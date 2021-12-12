

AdultFriendFinder: Scam or real? This is always the question I ask myself when signing up for a new hookup site. I want to find a legit hookup, not spend hours talking to bots.

Gather round kids, because here’s the tea: Thanks to AdultFriendFinder, also known as AFF, I now have two stable friends-with-benefits who I see on a regular basis. Both are babes and really open-minded. You could say I’ve tried some new things in the bedroom thanks to these women.

But that doesn’t mean that AdultFriendFinder is all rainbows and butterflies. I signed up for a premium membership to take it for a real test drive, and there were a few things to watch out for.

This review will show you all the good and bad that comes along with an AdultFriendFinder membership, and if it’s worth signing up for.

For the people who don’t want to read the full review, I’ve broken down some pros and cons. Keep reading to find out more details about these!

Pros

There are millions of users.

24/7 customer support

Registration is free.

The premium price is not bad.

Fetishes, kinks, and alt lifestyles are all welcome.

People are extremely willing and eager to meet up.

Due to the huge user base, there are lots of locals no matter your location.

Users are extremely open-minded.

You will find someone who wants to hang out immediately, even among some fake profiles.

You can enjoy the app version on your mobile divide.

Cons

Bots, fakes, inactive profiles, and scammers exist.

There are tons of ads.

You won’t get much out of the free version.

Some pages redirect to other companies.

There are plenty of users who aren’t easy on the eyes.

There was a security breach in 2015, but it’s been resolved.

Some argue that it was more effective when it first launched.

Ok, now for the real review…

What’s A Free AdultFriendFinder Membership Like?

I’m going to be honest here, you’re not going to be able to hook up with anyone by registering for a free membership. But because AdultFriendFinder is so much more than just a hookup site, there’s still a lot you can do.

For instance, you can join adult chat rooms or watch live sex cam girls. Just be advised that some of these “extra features” that AdultFriendFinder provides will just lead you to another website.

As a free member, you will also get a feel for the lay of the land and be able to receive messages. Find out who is online, who lives nearby, and who some of AdultFriendFinder’s hottest members are. You can also get detailed information from everyone’s profile and narrow your search by the age and gender filters.

I remained a free member for an hour and got some messages. Most of the women who sent the messages weren’t that hot. With 80 million members and counting, it’s no surprise that the users aren’t all supermodels. I’m not much of a looker either, though. Plus, I’d rather meet a DTF woman than one who isn’t but is walking down the runway. That’s where AdultFriendFinder can really deliver.

But there were a few profiles that really piqued my interest. I received messages like, “All I want is a nice bang and I’ll be on my way.” In order to message back, I had to upgrade my membership.

What’s A Gold Membership Like?

Yes, I bit the bullet and went Gold. Several friends told me it was a good idea because they actually found hookups through the site. For that reason, I bought the entire year because it was the best value. $14.95 per month comes to as little as $0.50 per day. It’s way less than a cup of joe and totally worth it. AdultFriendFinder doesn’t accept Paypal or cryptocurrency. You can use Mastercard, Discover, or Visa. Here’s the pricing breakdown:

$14.95 a month for 12 months or $180

$19.95 a month for six months or $90

$24.95 a month

The moment I signed up for AdultFriendFinder’s membership plan, I was introduced to hundreds of women who were nearby, online, and wanted some action. Again, they weren’t all gorgeous, but that’s OK with me. I started getting messages almost immediately.

Some also felt suspiciously like bots. You can tell that someone is a bot if they don’t speak naturally or respond insanely fast. But others were from actual real women who genuinely wanted to get off with a nearby stranger, and I wanted to be that stranger.

I have a pretty unique type. I love women who have a large bust, are thick, and have blue eyes. Ok, so not that unique. Luckily AdultFriendFinder has a very specific advanced search that makes finding someone who is your type very easy. You can also use it to find couples and groups to meet up with.

Here’s a snippet of how detailed you can get. . . and that’s not even half of it.

After selecting the traits that turned me on, I began my hunt for the perfect friend-with-benefits. This might come as a shock, but I’m not a one-night-stand type of guy. Don’t get me wrong, I love casual sex as much as the next person. But I like to have an ongoing sexual relationship because I like getting really comfortable with another person and experimenting with kinkier sex as time goes on. I hoped and prayed that AdultFriendFinder would grant me a compatible friend-with-benefits.

