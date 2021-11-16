While some people like to be in a relationship, others don’t have the time or flexibility to be in one. Some people get too busy with work or other activities, and they just don’t have time to invest in a full relationship, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Successful relationships take a tremendous amount of time, effort, and patience, and that’s why casual hookups have become mainstream.

With so many hookup sites to choose from, it’s important to note that different sites cater to different people. We’ve reviewed the best hookup sites and casual dating apps to get some action. Yes, this is another list, but we’ve actually tried them all.

Please note that when we say free, we mean you can use the basic features without cost. If you decide to meet up with someone, you’ll have to crack open the wallet. We’ve included each site’s pricing to help you choose the best option.

Let’s dive into the reviews and ratings.

Best Free Hookup Sites and Apps for Casual Dating in 2021

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best for swinger groups and flings (Rating: 10/10)

2. BuddyBang – Top hookup site (9.5/10)

3. BeNaughty – Best for flirtiest singles (9.5/10)

4. Ashley Madison – For affair-seekers (8.5/10)

5. Seeking Arrangements – Best for sugar baby/sugar daddy/mommy (9/10)

6. ALT – Best for alternative and BDSM sex (8/10)

7. OKCupid – Top choice for millennials (8/10)

8. Hinge – Somewhat serious, but mostly FWB (8/10)

9. Zoosk – Best for short-term dating (8/10)

10. Bumble – Safest for women (7/10)

11. Plenty of Fish – Large user base (7/10)

12. Tinder – Most popular app (7/10)

13. Pure App – Best for fantasy based (8/10)

14. Feeld – Best open-minded user base (7.5/10)

15. Sex Messenger – Best for anonymous hookups (7.5/10)

16. Reddit R4R – Free hookup site (7.5/10)

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best for swinger groups and flings



Adult Friend Finder is one of the oldest, so consequently most popular, hookup sites. It prides itself in being the best casual dating site to find adult singles for whatever arrangement you’re looking for.

This dating site caters to swinging, non-monogamous relationships, threesomes, and experimental experiences. Whether you’re looking for an NSA (no-strings-attached) relationship, a one-night stand to spice up your marriage, or a quick fling, you will find a plethora of options and arrangements on this site.

Once you create a profile on Adult Friend Finder, you can customize your search to narrow down people interested in the same arrangement as you. It also provides additional content such as webcam shows and erotic stories.

Pros:

1oo percent designed for sex, sex, and more sex

You’ll find any kink on the spectrum

Relatively easy to find people into the same things as you

Cons:



Pro memberships are expensive

Free version has too many ads

Pricing:

One-month membership: $39.95 total

Three-month membership: $26.95/month

One-year membership: $19.95/month

2. BuddyBang – Best for casual sex



BuddyBang helps you find a buddy to sleep with. That shouldn’t be hard for you to figure out. This no-judgement site operates like an express train to the friends-with-benefits phase. It’s as simple as browse, chat, bang.

While you won’t find romance here, you will find passion. Lustful adults flock to BuddyBang to chat and make connections. Ultimately, the goal is to arrange a meetup with a saucy stranger in your area. If you’re lucky, that one-night stand might turn into a long-term arrangement.

With a relatively affordable monthly subscription and advanced search filters, getting laid on BuddyBang is a piece of cake. It’s way easier than shelling out tons of cash for dinner dates that may lead nowhere.

Pros:



Users are very responsive

Everyone is to-the-point

Advanced search and filter functions

Affordable

Cons:



Annoying ads when you use the free version

Hard to get to know users because they’re so thirsty

Pricing:

One-year membership: $19.95/month

One-month membership: $39.95 total

Three-month membership: $26.95/month

3. BeNaughty – Flirtiest singles



BeNaughty naturally draws some of the most frisky singles in your area. It’s in the name. Plus, breaking the ice is easy as BeNaughty gives users tons of ways to connect. Browse the gallery or enter a naughty chat room for potential dates. When you find someone you like, you can send a wink, a message, or start a live one-on-one chat.

BeNaughty works because it’s to-the-point. While users are looking for fast fun, there is no time for games. They want a hookup, and quickly.

