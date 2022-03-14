OnlyFans has been trending for years now, and it’s no surprise. In the age of the internet, it’s only logical that adult entertainment would continue to evolve with the times.

If you’re here, you’re probably already well aware of what OnlyFans is, so we’re not going to bore you with the basics. (That said, there’s a little introduction section if you need it.)

No, what we’re going to give you is fifty—that’s right, fifty—of the best active OnlyFans accounts so you can start enjoying the best that OnlyFans has to offer right away.

So, read on for your one-stop guide to the best OnlyFans accounts to follow in 2022!

Top OnlyFans Accounts To Follow in 2022

OnlyFans 101

Feel free to skip this section if you’re already in the know about OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is an innovative platform that bills itself as a way for creators to offer exclusive content to paid subscribers. You may be familiar with this platform model through the likes of sites such as Patreon.

OnlyFans, however, has a certain reputation. A very NSFW reputation, if you know what we mean. Come for the girls, stay for the nudes.

Nonetheless, it’s true that there are all kinds of people using OnlyFans for just about everything you can imagine—offering tutorials for cooking, fitness, makeup, cosplaying, and much more.

This article, however, will focus on the top 50 OnlyFans accounts to follow that cater toward more adult content. We list the top 10 here and the remaining 40 below.

Belle Delphine – Best E-girl

Belle Delphine is an internet sensation. At least among aficionados of e-girls. What’s an e-girl, you ask? E-girl stands for “electronic girl,” just like “e-mail” stands for “electronic mail.” It gained in popularity in the early to mid-2010s on Tumblr. This aesthetic is a type of femininity that’s overtly present online and generally seeks the attention of people on the internet.

Belle Delphine is a master of drawing attention to herself. Before getting on OnlyFans, she already had a massive following on YouTube and Twitter, and somewhat infamously had people shelling out big money for her bathwater. (Yes, bathwater.) Now, she’s moved onto getting dirty on OnlyFans, and the fact she’s one of the platform’s top creators tells you that her content is well worth the subscription.

Natalie Monroe – Best Overall

The self-proclaimed “number one creator” on OnlyFans, Natalie Monroe is quite possibly just that. Her posts have a staggering 3.81 million likes, and she’s been on the platform for much longer than most. She’s also highly active, with her profile saying “Last seen 2 hours ago” at the time of writing.

With Natalie Monroe, you can count on a whopping 20+ posts per day, full nudes, POV girlfriend-style videos, boy-girl porn, and plenty of hardcore content. She even has a “Like this to enter my ‘fuck-a-fan’ contest.” While we wouldn’t hold our breath for that, it’s clear that Monroe is serious about engaging with her OnlyFans followers and really makes the subscription well worth it.

Dana DeArmond – Best Internet Girlfriend

Dana DeArmond has established a massive OnlyFans following. We think it’s in large part due to her commitment to offering the self-proclaimed “ultimate internet girlfriend experience.” She’ll wear things you buy for her, she’ll say the dirty things you want to hear, etc. For a lot of unfulfilled guys out there, Dana DeArmond delivers just what they’re looking for.

With DeArmond’s OnlyFans account, you can also count on live shows, one-on-one interaction, exclusive content, custom videos, daily uploads, and even sexting sessions! She also offers a free trial for two weeks and a reasonable price after that, so there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t check out this great page and see what she has to offer.

Amouranth – Best Streamer

Amouranth is perhaps the queen of Twitch with more than 5 million followers. She’s since done a Playboy issue and also become one of OnlyFans’ top creators. With over 800,000 likes on her OnlyFans account, it’s clear that she’s pleasing plenty of people.

While her content has largely been lightly NSFW, mainly because of her ample cleavage that seems to be perpetually on display, her OnlyFans is now promising fully XXX content soon. You might want to subscribe now so you can have a chance at being one of the first to catch her hardcore debut online. We’re sure it will be something special!

Suicide Girls – Best Tattooed Girls

Suicide Girls has been around for a while. If you’re in the dark, this is a collective of “alternative” models. They’ve even gone on tour! In general, these girls have lots of tattoos, piercings, dyed hair, etc. They have an edgy, dark look that many of us just can’t resist.

So, if you’re into “alt” girls, the Suicide Girls OnlyFans page is really a one-stop OnlyFans account for you. You’ll get more variety than being subscribed to one individual model, plus this is a highly active and engaged account. With nearly 6,000 posts and over 3.3 million likes, the Suicide Girls account knows exactly what it’s doing.

Jessica Nigri – Best Cosplayer

Even if the name Jessica Nigri doesn’t ring any bells, we can pretty much guarantee you’d recognize her. Especially if you saw her in a Pikachu costume from a ComicCon back in the late 2000s. She gained a massive YouTube following and is well known for her cosplaying—not to mention two other huge assets…

Jessica Nigri has collaborated with other big internet stars like Amouranth (see above) and she’s now gotten more than 4 million likes on OnlyFans on a mere 719 posts, which might just be the highest like-to-post ratio we’ve seen! If you’re into cosplaying, this could very well be a top page for you.

Bryce Adams – Best Fitness Influencer

Bryce Adams is a fitness and heavy lifting expert who’s also gained a huge following on OnlyFans. She’s highly active; in fact, at the time of writing this her page said, “Last seen 13 minutes ago”! She’s a unique individual who has also donated lots of money—over $40,000—to charity.

With nearly 7 million likes, Bryce Adams knows how to make her followers happy. You can count on lots of butt content, hot videos every week, live shows, as well as fitness and lifting videos in case that you’re thing, too.

Lexi Belle – Best Girl Next Door

Lexi Belle is a pornstar who has really risen in popularity in recent years. You can find her videos with all of the best porn studios, and she’s even won an award from the “Porn Oscars,” or AVN. If you check out her OnlyFans, you’ll get even more direct access to her than you’ve perhaps come to know from her extensive porn catalog.

Highly active and engaged on her account, Lexi Belle has racked up nearly 500,000 likes on just 1,400 posts. This ratio tells you right away that she has a large, dedicated following. With posts just about every single day, you’ll be able to get your fill of Lexi Belle and her “girl-next-door” vibe with a subscription to her OnlyFans page.

Adriana Chechik – Best Hardcore Account

Moving onto another pornstar, Adriana Chechik also sports a massively popular OnlyFans account. She’s well known in the world of porn for her extreme hardcore content, so you can count on more of the same with her OnlyFans page. She has nearly 750,000 likes on just 1,200 posts, which is a very solid ratio.

If you join Adriana Chechik’s OnlyFans page, you can count on receiving frequent content updates. She also encourages her followers to message her, giving you much more direct access than you can get anywhere else!

Kira Noir – Best Ebony Model

Kira Noir is another popular pornstar that has absolutely been killing the game. She’s highly popular on OnlyFans, with nearly 200,000 likes on just 650 posts so far. Relatively new to the OnlyFans game, she’s currently offering a free 30-day trial, giving you no good reason to not go and check out what she’s posting.

With Kira Noir’s OnlyFans page, you get a highly active and engaged pornstar offering direct access. At the time of writing, she was “Available now,” which would seem to be a good indication that she’s frequently on her OnlyFans, ready to interact with her subscribers.

Many of us were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and adult entertainment workers were no exception. Some of them, like Kaya, took their talents to the internet. This Russian-born stripper is a top 5% creator on OnlyFans and is sure to wow you with her erotic dancing skills, including pole dancing as well as more hardcore content.

If you’re into college girls, Cassidy Snow may be well worth your time. Like many young Americans, she’s been getting help covering her tuition—and then some—by turning to OnlyFans as a platform. With more than 1 million likes on just 1,200 posts, Cassidy has achieved a ton of success and definitely knows how to please her subscribers.

