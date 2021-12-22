As the O’My’s, singer-guitarist Maceo Vidal-Haymes and singer-keyboardist Nick Hennessey carefully control the heat they apply to their luxurious contemporary take on soul, so that it smolders instead of burning off the roof. The Chicago duo mostly stay cool and low-key on their latest EP, No Swimming. During the songs’ hushed passages, Haymes’s almost hornlike voice and limber, minimal guitar lines gild the music with a suggestion of romance—and the music maintains this intimacy even when it expands into fully fleshed-out arrangements. The O’My’s excel at blending genres, creating a space where the sounds of tough-as-nails rapping, grimy funk, and polished radio pop can move together. This skill helps them evoke the magnetism and luster of quiet storm-era R&B and reframe it in the context of modern-day Chicago music. Their restraint throughout the EP pays off splendidly on “Dragon,” where they step out of their refined cool for a moment and let lithe boom-bap percussion drive the gently wafting track (embellished by a loose-limbed, simmering verse from rapper Femdot) into ecstasy.

The O’ My’s No Swimming is available through their website.