Guess what? Within a couple of days, I got two.

Using AdultFriendFinder To Actually Hook Up



I’ll explain to you how it went down for me. I got a ton of messages from horny locals who weren’t really turning me on. There were some swingers thrown into the mix as well, but nothing that was really making me sweat. Until I came across a message from Jessica.

Before I could even meet up with her, I spotted another blue-eyed beauty named Whitegirldtfsum1. Spoiler alert: we hooked up the day after I had sex with Jessica.

Now I see Jessica and Whitegirldtfsum1 regularly. I am currently working towards getting them in bed with me at the same time. Fingers crossed!

So, Is It Legit?

I’m not surprised that some folks on the Internet are quick to call AdultFriendFinder a scam. With millions of members and new people joining by the minute, there are bound to be some unhappy customers. Not everyone knows how to use the Internet to get laid, or what to look out for from people who actually do use AdultFriendFinder to scam people.

There are certainly some misgivings and some people who use AdultFriendFinder for their own sick schemes. But if you’re smart, the site will get you laid. Again, AdultFriendFinder is not the holy grail of hookup sites, but it’s pretty darn close.

To get the most out of AdultFriendFinder, keep the following things in mind:

Look Out For Scammers: There will always be people on the Internet who want your money or information. They will try to take advantage of you when you are at your most vulnerable. . . like looking for a hookup. Don’t ever give personal information out to people on AdultFriendFinder. They have no use for it—unless they are trying to scam! If a match says any of the following, they are probably trying to scam you:

There will always be people on the Internet who want your money or information. They will try to take advantage of you when you are at your most vulnerable. . . like looking for a hookup. Don’t ever give personal information out to people on AdultFriendFinder. They have no use for it—unless they are trying to scam! If a match says any of the following, they are probably trying to scam you: “I need money because I am sick.”

“I have legal issues, can you help me with those?”

“I have a ton of money in a secure account overseas, but I need a bit of money to get it out.”

“My friend died and I don’t know how to pay for the funeral.”

Beware Of Bots: The truth is, you’ll encounter a lot of bots with the free membership on AdultFriendFinder. They are easy to identify, but you want to stay away from them. They are a total waste of time. They will send you a generic opener like, “Hey big boy, looking for a good time?” It might be tempting, but there’s no point in entertaining this.

The truth is, you’ll encounter a lot of bots with the free membership on AdultFriendFinder. They are easy to identify, but you want to stay away from them. They are a total waste of time. They will send you a generic opener like, “Hey big boy, looking for a good time?” It might be tempting, but there’s no point in entertaining this. Ditch Dead Profiles: Dead profiles are abandoned or inactive profiles. AdultFriendFinder isn’t that good at getting rid of these, so keep that in mind when you’re fishing for a hottie.

Dead profiles are abandoned or inactive profiles. AdultFriendFinder isn’t that good at getting rid of these, so keep that in mind when you’re fishing for a hottie. Ignore The Ads: There are ads on AdultFriendFinder. If you ignore them and don’t click on them, you’ll have a smooth ride on the website!

There are ads on AdultFriendFinder. If you ignore them and don’t click on them, you’ll have a smooth ride on the website! Know What You Want: If what you want from AdultFriendFinder is a hookup, you’re in good hands. That’s what AdultFriendFinder does best—hook up two horny users! There are so many people using the site that finding a partner, companion, or quickie is as easy as stealing candy from a baby.

If what you want from AdultFriendFinder is a hookup, you’re in good hands. That’s what AdultFriendFinder does best—hook up two horny users! There are so many people using the site that finding a partner, companion, or quickie is as easy as stealing candy from a baby. Educate Yourself On Catfishes: There are so many people who hop onto AdultFriendFinder regularly. There’s no major way to verify who is catfishing you and who isn’t. AdultFriendFinder does its best by requesting photo verification. That’s awesome! But people are smart. Through photoshop or sheer photo theft, someone can pretend to be much more attractive than they are in real life. We’ll be honest, not everyone who uses AdultFriendFinder is a supermodel, so keep an eye out for the catfishes. They are frequent on almost every dating site and hookup app. Also beware that adult sites like these can actually hire their own staff to act as models that live nearby. This is another form of a catfish. AdultFriendFinder has been known to do this in the past, but now they have so many users that they don’t have to. Here are some ways to tell if someone is a catfish:

