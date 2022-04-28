On April 21, the Reader editorial union rallied with labor allies, nonunion staff, and supporters outside the Lakeview mansion of the newspaper’s co-owner, Leonard C. Goodman, to demand he allow its long-planned transition to a nonprofit to proceed. The demonstration attracted national media attention, and helped break a four-month stalemate between opposing factions on the Reader’s board.
On Tuesday, April 26, Goodman announced he and three board members allied with him were stepping down.—Jim Daley