Since the pandemic arrived in the U.S. in March 2020, Bandcamp has declared 15 Bandcamp Fridays, so forgive me if I truncate my usual spiel. If you’ve somehow found this post without being aware of Bandcamp Friday, I’ll just say this: for 24 hours, the digital retailer passes along its usual share of revenue to the artists and labels selling music through its platform. For the 16th Bandcamp Friday, I have once again gathered links to recent Reader coverage of music you can buy on the site. If this list doesn’t satiate you, my post for last month’s Bandcamp Friday has a different collection of releases—and links to all my previous Bandcamp Friday lists. Click on the release title to visit the related Reader story, and happy listening!

The Body & Big|Brave, Leaving None but Small Birds

Central Heat Exchange, Central Heat Exchange

Eleventh Dream Day, Since Grazed

Buck Gooter, Head in a Bird Cage

Rich Jones, Blue Beach

George Lewis, Assemblage

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Candyman OST

Meat Wave, Volcano Park

Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, This Kind of Love

Jana Rush, Painful Enlightenment

Nathan Salsburg, Psalms

Spirits Having Fun, Two

Macie Stewart, Mouth Full of Glass

Adia Victoria, A Southern Gothic

Alicia Walter, I Am Alicia

Byron Westbrook, Mirror Views