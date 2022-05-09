On Saturday, hundreds of Chicagoans were joined by Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton as they marched in support of abortion rights.
The march was organized after
Politico reported on a leaked draft decision written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized access to safe abortions.— Jim Daley
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaid in Federal Plaza carries a sign that reads, “WERE MY CIVIL RIGHTS GETTING IN THE WAY OF YOUR MISOGYNY?” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton speaks for abortion rights in Federal Plaza. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
From left, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Governor J.B. Pritzker, and IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul rally for abortion rights. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
A demonstrator’s sign reads “WE [HEART] ABORTION.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
A demonstrator carries a sign reading “THEIR BODY THEIR CHOICE — Yes, that includes trans + enby [nonbinary] people.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
Signs read “ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE” and “Keep your laws off MY BODY” as demonstrators marched in the Loop for abortion rights. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
27-year-old social worker Rachel Iagorio holds up a sign while marching. “I was floored. It was shocking” she said of the leaked Supreme Court opinion that indicated the end of protected right to abortion. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
18-year-old Jenelle Chollette holds a “My Mind My Body My Choice” sign while rallying with her friends. “We don’t think it’s right that we’re allowing other people who are not women to speak on out rights on our bodies,” she said. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
64-year-old Diana Hunt said “I’m not marching for me. I’m marching for the future women, my daughter.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
Demonstrators pass below El tracks as they marched through the Loop on Saturday. A marcher’s sign reads “PRO-LIFE KILLS WOMEN.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
The march passes the Chicago Cultural Center on Michigan Avenue. “MIND YOUR OWN UTERUS,” reads one demonstrator’s sign. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
Demonstrators carry signs reading “FUCK YOU AND YOUR LAWS,” “MY BODY MY CHOICE,” and “ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
From left RoseRita Walsh James, 41, Emily, 21 and Rachel, 22 hold signs at Congress Plaza. “There’s power in numbers and I just wanted to show my support for everybody’s rights.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel
Over a thousand people rallied in the Loop on Saturday for the "We Won't Go Back" abortion rights rally which gathered in Federal Plaza and marched throughout the Loop ending near Grant Park. The march was a response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion indicating the Roe V. Wade, which protects the right to abortion, will be overturned. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel