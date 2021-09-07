The revamped Chicago Queer & Now is a podcast hosted by Chicago Reader staffers Adam M. Rhodes (they/them) and Taryn Allen (she/her) who are exploring Chicago’s queer culture through guest interviews, dives into the Reader archives, and conversations about current queer events, pop culture, identity, and more.
Season one premieres on Tuesday, September 7. Tune in here or subscribe where ever you listen to podcasts.