We don’t really think Riley Reid needs much of an introduction. One of the most famous pornstars ever, she’s now on OnlyFans and providing exclusive, hardcore content to her subscribers. Whether you like lesbian content or full-on gang bangs, you’re going to get it all from Riley Reid. According to her bio, you can even count on daily content and private chatting via DM.

Lena Paul has rocketed into the stratosphere of the porn world in recent times, quickly becoming a hot commodity. If you’re already a fan, there’s no better place for you than her personal OnlyFans page. Here, you have the possibility of chatting with Lena and also finding exclusive content that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. With more than 600,000 likes on less than 1,000 posts, Lena is definitely successful at satisfying her followers.

Are you a fan of fit women? What about MILFs? If the answer to both of those is yes, then we’ve got the perfect page for you. Shay Lust has racked up a whopping 2.5 million likes sharing every inch of her hot body with her OnlyFans subscribers. As the numbers don’t lie, it’s clear that they can’t get enough of Shay Lust.

Definitely one of the world’s biggest pornstars around for a few years now, Mia Malkova is a sexy, flexible lady with a great smile. She’s an active gamer, and her OnlyFans lets you get a better feel for her whole personality. As charming as she is, and as sexually gifted as she is, it’s no wonder that Mia has quickly established one of the top OnlyFans pages around.

Kaya Fox is a lovely Swedish girl with great taste in movies, music, and food. She’s highly relatable as an introvert, and this helps give her that classic “girl-next-door” energy. If you’re into petite, college-aged women, Kaya Fox’s OnlyFans page is one that you shouldn’t miss out on. Given her more than 2 million likes, she’s been making plenty of people happy.

“Consider this my naughty IG,” Sophie Dee says. While Instagram still cringes at the thought of the female nipple, OnlyFans is a safe haven for all kinds of sexual content. So, you can bask in the glory of Sophie Dee’s divine feminine form by subscribing to her OnlyFans. She’s racked up nearly 800,000 likes for good reason, so go see what you’ve been missing.

Emma Magnolia is a highly active OnlyFans model. She’s obtained almost 2 million likes even though she’s only had her profile for less than a year. Her quick rise to the top of OnlyFans is no doubt owed to how much great content she delivers on a regular basis.

Kendra Sutherland went viral a few years back for making dirty amateur videos in her college library. Although she eventually got in trouble for her erotic adventures, she’s since become a huge pornstar and now OnlyFans girl. With a whopping 275,000 likes on just 350 posts, Kendra has a large, dedicated audience that she rewards frequently with hot content.

Do you like tattoos and titties? Well, Karma Rx could very well be a top OnlyFans page for you. She’s amassed nearly 700,000 likes on just 1,100 posts, one of the craziest ratios around. She’s also well known for her wild threesome videos—seriously, what more can you want?

Nicole Aniston is a popular pornstar and has been around for some time. Thanks to her OnlyFans page, however, you can get more direct access than ever before. As a subscriber, you’ll see behind-the-scenes content, not to mention lesbian scenes, solo shows, even hardcore content. If you’re a Nicole Aniston fan already, this one is a no brainer!

Courtney Cruise, also known as BrunetteBabiii, is hugely popular on OnlyFans. With more than 2.3 million likes, she consistently delivers high-quality content that her subscribers love. She’s also active in her DMs, meaning you stand a chance to engage with her in a one-on-one way, one of the key features that helps explain OnlyFans’ massive popularity.

Nita Maria is a proud MILF whose OnlyFans content is super popular, with roughly 100,000 likes already. In her forties, Nita Marie is a true mature MILF that is likely to satisfy anyone who’s a MILF fanatic out there. On her page you get everything you could want, including private chat, except for sex videos. For those, you’ll have to subscribe to her more premium page.

Instantly recognizable, Christy Mack is a top-tier pornstar who has quickly gained a huge OnlyFans following. If you like tattoos and big ol’ titties, this is very likely one of the top pages for you. She already has more than 2,000 pieces of content uploaded for you to enjoy, so subscribing gets you a ton right off the bat.

