Have you wondered what the best porn games are? Or, more specifically, the best free porn games? This can be daunting, given the sheer number of adult games that are being developed all the time.

Well, that’s where we come in! We’re taking a comprehensive look at 20 of the best porn games in 2021 so you know which games fit what you’re looking for, and which ones will just waste your time.

This article will provide a “best of” list, comprehensive reviews, an overview of our ranking criteria, and an FAQ section. (If you’re completely new to porn games, you might want to skip to the FAQ section first.) All right, let’s get right into it, shall we?

After much careful consideration, here’s our “best of” list:

1. Nutaku – Best Option Overall

Pros

Awesome interface

Smooth gameplay

Mobile-friendly

Zero ads

Cons

Hentai-only content

Nutaku is head and shoulders above the rest of the porn game sites out there. There are more games than you could probably ever have time to play (no, that’s not a challenge), including many that are free.

If you’re a hentai fan, you’ll most likely love Nutaku as that’s their primary niche. If you’re not really into hentai, though, you’re probably better off going elsewhere.

If you do in fact appreciate hentai, Nutaku is an incredible site with a smooth layout, no annoying ads, and gameplay that remains blissfully uninterrupted by bugs, lag, or glitches.

2. Hentai Heroes – Best Hentai Game

Pros

Fun, addictive gameplay

Top-rated browser game

Perfect for RPG adventure fans

Cons

Freemium (tries to sell in-game currency)

Not the best graphics

Hentai-only focus

Hentai Heroes is another game to check out if you’re a hentai fan. You’ll especially appreciate it if you like RPG/adventure games and don’t mind less-than-stellar graphics.

The gameplay, which consists of building your own harem, is quite addictive, but be aware that the game will try hard to sell you in-game currency, which means you might want to avoid Hentai Heroes if you have poor self-control and shouldn’t be breaking the bank on a porn game.

Ultimately, Hentai Heroes is fun and solid for a browser-based game, but lacks some of the higher-quality graphics and gameplay of regular PC games or porn games that carry an up-front cost.

3. Project QT – Best Role-Playing Game

Pros

Quality you can expect from a Nutaku title

Hybrid game (click, RPG, and harem)

Extensive storyline

Top-quality design

Cons

Mobile-focused, so not as good for PC

Project QT is a Nutaku title, which means that it will adhere to a basic quality standard that is much higher than much of what you can find for free online.

This is another game that follows a hentai design style—you can see that there’s a strong trend in porn games toward hentai. If that’s not an issue for you, Project QT is definitely a game to keep on your radar, as there’s fun gameplay, a massive storyline, beautiful art, and really sexy characters.

The main downside with Project QT is that it’s not all that suitable for PC play, as it was designed with mobile gameplay in mind. This does make it a good option for when you’re on the go, though.

4. Fap CEO – Most Fun Clicker Game

Pros

Nice artwork

Easy clicker gameplay

Interesting dialogue

Cons

Can get expensive quickly

Hentai-only content

Fap CEO is yet another hentai-focused Nutaku offering. As such, you’re guaranteed to have an overall solid game.

On the plus side, Fap CEO offers an easy clicker game that will make you feel like a boss as you make money and hook up with your employees. It has above-average graphics and gameplay that’s pretty compelling compared to most porn games.

On the downside, Fap CEO has limited free gameplay and its microtransactions add up quickly. This is another game you might want to avoid if you have poor self-control and a limited budget.

5. LifeSelector.com – Hottest POV Content

Pros

POV/CYOA style

Reasonable pricing

Super interactive

Tons of models and categories

Cons

Not much available for free

Not super user-friendly

LifeSelector is a cool site because it offers a unique blend of porn and gaming. It leverages a “Choose Your Own Adventure” concept with real porn stars to make you feel like you’re right there calling the shots.

If you’re not really into hentai or other animated stuff, this could be the perfect option for you. The only issue is that there’s not much you can get out of LifeSelector for free.

Ultimately, though, you get what you pay for, and you really can’t find this kind of unique experience with other porn sites. So, if you have a little bit of a budget and a craving for interactive porn, LifeSelector is hard to beat.

