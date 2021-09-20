In 1971 the Reader’s free classifieds hosted a future folk star
Music discovery has changed a lot in 50 years, but the Reader is still around—and so is Bonnie Koloc.
Spelunking in the Reader of 1971
The music ads in the paper’s very first issues add context—and curiosities—that the stories alone can’t provide.
With a little pluck
There have been some fledgling flashes of how to survive our national nightmare.
The Future of the Reader
An update on our nonprofit status as we approach our 50th anniversary