Kimmy Granger is another pornstar who’s quickly taken over OnlyFans. With more than 500,000 followers on Twitter (with the name “semendemon”), she’s also one of the most popular OnlyFans pages around. You can get direct access to her and her page for just $3.25 for a month with her current promotion, so there’s never been a better time to see how she’s gotten nearly 800,000 likes on the NSFW platform.

Jem Wolfie is a BBW Australian model who’s gained a massive following on OnlyFans. We’re talking as massive as those giant natural tits of hers. One of the more affordable pages out there, it still delivers a ton in terms of content. You’ll get access to hundreds of photos and videos for only $5 per month.

If you love both that girl-next-door vibe as well as MILFs, then Lacie May is probably your best bet. The self-proclaimed “Average Mom next door,” she’s anything but with more than 2 million likes racked up on OnlyFans. While she grew a big following on Instagram and Twitter, OnlyFans is where you get to see her naughtier side. Don’t miss it!

Becca Marie has an insane body and an equally insane love of sex toys. If you subscribe to her page, one of the most popular on OnlyFans, you’ll get to see her hook up with young Brits (she’s English) of both genders, not to mention plenty of solo action. This young lass has made the top 0.03% of creators on OnlyFans for a very good reason.

With a name out of Harry Potter, Ginny Potter is the self-proclaimed “Mom the other moms HATE.” We’re guessing this has to do with her being a really hot mom who lives her life and does what she wants (for example, has nearly 4 million likes on OnlyFans). It definitely seems to be working for her!

Hannah Brooks is another mature OnlyFans page that’s been absolutely dominating the NSFW platform. At the time of writing, she was actively on the platform, which is a good sign that she doesn’t ghost her subscribers. We don’t even need that status update though to know that she’s active, as she posts every single day! This engagement has led her to nearly 2 million likes on her posts and helps make her page one of the best values around.

If you’re into BBW and Latinas, you don’t need to look any further than ShadyDoll2, “your Latina girlfriend.” She’s active and even offers free dick ratings with every subscription. Plus, she’s open to all kinds of custom videos and roleplaying.

If you’re into BDSM, Rebecca Goodwin is a great place for you to start your OnlyFans adventure. Oh, she’s also redhead. Do we need to say more? She’s racked up almost 2 million likes, no doubt thanks to her stunning body, gorgeous face, and fun personality.

Alexis Texas is a widely known pornstar and has been one for nearly a decade now. While she’s already established herself in the adult industry, she’s now killing it on OnlyFans. If you’re into gorgeous southern women with nice, soft curves and pretty faces, it’s hard to beat Alexis Texas.

Peach Jars is a real cute, pixie-looking girl. Like Alexis Texas, she comes from… you guessed it, Texas. She’s really into cosplaying, so if that’s your thing, well you should definitely check her out. She’s hugely popular on OnlyFans with over 3 million likes, so clearly she’s doing something right.

Kristen Hancher got banned from TikTok for promoting her OnlyFans, which would seem to suggest that she’s serious about being active on this platform. While she gained fame from YouTube and Instagram, she’s now gaining a large OnlyFans following, racking up nearly 200,000 likes in just a few months. So far she hasn’t gone beyond girl-on-girl action and blowjobs, but it’s probably a matter of time until she branches out…

Here we have yet another big cosplayer, though you should have picked up on that yourself from the name. You can subscribe for free to this page, so why the hell wouldn’t you? OMGcosplay has an amazing body and there’s a good reason she’s already amassed more than 6 million likes on the OnlyFans platform. Just know that you’ll need to shell out a bit for uncensored content.

Caly Morgan has dazzling blue eyes, a rocking MILF body, and she’s also a master of squirting if that’s your thing. Without a doubt one of the hottest forty-year-olds on OnlyFans, Caly Morgan is one hot British MILF that you’ll be happy you subscribed to.

