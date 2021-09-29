Since the pandemic arrived in the U.S. in March 2020, Bandcamp has declared 15 Bandcamp Fridays, so forgive me if I truncate my usual spiel. If you’ve somehow found this post without being aware of Bandcamp Friday, I’ll just say this: for 24 hours, the digital retailer passes along its usual share of revenue to the artists and labels selling music through its platform. For the 16th Bandcamp Friday, I have once again gathered links to recent Reader coverage of music you can buy on the site. If this list doesn’t satiate you, my post for last month’s Bandcamp Friday has a different collection of releases—and links to all my previous Bandcamp Friday lists. Click on the release title to visit the related Reader story, and happy listening!

Amaarae, “Fancy”

The Body & Big|Brave, Leaving None but Small Birds

Phoebe Bridgers, “Garden Song”

Central Heat Exchange, Central Heat Exchange

DEHD, Water

DPCD, It’s Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God

Eleventh Dream Day, Since Grazed

Buck Gooter, Head in a Bird Cage

Half Gringa, “Sevenwater”

Hop Along, “How Simple”

Rich Jones, Blue Beach

Cate Le Bon, “Daylight Matters”

George Lewis, Assemblage

Lightleak, “B.I.D.S.I.U.”

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Candyman OST

Meat Wave, Volcano Park

Okay, High Road and Low Road

Ozzuario, Mental Hell 

Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, This Kind of Love

RP Boo, Established!

Jana Rush, Painful Enlightenment

Nathan Salsburg, Psalms

Slikback, Akuhika and Tomo

SpermChurch, Merdeka Atau Mati

Spirits Having Fun, Two

Starless, Hope Is Leaving You

Macie Stewart, Mouth Full of Glass

Adia Victoria, A Southern Gothic

Alicia Walter, I Am Alicia

Waxahatchee, “The Eye”

Faye Webster, “In a Good Way”

Byron Westbrook, Mirror Views

Wingtips, Cutting Room Floor