On Saturday, hundreds of Chicagoans were joined by Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton as they marched in support of abortion rights.

The march was organized after Politico reported on a leaked draft decision written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized access to safe abortions.—Jim Daley

A demonstrator dressed as a handmaid in Federal Plaza carries a sign that reads, “WERE MY CIVIL RIGHTS GETTING IN THE WAY OF YOUR MISOGYNY?” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton speaks for abortion rights in Federal Plaza. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

From left, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Governor J.B. Pritzker, and IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul rally for abortion rights. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

A demonstrator’s sign reads “WE [HEART] ABORTION.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

A demonstrator carries a sign reading “THEIR BODY THEIR CHOICE — Yes, that includes trans + enby [nonbinary] people.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

Signs read “ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE” and “Keep your laws off MY BODY” as demonstrators marched in the Loop for abortion rights. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

27-year-old social worker Rachel Iagorio holds up a sign while marching. “I was floored. It was shocking” she said of the leaked Supreme Court opinion that indicated the end of protected right to abortion. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

18-year-old Jenelle Chollette holds a “My Mind My Body My Choice” sign while rallying with her friends. “We don’t think it’s right that we’re allowing other people who are not women to speak on out rights on our bodies,” she said. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

64-year-old Diana Hunt said “I’m not marching for me. I’m marching for the future women, my daughter.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

Demonstrators pass below El tracks as they marched through the Loop on Saturday. A marcher’s sign reads “PRO-LIFE KILLS WOMEN.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

The march passes the Chicago Cultural Center on Michigan Avenue. “MIND YOUR OWN UTERUS,” reads one demonstrator’s sign. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

Demonstrators carry signs reading “FUCK YOU AND YOUR LAWS,” “MY BODY MY CHOICE,” and “ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel

From left RoseRita Walsh James, 41, Emily, 21 and Rachel, 22 hold signs at Congress Plaza. “There’s power in numbers and I just wanted to show my support for everybody’s rights.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel