There is a certain ceremony and ritual that defines Chicago spring. In Andersonville, we have our own ceremonies and rituals that emerge as we exit the period between the felled leaves and the fresh buds—the period where jackets go away only to be taken out again.

Andersonville In Bloom, formerly the Andersonville Flower and Garden Show, used to occur over one weekend. Mark and Sherman from Mercantile M launched the campaign in 2015 as an event for home decor, furniture, and vintage shops in the neighborhood to showcase their spring merchandise. The event has continued to attract an increasing number of businesses, and Andersonville in Bloom has blossomed (just roll your eyes and move on) into a monthlong event celebrating the steadfastness of our local businesses as they distance themselves from the cold, snowy holiday season by introducing new services, products, and possibilities to the neighborhood.

Small independents are an integral part of Andersonville’s well-established business district. When you walk into a shop somewhere between the 4800-5800 block of North Clark (don’t forget the side streets), you will likely be welcomed by the owner working behind the counter at Milk Handmade, or suspended on a ladder restocking the shelves at Ándale, or squeezing just the right amount of lemons for a gluten-free lemon bar—recipe inherited from mom—at Defloured.

Courtesy Chicago Dance Supply for Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

In Andersonville, we talk about a “four-hour experience,” and what better month to fill four hours of fun than April for Andersonville in Bloom. Visit Andersonville’s queer feminist bookstore Women and Children First, where Black Trans Lives Matter and where no sleep is lost over the nationwide closure of Amazon bookstores. Don’t forget to return on April 30 for Independent Bookstore Day! Already a vegetarian or cutting out meat for Earth Day? Stop by Land and Lake and fill up on their vegan portobello mushroom sandwich with a side of fresh-cut fries (make them cheesy for two bucks more!), or stop by Kopi Cafe for vegan nachos before heading to see Jeff Recommended Spay at Rivendell Theatre.

If you’re looking for a whole-day experience, mark your calendars for April 23, when Waldos Forever Fest returns to the neighborhood after its two-year hiatus, hosted by Dispensary 33, Chicago Reader’s Best Medical and Recreational Dispensary. Honor 4/20 with live music, drag performances, local eats, and immersive activations. Take a break from the fest for Record Store Day and browse through piles of vinyl—or Rattleback’s labeled, thoughtfully curated collections—after staking your claim on the Childish Gambino limited release. Buffalo Exchange is hosting an Earth Day $1 sale. Select clothes and accessories will be only a dollar, with all proceeds benefiting Pollinator Partnership, whose mission is to promote the health of pollinators, critical to food and ecosystems, through conservation, education, and research.

Courtesy Foursided for Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

We could provide you with dozens of four-hour experiences; however, we want you to choose your own adventure and to keep choosing new ones.