Open-minded and discreet, BeNaughty gives you the option to seek out singles or couples for a fast fling. By adjusting your search filter, you can find your ideal scenario and weed out people who aren’t your type.

Pros:



Various ways to connect

No judgement when it comes to kinks

Great for finding singles and couples

Cheap three-day trial

Cons:



Users tend to be appearance-driven

You’ll eventually want a premium membership

Pricing:

Three-day trial: $1.05/day

One-month membership: $27.01 total

Three-month membership: $15.15/month

Six-month membership: $12.24/month

4. Seeking Arrangement – Best for sugar babies/sugar daddies

Seeking Arrangement has a straightforward target audience: rich and experienced individuals seeking the young and gorgeous. This sugar daddy site is about helping daddies and mommas find sugar babies or cubs for hookups.

It has a much higher user base of women because the “sugar baby” theme brings many young women to the site. The site claims to have four times the number of women than men in their database. The prerequisite is that sugar daddies have to be wealthy and successful. They give priority to verified “elite members” who join with the sole intention of spoiling their sugar babies with money and attention.

Seeking Arrangements is a great site for beautiful young women looking for fun, attention, and a “daddy” to spoil them! This site is not the best to find a lasting love story—it’s geared toward hookups and has a more transaction-like nature.

Pros:

Free for women to sign up

Great for rich men because of the number of women using the site

Great for women to find verified wealthy men

Cons:



Not for men who are on a budget

Hookups feel almost transactional

Pricing:

Women are free

One-month membership: $89.95/month

Three-month membership: $79.95/month

Diamond membership (more premium features): $249.95/month

5. Ashley Madison – Best for affair-seekers



Ashley Madison has the reputation of being a site for affairs and discreet married dating. Its slogan is literally “Life is short. Have an affair.” The brand has become notoriously known over the years for being a site for married people to flirt and hook up.

The site caters to students in relationships, lonely wives, married men, and everyday people who want to find a safe space to maintain an affair and not be judged. This hookup site is excellent for those who are attached and seeking excitement from a monotone lifestyle and exploring the world of extramarital affairs.

Ashley Madison is the first married dating website and is committed to discretion. Despite the backlash and reputation, this site continues to be popular and has an immense database that crosses every major city in the world.

Pros:

Free for women to use

Very discreet

Judgment-free because nearly everyone is married and looking

Cons:



Not the most moral hookup option

Expensive for men to use

Pricing:

Basic Plan: 100 credits at $0.59/credit

Classic Plan: 500 credits at $0.34/credit

Elite Plan: 1000 credits at $0.29/credit

6. OKCupid – Best hookup app for millennials



OKCupid is a mainstream dating app that caters to many different kinds of relationships. It provides a multitude of choices for millennials looking not just for long-term relationships but options for short-term relationships, casual dating, and hookups. All you have to do is set that as what you are looking for, and they match you to like-minded people!

This site gears toward a generally younger audience—the age group between 18-29. This site is also one of the most inclusive mainstream dating websites that includes many gender and orientation options, helping you zero in on the particular pool of choices you want!

OKCupid may be a mainstream dating app that includes finding long-term relationships, but given its wide range of options, filters, and preferences, it’s a great app for hookups and casual sex as well. Just be up-front and be prepared to meet a great bunch of locals looking for the same things as you.

Pros:

Vast user base of people

Find locals who are looking for casual sex and dating

Affordable

Cons:

May find many looking for long-term relationships

Will have to answer quite a few questions to see matches

Pricing:

One-month membership: $19.95 total

Six-month membership: $9.95/month

7. Hinge – Best for friends with benefits

Hinge is a mainstream dating app that focuses on finding real romance—but it is also used to find casual sex and friends with benefits. The truth about Hinge is that it’s “designed to be deleted.”

But fear not! This app is incredibly popular with the younger crowd (18 to 29 years of age) and has filters to state the nature of the relationship you’re interested in. This setup is the best for friends with benefits because you have to answer questions about yourself and your preferences, which will bring you closer to meeting someone you share similar interests with and are attracted to!

Hinge is a great hookup app for those who want to find a casual relationship where you hook up with the same person a few times instead of just a one-night stand. Just be straight up with what you’re looking for—and you might just meet a new FWB with absolutely no strings attached.

