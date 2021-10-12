In September, Experimental Sound Studio opened a retrospective exhibit by Chicago woodwind player and multidisciplinary artist Douglas R. Ewart in its Audible Gallery at 5925 N. Ravenswood. His paintings, collages, sculptures, masks, musical instruments, and more will be on view via small-group appointment until Sunday, December 12. On Saturday, October 16, at 7 PM, Ewart’s trio Sonic Bamboo Rhizomes (with ESS cofounder Lou Mallozzi and Chicago Modern Orchestra Project founding director Renée Baker) present a performance called Water Wise Bamboo Free at High Concept Labs at 2233 S. Throop. Ewart is a member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, and he’s dedicated this set to AACM elders Lester Helmar Lashley, Wallace McMillan (aka LaRoy Roosevelt McMillan), and Reginald “Reggie” Willis. Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours is required, and reservations via the ESS event page are recommended.

Brothers Jake and Paul Stolz both play in Varsity and Pool Holograph, which was already enough to make them Gossip Wolf faves—but their indie-pop duo, Discus, bears watching too. Last week, Discus dropped the single “It Was Designed to Be Like This” b/w “Vasulka Returns,” whose spacey ambience recalls UK postpunks the Cleaners From Venus. In lieu of vinyl, Discus is taking preorders via Jake’s label Sunroom for a VHS version, which features videos for both tracks and a long-form video feedback experiment.

On Friday, Chicago rapper Don’t Be Kendall dropped the vigorous full-length #DBKSZN, which establishes him as an MC to know. On “Dream,” his voice slaloms across a delirious sample of “All I Have to Do Is Dream” that’s sliced by busy hi-hats, and with each second he seems to inflate the song further with joy. If that doesn’t hook you, maybe his reference to Village Discount Outlet on “Masterclass” will.