6. Meet And Fuck Games – Best Multiplayer Game

Pros

Huge variety of games

Multiplayer options

Recognizable franchises

Cons

Some lower-quality games

Not the best interface

Meet And Fuck Games is one of the best sites for “Meet-n-Fuck”-style games, which are essentially role-playing games where you’re a guy going around and talking to different women, leading inevitably to hardcore sex.

Another nice aspect to Meet And Fuck Games is their many parody games, which allow you to get it on with characters you might know from video games or anime if that’s your thing (hey, no judgment here).

Meet And Fuck Games also offers multiplayer games, which are relatively unusual when it comes to porn games.

The major downside to Meet And Fuck Games is that some of the games are much lower quality than others, so you might need to dig around a bit to settle on a good one.

7. Crystal Maidens – Most Interesting Gameplay

Pros

Another Nutaku title

Tons of customization

Expansive community

100 percent free

Cons

Steep-ish learning curve

Crystal Maidens is another top recommendation, particularly if you’re into hentai-style games. You get the quality you can count on from a Nutaku title, with impressive gameplay that even rivals non-porn games like Age of Empires or Warcraft.

This level of gameplay, however, means that it can carry a bit of a learning curve, especially relative to most porn games. You need to be a little bit committed to learning and/or already be into these kinds of games.

Overall, Crystal Maidens is a fantastic choice if you can commit to learning the gameplay, as it features tons of customization and a broad community of users. Plus, it’s totally free.

8. Pocket Waifu – Best Animated Scenes

Pros

Lots of mini-games

Plenty of animated scenes

Interesting characters

Solid customization options

Cons

No saving your progress

Pocket Waifu is perfect if you’re craving a simulator that lets you be treated like a king by gorgeous waifus.

This game will keep you busy for a while, as you can play a variety of mini-games and enjoy a ton of animated sex scenes. There are also lots of customizable features so that you can design your perfect waifu.

Users might find the lack of a save option disappointing, however, which keeps this game from being one of our top picks.

9. The Fister – Hottest Graphics

Pros

Fans of The Witcher will love it

Super realistic feel

No learning curve

Cons

Simplistic storyline

Requires in-game purchases for full experience

The Fister is inspired by The Witcher and offers a fun free porn game with impressive graphics considering it doesn’t carry an up-front cost.

People who are already fans of The Witcher will love embodying these characters and the immersion delivered by the super realistic feel of the game. It’s also easy, meaning you won’t get frustrated with intricate gameplay when you just want to get off.

Ultimately, The Fister is fun but not likely to grab your attention for long, as the storyline is simple, and you’ll have to shell out to get a more in-depth experience.

10. Merge Nymphs – Best Puzzle Game



Pros

Quality you expect from Nutaku

Extensive gameplay

Good-quality art

Cons

Kind of an oddball puzzle game

Freemium with pricy upgrades

Merge Nymphs is yet another Nutaku title, meaning that it offers solid gameplay and graphics. While it does feature a lot of levels and girls, it’s also a bit unusual in terms of gameplay.

You play Merge Nymphs on a grid and move objects around until they accumulate and become larger and more valuable objects. It’s a unique genre for sure, but some people may find it just too out there or uninteresting.

On the other hand, if you’re a big puzzle person, you might end up loving this game. Just be aware that the full experience will require spending on unlockable content, which can quickly add up.

11. Sex Emulator – Most Customizable Porn Game



Pros

Impressive voice acting

Smooth animations

Great overall production value

Cons

Limited customization

Sex Emulator may not have the most compelling title, but it offers impressive 3D simulation. These are the kinds of graphics you’d expect from regular PC games, so it’s not your typical sex game material.

This is also a unique offering in that there’s powerful voice acting, making the game feel super immersive along with the high-quality graphics.

Kinky types will also appreciate Sex Emulator for its wide variety of kinks and fetishes, which will definitely keep you busy for a while.

The only real downside to Sex Emulator is that it lacks some of the customization offered by the other games reviewed here.

12. PlayForceOne – Most Lifelike

Pros

Great for kinky types

Wide variety of styles

Great for desktop

Cons

Not mobile-compatible

Limited categories

If you want a throwback to flash games, PlayForceOne might very well be for you! This site hosts a bunch of flash games that are all at least decent quality.