Pros:

Popular with millennials

Matchmaking algorithm is great (apt for FWB)

Cons:

Created for finding long-lasting relationships

May not find a large user base of casual sex enthusiasts

Pricing:

One month: $12.99 total

Three-month membership: $20.99 total

Six-month membership: $29.99 total

8. Pure App – Best for fantasy-based hookups

Pure App was created for shameless and judgment-free fantasy and desire-based dating. This app is purely for NSA affairs and is completely secretive and anonymous. It encourages its users to be whoever they choose to be and still be themselves.

It caters to people who have wild fantasies or desires that aren’t celebrated on mainstream dating and hookup apps. It allows your individuality to shine through—choosing your gender and sexuality—and providing guaranteed privacy and safety to video chat and meet whoever shares the same fantasies as you.

Pure App uses your GPS location on your phone to find other Pure users looking for some NSA action. You just have to post a photo and an up-front headline and wait to see if anyone close is interested. When you’re done, your profile will vanish, along with all your messages and photos—no need to worry about deactivating or privacy issues.

Pros:



Profiles, messages, and photos shared will disappear once you’re done

Starting up is easy: post a photo and sentence

Embraces individuality and authentic fantasies

Cons:

Only popular in major cities

Pricing:

One week: $14.99 total

One month: $29.99 total

9. Zoosk – Best for short-term dating



Zoosk is a great short-term dating site that is internationally famous. It has a community of 35 million users in 80 different countries, and it is open to singles of all ages, races, religions, and sexual orientations—making it one of the most diverse dating apps.

This app may not be the best for casual hookups and one-night stands, but it is a good contender for short-term dating. If you’re in your early to mid-20s, you’ll find a great selection of singles who are interested in short-term or casual relationships.

Pros:



Very active users

Used in over 80 countries

Diverse selection to find what you’re looking for

Cons:



May not be the best site for casual sex

Additional features cost extra

Pricing:

One-month membership: $29.95 total

Three-month membership: $19.98/month

Six-month membership: $12.49/month

10. ALT – Best for alternative and BDSM sex



ALT is a full-on casual sex website. It’s not for anyone who is on the hunt for a serious relationship. This site is all about casual sex in every form to gratify any sex-seeker! The website’s community is made up of those who are into alternative bondage, who enjoy hooking up online, live, and in-person for sex dates.

It caters to people who want to find alternative, BDSM, bondage, and fetish partners who can connect online and meet in person. ALT speaks to swingers, dominatrixes, and mistresses looking for power exchange.

ALT is the leading BDSM site, with almost 2 million members. You can easily customize your fetish and find someone who is into the same kinks as you! Remember that this site is all about kink, such as orgies, being humiliated, or being tortured, and not about vanilla sex. So, if you’re looking for just plain sex, opt for another option on this list.

Pros:



Easily find people that share your kink

Lots of X-rated content to browse through

Live cams and shows

Cons:

Too many fake profiles

Have to buy a premium account to get the most access

Pricing:

Silver Membership: $19.95/month (with longer plans available)

Gold Membership: $29.95/month (with longer plans available)

11. Feeld – Best for open-minded user base



Feeld is a hookup app for couples and singles to explore their desires. It was created to be an honest and open platform where you don’t judge others and explore the potential of your desire.

It includes couples’ accounts where you and your partner can date a lover or meet someone for a threesome. It’s inclusive for all genders and sexual orientations. Overall, it’s a sex-positive space for anyone looking to explore beyond “the norm” in today’s society.

Feeld prides itself on being responsible and ethical. It connects people with like-minded folk and encourages curious monogamous couples to link with partners who are also interested. It is a safe space that allows couples to explore their desires in the most honest way possible.

Pros:

One of the largest open-minded communities worldwide

Sex-positive and promotes ethical dating choices

Cons:

Premium version is not available on Android

Must have a Facebook account to verify your identity during sign-up

Pricing

One-month membership: $14.99 total

Three-month membership: $29.98 total

12. Sex Messenger – Best for anonymity



Sex Messenger is an anonymous instant messaging app—like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. But you never share your name because it’s meant to be discreet and only for sexting and trading nudes.