There are so many people who hop onto AdultFriendFinder regularly. There’s no major way to verify who is catfishing you and who isn’t. AdultFriendFinder does its best by requesting photo verification. That’s awesome! But people are smart. Through photoshop or sheer photo theft, someone can pretend to be much more attractive than they are in real life. We’ll be honest, not everyone who uses AdultFriendFinder is a supermodel, so keep an eye out for the catfishes. They are frequent on almost every dating site and hookup app. Also beware that adult sites like these can actually hire their own staff to act as models that live nearby. This is another form of a catfish. AdultFriendFinder has been known to do this in the past, but now they have so many users that they don’t have to. Here are some ways to tell if someone is a catfish: They won’t video chat

Their photos are of different people

Their photos look fake or photoshopped

Understand Who The Models Are On AdultFriendFinder: If what you’re looking for is a model, then visit the Live-Action section of the site! This is where you can watch hot models perform for you in real time using their webcams.

Is AdultFriendFinder Safe?



Back in 2015, AdultFriendFinder got into some trouble due to a large data breach. They have since implemented some of the best security systems offered and there have not been any privacy or security issues since that one in 2015. In fact, due to the stress caused by the 2015 breach, AdultFriendFinder has gone out of its way to make itself one of the safest and most secure hookup sites on the web, implementing the most secure encryption systems.

Final Thoughts About AdultFriendFinder



Here’s the thing—no hookup site is perfect. AdultFriendFinder is almost there, but not quite. There are ads, there are some bots, and the users aren’t all smoke shows. But AdultFriendFinder is one of the best hookup sites because it works! Plus, it’s so quick and easy. The Gold membership is definitely worth two quarters a day for me. I am reminded of this with each casual hookup session that was brought to me by AdultFriendFinder.

What’s The Live-Action Section?

The Live-Action section on AdultFriendFinder is a whole lot of fun, but it won’t actually get you laid. This section is for webcam models who want to show you the goods, hoping you’ll pay so they can get a Chanel bag or pay their student loans. Many of the rooms are near empty, so you can definitely get the model’s attention without fighting through a ton of horny users, but these girls aren’t going to meet up with you.

The only chance you have at meeting any of these models in person is by following their social media pages that they’ve got outside of AdultFriendFinder. This is easy to do as many of the models list their socials right there on the page. If you aren’t a total ogre, you may as well try your luck!

The Live-Action section also doesn’t discriminate. You can view men, women, trans people, pansexual people, couples, threesomes, solo sessions, and more. The shows are of pretty high quality with a nice set and great production value.

The bottom line with webcam models is that they want to be paid, but they also love being showered with attention. If you play your cards right, you could get the webcam models to perform all sorts of seductive acts without dropping major stacks on the performance itself. But, it’s always worth paying the webcam model. They will work harder, utilize their skillset to the fullest potential, and it’s just the right thing to do.

How To Use AdultFriendFinder To Find A Hookup



Finding The Right Partner on AFF:

When you get your membership, you’ll be led through a series of questions that help AdultFriendFinder assess your personality and match you. It’s ideal for both short-term hookups and long-term partners. From there, you can make selections about your preference in a partner. Again, so many people use AdultFriendFinder, so narrowing down will help you save tremendous amounts of time. You will be shown profiles of folks who live in your area, so that you don’t have to buy a plane ticket or spend money on gas just to get your freak on.

AdultFriendFinder also has a Purity Test. This is a test that determines how “pure” (or prude) you are. It might seem like a lot of hooey, but this test will help you figure out how far you’ve gone sexually and how far you’re willing to go. It will then introduce you to folks who can satisfy your sexual urges.

Adult Dating Tips:



Your hookup journey starts with a good conversation starter. If you aren’t sure what to talk about, take a look at our infographic helping you figure out what to say to actually get a sexy person in the bed with you! Don’t be too eager or creepy. The key is to find the balance between casual and sexual. If you’re too nervous to make the first chat or consider yourself an introvert, you can use AdultFriendFinder’s icebreaker messages or send a virtual gift! These can come in the form of everything from emojis to real gifts.



How To Meet In Person:



Ok, so you’ve finally met someone who doesn’t look like a gremlin, who is horny, and who doesn’t have a personality that resembles stale toast. Congratulations! Now you’ve got to master that first date or first meetup. Here are some of the do’s and don’ts of a first-time meet up!