PlayForceOne is awesome because there are so many styles of games that it’s hard to get bored. Plus, there are a lot of kinky games so you’re likely to find something no matter what kinks or fetishes you might have.

The major drawback with PlayForceOne is that you won’t be able to use it on your phone. It does make up for this, however, with an impressive user experience on your desktop.

13. UtherVerse – Most Intricate Virtual World



Pros

Large community

Easy to meet people

Cons

Substantial learning curve

No adjusting volume in-game

Freemium offering

UtherVerse is its own virtual world, combining social media and software that allows you to meet other people online. It’s quite possibly the best XXX simulator out there, with all kinds of settings available: nightclubs, bars, even hotels, and movie theaters.

Without leaving your house you can walk around and have virtual sex with a huge variety of people. While it’s easy to meet people on UtherVerse, and it features a large and friendly community, there is a bit of a learning curve.

This learning curve, along with having to shell out for a VIP membership for full access, are the main downsides to UtherVerse. Apart from that, this is one unique and immersive offering.

14. 3D Sex Villa – Best 3D Game



Pros

Highly interactive

In-depth customization

Supports teledildonics

Cons

Requires in-game currency

Not discreet on your PC

Although there are some drawbacks, 3D Sex Villa wins major points for its interactive style. This makes it easily one of the best sex simulators that we’re reviewing here.

You can customize almost everything about the women you’ll be bedding, which makes this game not only fun but also more realistic. Adding to this realism is their support for teledildonics, making 3D Sex Villa ahead of the curve.

The only real bummer with 3D Sex Villa is that it requires “sexcoins” to get the full experience, and it’s hard to hide on you computer, making it not the best choice if you’re looking to keep your porn game hobby cheap and/or a secret.

15. SF Girls – Best Android Exclusive

Pros

Nutaku quality

Extremely hot scenes

High-quality animation

Cons

Android-exclusive

Encourages you to spend money

SF Girls is a sci-fi-themed hentai game with a huge emphasis on titties. If you’re a hentai and/or boob guy, then you’re in luck.

As a Nutaku offering, SF Girls offers the quality you expect, with super hot scenes and really high-quality animation.

As with other Nutaku games, however, you’ll be teased and then compelled to spend money, so be aware of that. Plus, this is an Android-exclusive game, so if you’re hoping to play on your iPhone, you’re shit out of luck.

16. Girlvania – Hottest Lesbian Content



Pros

Top game for lesbian content

Hugely customizable

Smooth animations

Cons

Expensive upgrades

Expensive overall

Girlvania dominates its niche as the best lesbian porn game out there by far. There’s extensive gameplay and an astounding amount of customization, with over 1,000 different clothing and makeup choices available.

Players will appreciate Girlvania’s high-quality animations and extensive gameplay, with the option for solo, duo, and threesomes.

The main drawback with Girlvania is that you’ll have to shell out some money. It’s one of the more expensive options on this list, but hey, you get what you pay for, and Girlvania delivers amazing lesbian content.

17. 3DXChat – Best VR Option



Pros

Great multiplayer game

High-quality graphics

Immersive gameplay

VR and teledildonic options

Cons

Must be downloaded and installed

There are ads

Not a lot of customization

3DXChat is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a multiplayer game without a bunch of filler content.

With 3DXChat you get fun multiplayer gameplay with impressive graphics and the option for an even more immersive experience with VR (virtual reality) and teledildonic options.

Keeping this from being one of our top options is the fact that you must install the game, deal with some annoying ads, and can’t customize to the extent of many of the other games listed here.

18. FapTitans – Best Walkthroughs



Pros

Simple gameplay

Guided tutorial

Free experience is decent

Cons

Non-XXX filter

Costs can add up if you’re impatient

FapTitans is a super simple clicker game that will appeal to people who don’t want to get into the complicated aspects of an RPG.

The gameplay is easy, and you can let FapTitans run in the background to accumulate rewards that will get you a gallery full of hentai images.

The main issue is that FapTitans is pretty demanding of your computer or laptop despite its simple gameplay. Plus, if you don’t want to let it run in the background or spend a lot of time clicking, you’ll have to shell out real money to get what you’re looking for more quickly and easily.