This app is an adult social network that is much more than an online sex chat. It caters to people who want to connect with other people who want to engage in sex and dirty talk, and fulfill each other’s sexual fantasies. Instant messaging on this app and posting blog entries will help you gain the attention you want from like-minded people.

All members must verify their accounts, so this weeds out fake profiles, scammers, and bots. Members can contribute to the website through Sex Messenger’s forums, chats, group sections, sex stories, and blogs. It’s all anonymous and fully discrete. This app is a great way to sext, increase sexual tension, and finally meet up to do the deed!

Pros:

Safe way to send and receive nudes

Anonymity is key

Goal is to meet up for anonymous sex—NSA!

Cons:

Need to pay for a premium account to access live chat or live cams

Pricing

One-month membership: $14.95 total

13. Reddit R4R – Best free option

Reddit R4R is one of the best options for browse casual sex options for free. If you’re looking for a hookup but don’t want to sign up, post photos of yourself, and write out a bio to describe who you are and what you want . . . you found the site for you!

This site works as a personals subreddit. It works like any other subreddit. Anyone can post—no photos, no personal information needed! All you have to do is list some things about yourself and the type of person you’re looking for. And then you wait to see if anyone responds to your post.

Reddit R4R is free, so all you have to do is download the Reddit app, and you don’t need to worry about spending money. If you want to be a trusted member and not get blocked, just follow the posting rules! Users love this site to get laid because it’s easy to use, free, and starts an instant conversation with like-minded people.

Pros:

Free

No membership needed

Lots of daily interactions and hits

Cons:

Hard to stand out

Can’t pay to boost your posts

Pricing:

Free

14. Bumble – Best app for women



Bumble has gained a reputation for being different from most other mainstream dating and hookup apps. If you haven’t heard of this app already, Bumble is one of the first and only sites where women make the first move and get to screen potential men immediately. Men simply cannot reach out to any women unless they’ve initiated contact and interest.

It is catered towards and attracts more women than men looking to mingle or find networking opportunities, friends, or hookups! Even though it has a relatively positive and clean rep, it’s a great site for educated, good-looking men who are searching for successful, bold women.

Pros:



More women than men

Women initiate contact

Comprehensive and easy-to-use interface

Cons:



Other relationships (friendships and business networking) get in the way of potentials

Pricing:

Premium Membership: $8.99/week

15. Plenty of Fish – Best for large user base



Plenty of Fish has the largest user base. POF was launched in 2003, being one of the oldest dating sites. Since it’s free and easy to sign up, you’re going to be exposed to a lot of different types of people, looking for different things, so you’ll have to filter through them all.

Since it’s been around for a long time, it has gained a reputation as a matchmaker site that will ask questions about your family, career, and interests to match you with similar users. It’s catered for people who want to dip their toes into dating and hookup sites to explore options.

Plenty of Fish may or may not have people looking for casual sex, depending on your luck. It’s a matchmaker site that is geared more for a long-term commitment. So you have to be prepared to screen different kinds of people.



Pros:

Multiple search filters

Largest user base of profiles

Cons:

May come across bots or fake accounts

Pricing:

One-month membership: $19.99 total

Three-month membership: $9.80/month

One-year membership: $5.95/month

16. Tinder – Most popular app



You didn’t think this list was going to end without this sex gem of an app, did you? Tinder is the most widely known hookup app of this generation. It boasts an infamous rep for finding casual sex ASAP.

Tinder caters to men and women looking to get laid based on appearance. It’s known for its classic swiping left to reject and swiping right to like someone’s profile. If you’re looking for sex, Tinder has a huge user base and a large number of locals, meaning you can probably secure a sex date tonight—but the catch is that your profile needs to stand out. If you’re not conventionally attractive, you’re going to struggle to find dates.

For men who can’t seem to find dates, Tinder has a large user base of escorts who will private message their rates. If you’re horny and want it—then maybe you can meet a potential escort on Tinder!

