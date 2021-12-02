Updated December 2, 2021

Job postings

Marketing and Communications Director

The Reader Institute for Community Journalism (RICJ), the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, publisher of the Chicago Reader, is seeking a Marketing and Communications Director.

This position will contribute to the planning and implementation of marketing strategies for RICJ, the Chicago Reader, and the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA). The position is at the nexus of all internal and external marketing and communications strategy. This relates to editorial, sales, development, events, merchandise, subscriptions, memberships, donors, foundations, and more.

The marketing and communications director is responsible for creating and optimizing growth strategies across platforms for all product needs. Responsibilities include:

Development and evaluation of strategic marketing plans

Create marketing and communications strategies that support growth opportunities across the Chicago Reader nonprofit: Sales and advertising Audience growth print and online Development and fundraising initiatives (donors and memberships) Email Newsletters growth (paid and non-paid) Print and digital subscriber growth, retention, and winback.

Identify opportunities for new content and public relations-based projects.

Develop marketing strategy, tactics, messaging, and guide implementation for CIMA to support fundraising across the media partners

Perform marketing research and develop metrics to measure success, in order to better identify target audiences and needs.

Assess, manage, and maintain marketing budget.

Implementation of marketing initiatives.

Create and manage marketing and communications initiatives, including all forms of media, to facilitate projects through all stages (planning, design, and execution)

Support the marketing team with content for emails, social media posts and campaigns, newspaper ads, website stories, and blogs.

Create print, social media, digital, email, event and other support materials for internal and external marketing and communications, including any annual reports.

Develop and create specialized, targeted email newsletters to various stakeholders, both internal and external.

Design and manage public programs and events.

Ensure marketing plans are produced in a timely, accurate, and effective manner.

Collaboration and relationships

Review content across all departments for relevancy, consistency, and brand compliance, grammar, accuracy, and meeting of style guidelines.

Work with staff, leadership, board, and external stakeholders to meet all marketing and communications objectives.

Manage and grow relationships with other partners (Google AdWords, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, MailChimp, Stripe, Kindful, etc.).

Work with merchandising on promotion of development of new items, marketing, and other support to grow this revenue category. This includes swag used as incentives for memberships, events, etc.

Experience and Skills:

Marketing and communications experience with a minimum of 4-5 years in coordinating marketing and/or advertising campaigns.

Independently motivated, self-starter.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

High communication, writing, and editing skills.

Keen eye for graphic design, attention to detail, and creativity.

Proficiency with various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr

Interest and knowledge of current events and marketing trends especially in media/journalism and the city of Chicago.

High-level experience with all Adobe and Google products

Salary:

$60-65K, health insurance. Equal opportunity employer.Resumes by Dec. 15, 2021, to: tbaim@chicagoreader.com

Development Director

The nonprofit Reader Institute for Community Journalism (RICJ), publisher of the Chicago Reader, is seeking a Development Director. Reporting to the co-publishers, this position is responsible for overseeing revenue associated with all levels of development, working with a team of staff, board, volunteers, and consultants.

The position will have a primary focus on donor cultivation and support. Additional duties include working with foundations, membership, events, smaller donors, and other revenue categories.

The ideal candidate will have experience in individual donor asks, grants, and events, and strong written and verbal communication skills.

The director:



Development of strategy

Works with leadership to set, track, and evaluate day-to-day, monthly, quarterly, and annual key performance indicators (KPI)

Plans and executes the major gifts strategy including doing donor asks and stewardship

Guides and supervises grant writers working on local and national foundation applications, including public, private, and corporate foundations

Manages and evaluates development budget for maximum impact



Execution of strategy

Prepares presentations and materials for use with donors and in online and public settings, including but not limited to regular email communications, website content, brochures, program books, and annual reports.

Maintain a master calendar for the development department with deliverables, milestones, communications, and events.

Designs processes to track, and is main intake contact for incoming development emails and communication

Prepares annual reports and other reports for donors, foundations, and other key stakeholders



Collaboration and relationships

Collaborates with the leadership team at RICJ on crafting the overall vision, budget, and plan for RICJ, the Chicago Reader, and the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), a project of RICJ.

