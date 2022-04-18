It’s mind-boggling to think that recreational weed wasn’t yet legal the last time Dispensary33 hosted an in-person Waldos Forever Fest—so named for the group of 1970s Bay Area high schoolers who dubbed themselves “the Waldos,” whose inside slang for their afternoon meeting time canonized “4:20” as shorthand for everything cannabis. So it’s safe to say that this iteration of the very 420-friendly festival (held on the Saturday closest to 4/20) will be its biggest yet—it’s expanded from the 2019 festival grounds on Argyle (outside Dispensary33’s Andersonville space) to include Clark as well. Waldos Forever has certainly nabbed its biggest artists to date: Raunchy and raring-to-go hip-hop duo Glitter Moneyyy hold down the coveted local opening slot (1-1:35 PM), before kaleidoscopic electronic artist, DJ, and vocalist Jessy Lanza (3:45-4:30 PM) and violin mastermind Sudan Archives (5:15–6 PM). Headlining is New York rapper Junglepussy (6:45-7:45 PM), making her first Chicago appearance since 2018 on the heels of her five-track EP Jp5000, which came out in February. In addition to musical performances, the festival features live drag sets by Shea Couleé, Bambi Banks-Couleé, and Lucy Stoole (all Waldos Forever veterans), plus other hometown acts such as burlesque artist Jezebelly and multidisciplinary artist-DJ duo Trqpiteca (those set times are all still TBA). Now for the catch: though cannabis is king at Waldos Forever Fest, public smoking remains illegal in Chicago. So if you plan to indulge, you might want to consider toking up somewhere private before or after. (What? I’m not winking. Smoke in my eye.)

Waldos Forever Fest Junglepussy headlines. Sudan Archives, Jessy Lanza, and Glitter Moneyyy open, with additional performances by Shea Couleé (live and drag sets), Jezebelly, Bambi Banks-Couleé, Mom Jeans & Friends, Kitty Banks, Maureen SanDiego, Lucy Stoole, and Trqpiteca. 10 AM-9 PM, outside Dispensary33, 5001 N. Clark (intersection of W. Argyle and N. Clark), free, 21+