviera Theatre, all ages

Sunday, September 19

Asleep at the Wheel 7 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, all ages

Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Bombpops 9 PM, Concord Music Hall, 17+

Candlebox 8 PM, House of Blues, 17+

Ear Taxi Festival presents Kosmologia Project 7:30 PM, PianoForte Studios, all ages

Eddie From Ohio 8 PM, City Winery, all ages

Fifth House Ensemble 2 PM, Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, Riverwoods, all ages

Fourth Coast Ensemble 4 PM, Newberry Library, all ages

Frequency Series presents Shi-An Costello 8:30 PM, Constellation, 18+

Instigation Festival presents Ben LaMar Gay & Aurora Nealand; Jeff Albert, Katinka Kleijn, Steve Marquette, and Ken Vandermark 9 PM, Hungry Brain, free, 21+

John Primer 6 PM, Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, free, 21+

Riot Fest day three featuring Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, and more 11 AM, Douglass Park, all ages

Taking Back Sunday 11 PM, Metro, 18+