In March 2020, local rock trio the Poison Arrows had just finalized plans for a big year: they were set to release War Regards, their fourth full-length (and first since 2017), then head out for a lengthy tour. But as happened to so many musicians with the arrival of COVID-19, their entire album cycle got blown up. During the pandemic, guitarist-vocalist Justin Sinkovich has been staying mostly in a secluded cabin near Galena, Illinois, and drummer Adam Reach has moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Poison Arrows have stayed busy, though, dropping an EP in October 2021 (with four remixes and one new song) and occasionally reconvening with bassist Patrick Morris to rehearse for a pair of dates with Girls Against Boys that were originally scheduled for earlier this month (there’s now just one, postponed till Wednesday, October 12, at Metro). Whenever the band can return to the stage, War Regards will give them powerful material to play. The album comes out Friday, February 25 (via File 13 Records, which Sinkovich helps run), and it contains some of the band’s most aggressive and menacing songs to date. “We Are Collateral” features a verse from local rapper Sterling Hayes, and the lurching “Seek Harbor” rides a seasick rhythm and sounds very far from shore.

War Regards, originally planned for a spring 2020 release, is the fourth Poison Arrows album.

The four brothers who make up Avantist bridge prog, punk, and pop in a fluid, unpredictable style that’s made them one of Gossip Wolf’s favorite extant Chicago bands. They haven’t released new music in years, but on Tuesday, February 22, they’ll end that dry spell with a haunting postpunk ripper called “Dead.” For this single, front man Fernando Arias ceded lead vocals to guitarist David Arias, who also has a terrific indie-pop solo project called Troigo. To produce “Dead,” Avantist worked with local electronic-pop artist Purple Tokyo and with Bobby Wooten III of south-side gospel institution the Wooten Choral Ensemble (who’s also collaborated with the likes of David Byrne and Jennifer Lopez); mixing and mastering are by engineer Dave Rowland, whose credits include Kanye’s Yeezus. Avantist celebrate the arrival of “Dead” by headlining the Hideout on Friday, February 25. French Police open; tickets are $12, and the show starts at 9:30 PM.

The new Avantist single went live on Bandcamp today, February 22, 2022. But not at 2:22 PM.

You may know Chicagoan Scott Plant from the many punk bands he’s played in: they include Broken Prayer, Droids Blood, and Canal Irreal. But he also makes dance music, and on Wednesday, February 23, he’ll drop the EP Alone / With Us. Released via Ordinary Weirdos Records (with a cover designed by Reader staffer Micco Caporale), it threads together throbbing techno and chilly postpunk to make its gritty, minimal jams.

Scott Plant’s new dance-music EP will also be released in a vinyl edition of 300.