Slim Exotica is a wild chick who’s down for just about anything. She does custom videos, private FaceTime calls, private livestreams, boy-girl, girl-girl, solo, anal—if you can think of it, she’s probably down for it. This openness, not to mention her delicious thickness, have no doubt helped her rack up 1 million likes on OnlyFans.

This is Sara Mei Kasai’s free OnlyFans, and who doesn’t like free? If you’re down for some very NSFW photos that just aren’t quite explicit, then this is a great place for you. And, of course, if you become enamored with this glasses wearing cutie, then just subscribe to her regular page!

Madison Knox is super active on OnlyFans, and her high level of engagement has definitely helped with her success. At the time of writing, she’s gained an impressive 1.3 million likes. Helping her grow her page is her hardcore content, free chat and dick rating, and frequent live shows. This is arguably one of the best values on OnlyFans.

At the time of writing, Cup of Carli was online, which is always a good sign. This petite pothead has a sweet personality and has no doubt helped her gain more than 200,000 likes on just 1,000 posts. With a regular subscription price of just $5 per month, it’s hard to say no to Cup of Carli.

Sam Slayres is a gorgeous brunette with an all-natural body. While one of the more expensive pages around, she’s pretty certain that she’ll get you hooked as she’s offering a $3 promo for one-month access. We definitely won’t blame you if you find yourself wanting to break out the wallet after that first month!

Kacy Black is another gorgeous brunette with major girl-next-door energy. Except, you know, when that girl next door has an incredible body and is down for just about anything. Kacy Black has the same monthly rate and promotion as Sam Slayres, so you can pay out $6 to see which one you like better after one month. Not a bad way to get a lot of value for one month!

Jewelz Blu has been savvy with the marketing as she pretty much owns the color blue now when it comes to the world of adult entertainment. An experienced pornstar who’s worked with male talent like Owen Gray, she’s now in the top 0.2% of OnlyFans, and for good reason. This is the best place to get direct access to her and all her exclusive content.

Naked Bakers is the perfect page for those of you who like to watch. If you want to watch a gorgeous girl get naked and do things around the house, well then this is absolutely the page for you. With nearly 1 million likes, this is one naked cooking show that may end up landing on the likes of Netflix or Hulu!

Emily Wills is yet another popular porn star who’s taken to OnlyFans to give more access to fans. At the time of writing, she was on the site, which suggests that she’s pretty active. You can even chat her up via DM, which is something you definitely can’t do over at the ol’ PornHub. As with a lot of other pornstars on OnlyFans, you’ll get access to some nice behind the scenes footage.

Molly Eskam is a stunning brunette that has gained a large following quickly on OnlyFans. If we had to bet, we’d say it’s because she’s big on engaging with her subscribers. One fun thing you can do is order clothes and lingerie for her to try on. For the girlfriend deprived of you out there, this could be a real treat.

Lucy-Anne Brooks is near 1 million likes thanks to her active engagement, great body, lovely smile, and fun personality. Oh, and did we mention she’s British? You’ve got to love that accent. Like many of the models in this list, she’s currently running a promo for one-month access, so now’s a great time to check out Lucy-Anne Brooks.

Kitten Kira is a super cute little brunette from England. She’s super active and engaged, which has definitely helped her rack up more than 1 million likes on the platform. You’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth with Kitten Kira, as she posts videos multiple times every single day, including hardcore content.

Summing Up

Let’s be real—porn can easily be found all over the internet. So why the massive appeal and rise in popularity of OnlyFans?

One word: access.

People are loving the feeling of being closer to these women. Having the opportunity to DM, request custom videos, watch livestreams, etc. all enhances the sensation of being more intimate with them.

It’s obviously been working for both OnlyFans as a platform and all these creators.

So, now you have 50 amazing accounts to go explore and decide if you want to subscribe (or, for some of them, do a free trial). Enjoy!