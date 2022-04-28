Credit: All photos by Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth

On April 21, the Reader editorial union rallied with labor allies, nonunion staff, and supporters outside the Lakeview mansion of the newspaper’s co-owner, Leonard C. Goodman, to demand he allow its long-planned transition to a nonprofit to proceed. The demonstration attracted national media attention, and helped break a four-month stalemate between opposing factions on the Reader’s board.

On Tuesday, April 26, Goodman announced he and three board members allied with him were stepping down.—Jim Daley

Current and former reader staffers and contributors
Reader production manager Kirk Williamson (center) and director of digital John Dunlevy. “#FЯEETHEЯEADEЯ.”
“TЯUTH HUЯTS.”
Reader music editor and union unit chair Philip Montoro hugs Tiffany Walden, the cofounder and editor-in-chief of The TRiiBE.
Kelly Garcia, the Reader’s staff writer for the Racial Justice Reporting Hub
Reader senior staff music writer Leor Galil
Reader audience engagement manager Yasin Zacaria Mikhaiel and staff
Reader staff writer Katie Prout (left) and Chicago Federation of Labor secretary-treasurer Don Villar
Chicago Teachers Union president Jesse Sharkey
35th Ward alderperson Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
25th Ward alderperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez
Third ward alderperson Pat Dowell (right) and Reader staff. “WE’RE HERE, WE’RE QUEER, WE WANT TO HAVE CAREERS”
Reader editors Kerry Reid (left) and Salem Collo-Julin. “WHO GUNNA PAY MY ЯENT?”
News Guild members, Reader editorial union members, and supporters. “JUST BREAK UP WITH US ALREADY”
Reader associate editor Taryn Allen (left) and news editor Jim Daley (center)
Reader vice president of sales Amy Matheny (right) and family. “LET MY PAPER GO.”
Reader senior writer Mike Sula (left) and audience engagement manager Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel
Reader sales team member Ted Piekarz (center) with his boyfriend, Mark Gomez