Work in partnership with other local media through CIMA as well as other outlets to develop a plan for more resources into the Chicago media ecosystem.

Leads and provide tools and training for RICJ board of directors to set and execute their individual fundraising goals.

Manages fundraising events, coordinates tasks, and runs meetings (virtual and in-person) among staff, board, and volunteers, and may include outside consultants/event services.



Management

Oversees staff and consultants working on memberships and small-donor contributions;

Ensures that all administrative tasks including tax reports, gift acknowledgment, grant reporting, and updates to the development database are completed on a timely basis.

Ensures fundraising and donor management data is up to date and synchronized across platforms



Other tasks as needed.

Qualifications

5-7+ years experience in major gifts, development, grants, and fundraising activities with a not-for-profit organization(s).

Experience working with boards of directors, managing staff, and communications.

Experience in a fast-paced environment, with many parallel projects managed at one time, and ability to communicate across departments and with external stakeholders.

Has excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Compensation: $65K, plus health insurance. Equal opportunity employer.

Resumes by Dec. 15, 2021, to: tbaim@chicagoreader.com

Managing Editor

The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free alternative paper, is hiring a managing editor who will work with the editor in chief to ensure a smooth closing process for print issues, and that each issue—the stories, the headlines, the art—has the voice of the paper. Responsibilities include piloting the proofing and closing of issues; collaborating with the art department on covers, photos, and illustrations for features; and coordinating stories for special issues. The managing editor is encouraged to assign stories and write for the paper if time permits.

The ideal candidate will have experience managing in a newsroom, the ability to meet deadlines, strong organizational skills, and an interest in mentoring others. While the Reader is a (mostly) digital workforce, this position must be based in Chicago.

The compensation package for the full-time position includes full benefits and a salary of $50,000 to $55,000. Please send a resume, cover letter, and relevant clips, either as links or attachments, to careers@chicagoreader.com. The deadline for applications is November 18, 2021.

Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

News Editor

The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free alternative paper, is hiring a news editor who will work with a team of reporters to publish multiple timely stories a week. Responsibilities include editing staff news reporters, filing FOIA requests, digging through official documents and data, assigning stories to freelancers, collaborating on reporting projects, working on longform features with the editor in chief, and contributing to packages in non-news sections of the paper if time permits.

The ideal candidate will have experience breaking news, digging through official documents and data, and managing and mentoring reporters. While the Reader is a (mostly) digital workforce, this position must be based in Chicago.

The compensation package for the full-time union position includes full benefits and a salary of $45,000 to $48,000. Please send a resume, cover letter, and relevant clips, either as links or attachments, to careers@chicagoreader.com. The deadline for applications is November 11, 2021.

Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

Sales Representative (Full or Part time)

The Chicago Reader is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual looking for a new role in media sales.

As part of the Reader team, you’ll work in an exciting industry with an unlimited earning potential, and have the support of a knowledgeable and enthusiastic management team.

Sales representative responsibilities include selling print, digital, and events to local businesses.

Our Sales Representatives typically have:

A minimum of 2 years of sales OR similar/transferable experience

Knowledge of media/advertising products, including print and digital

Working knowledge and experience utilizing a CRM (Salesforce preferred), Slack, and Google Suite products to manage day-to-day activities

Effective relationship-building skills

Demonstrated success in meeting revenue goals

Excellent analytical, written, oral, communication, and presentation skills

The ability to multitask with strong time and project management skills

Ideal candidates will also:

Have a demonstrated ability to act as a qualified marketing consultant (you can talk the talk when it comes to advertising strategy and marketing goals)

Possess working relationships with advertisers in Chicago, (health, real estate, and financial categories preferred)

Excel at maintaining quotas and deadlines related to sales outreach and sales activity overall

Understand and be excited about prospecting and building new business categories

The available compensation packages vary (based on full or part time), and include salary, commission, and health benefits.

Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

This is an ongoing search for qualified candidates for current AND future openings. For consideration, please send a resume and list of references to anettles@chicagoreader.com. We will contact qualified candidates; no phone calls, please.