Pros:



Best starter app for quick sex

Lots of escorts

Cons:



Lots of fake profiles

Very superficial and appearance-focused

Pricing:

Free: limited swipes

One month: $9.99 total if you are under 30

One month: $19.99 total if you are over 30

Guide to Using Hookup Sites

Still on the fence about whether or not you should start using hookup apps? Or maybe you’re already using them but want some more information? Check out this useful guide to answer any lingering questions you may have and walk away with some important safety tips about casual sex.

What Makes a Hookup Site Good?

It’s important to note that different sites cater to different kinds of people. So before creating a profile on any old hookup site, read the reviews to make sure it meets your needs.

Here are a few tips to find the best hookup site specific to you:

If you have a particular kink or preference, keep an eye out for it. (example: Looking for discreet affairs? Ashley Madison is the one for you!) Make sure the size of the user base is relatively large. More options mean a better chance of finding someone to hook up with. Find a site that allows users to be up-front about what they want. Usually, apps have preferences, and you can set yours to “casual relationship” or “hookup.” Make sure the customer service contact information is front and center. You shouldn’t have to go on an expedition to contact the site.

FAQs About Hookup Sites

Q: Are hookup sites dangerous?

Hookup sites and online dating can be dangerous if you don’t take proper safety measures. Generally, apps and websites catered to casual sex and sexual exploration try their best to regulate safety by banning bots and scammers and having options to report any bad behavior. So if you’re planning on joining, be aware and try your best not to be too gullible—you can never be sure who you will come across online!

Q: Are there any free hookup sites?

It sucks that most dating apps and casual sex apps require you to subscribe to get optimum results. But sites like Reddit R4R and Craigslist Activities offer a free platform to chat, flirt, and arrange for sex dates. But the only downside is that there is no moderation and you won’t be talking to a verified profile and have to be extra cautious.

Q: What hookup sites are free for women?

The reality is that dating apps make it very easy for women to find sex. Most high-rated dating sites offer women free memberships (mostly to balance out the male/female ratio on their site). Sex sites that are free for women include Bumble, OkCupid, Tinder, Seeking, Hinge, Her, and Pure.

Rules of Casual Sex



Casual dating means no strings attached and usually just means a one-time hookup. There should be no expectations and no follow-up date or meetup. So many people lean towards casual dating to have sex without the complication of commitment.

If, by chance, the sex was so amazing and you feel like you want to have a short-term affair or fling, then try to slide it in as a joke. See how they respond and test the waters that way.

Only if both of you are interested should you continue chatting and arrange another meeting. Most likely if your date didn’t block you, they are probably open to another rendezvous.

Don’t be afraid to date or hook up with someone else. The beauty of these sites is that there is no unspoken commitment or expectation. Everyone is just looking for a good time. NSA dating is all about giving people space and doing what makes you feel good.

If you feel like casual sex and casual dating are not working for you and you want something more, check out dating apps and sites that cater to more committed relationships—or just change up your preferences on your current dating app!

Safety First – Tips!



When you’ve secured a first date and meet in person for the first time, always be alert! Remember these tips:

Try to have a video call before the actual meeting—it’ll give you the assurance they are who they say they are and will ease the tension.

Only meet in a public place first. This will give you the ability to assess the situation before taking it somewhere private.

Never give someone your address or your full name. It’s best to hook up somewhere discreet and use nicknames.

Never turn your back on your open drink or food. Predators will use this chance to slip something in without you knowing.

Bring protection and always use it! Don’t depend on the other person to bring condoms—always be prepared.

Define what you want to do and what you don’t want to do if you haven’t already discussed it. Be up-front about your intentions and desires. And have fun!

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for some action tonight, welcome to the world of casual sex sites and apps. With so many different ones to choose from, all you have to do is pick the one that speaks to you, your individuality, and your desires the most, and sign up!

The best hookup sites are on top for a reason—everyone on there is eager to find sex and casual flings just like you! More than mainstream dating apps that cater to a plethora of things such as long-term dating, friendships, and so on, hookup apps are catered only towards sex and NSA fun!

The best hookup site on this list is Adult Friend Finder. It emphasizes anonymity, safety, a massive user base, and a brand name that is verified. Most people on this site are looking for a good time with so many different types of kinks and fantasies. So what are you waiting for?

Hopefully, this list gives you an idea of what sex app is the best for you to get started on today!