Have you wondered what the best porn games are? Or, more specifically, the best free porn games? This can be daunting, given the sheer number of adult games that are being developed all the time.
Well, that’s where we come in! We’re taking a comprehensive look at 20 of the best porn games in 2021 so you know which games fit what you’re looking for, and which ones will just waste your time.
This article will provide a “best of” list, comprehensive reviews, an overview of our ranking criteria, and an FAQ section. (If you’re completely new to porn games, you might want to skip to the FAQ section first.) All right, let’s get right into it, shall we?
20 Best Online Porn Games of 2022
After much careful consideration, here’s our “best of” list:
- Nutaku – best overall
- Hentai Heroes – best for hentai fans
- Project QT – best RPG
- Fap CEO – best clicker game
- LifeSelector.com – best POV content
- Meet And Fuck Games – best multiplayer game
- Crystal Maidens – best gameplay
- Pocket Waifu – best animated scenes
- The Fister – best graphics
- Merge Nymphs – best puzzle game
- Sex Emulator – best customization
- PlayForceOne – most lifelike
- UtherVerse – best virtual world
- 3D Sex Villa – best 3D game
- SF Girls – best Android exclusive
- Girlvania – best lesbian content
- 3DXChat – best VR option
- FapTitans – best walkthroughs
- PornGames.com – best interface
- Summertime Saga – best free updates
1. Nutaku – Best Option Overall
Pros
Awesome interface
Smooth gameplay
Mobile-friendly
Zero ads
Cons
Hentai-only content
Nutaku is head and shoulders above the rest of the porn game sites out there. There are more games than you could probably ever have time to play (no, that’s not a challenge), including many that are free.
If you’re a hentai fan, you’ll most likely love Nutaku as that’s their primary niche. If you’re not really into hentai, though, you’re probably better off going elsewhere.
If you do in fact appreciate hentai, Nutaku is an incredible site with a smooth layout, no annoying ads, and gameplay that remains blissfully uninterrupted by bugs, lag, or glitches.
2. Hentai Heroes – Best Hentai Game
Pros
Fun, addictive gameplay
Top-rated browser game
Perfect for RPG adventure fans
Cons
Freemium (tries to sell in-game currency)
Not the best graphics
Hentai-only focus
Hentai Heroes is another game to check out if you’re a hentai fan. You’ll especially appreciate it if you like RPG/adventure games and don’t mind less-than-stellar graphics.
The gameplay, which consists of building your own harem, is quite addictive, but be aware that the game will try hard to sell you in-game currency, which means you might want to avoid Hentai Heroes if you have poor self-control and shouldn’t be breaking the bank on a porn game.
Ultimately, Hentai Heroes is fun and solid for a browser-based game, but lacks some of the higher-quality graphics and gameplay of regular PC games or porn games that carry an up-front cost.
3. Project QT – Best Role-Playing Game
Pros
Quality you can expect from a Nutaku title
Hybrid game (click, RPG, and harem)
Extensive storyline
Top-quality design
Cons
Mobile-focused, so not as good for PC
Project QT is a Nutaku title, which means that it will adhere to a basic quality standard that is much higher than much of what you can find for free online.
This is another game that follows a hentai design style—you can see that there’s a strong trend in porn games toward hentai. If that’s not an issue for you, Project QT is definitely a game to keep on your radar, as there’s fun gameplay, a massive storyline, beautiful art, and really sexy characters.
The main downside with Project QT is that it’s not all that suitable for PC play, as it was designed with mobile gameplay in mind. This does make it a good option for when you’re on the go, though.
4. Fap CEO – Most Fun Clicker Game
Pros
Nice artwork
Easy clicker gameplay
Interesting dialogue
Cons
Can get expensive quickly
Hentai-only content
Fap CEO is yet another hentai-focused Nutaku offering. As such, you’re guaranteed to have an overall solid game.
On the plus side, Fap CEO offers an easy clicker game that will make you feel like a boss as you make money and hook up with your employees. It has above-average graphics and gameplay that’s pretty compelling compared to most porn games.
On the downside, Fap CEO has limited free gameplay and its microtransactions add up quickly. This is another game you might want to avoid if you have poor self-control and a limited budget.
5. LifeSelector.com – Hottest POV Content
Pros
POV/CYOA style
Reasonable pricing
Super interactive
Tons of models and categories
Cons
Not much available for free
Not super user-friendly
LifeSelector is a cool site because it offers a unique blend of porn and gaming. It leverages a “Choose Your Own Adventure” concept with real porn stars to make you feel like you’re right there calling the shots.
If you’re not really into hentai or other animated stuff, this could be the perfect option for you. The only issue is that there’s not much you can get out of LifeSelector for free.
Ultimately, though, you get what you pay for, and you really can’t find this kind of unique experience with other porn sites. So, if you have a little bit of a budget and a craving for interactive porn, LifeSelector is hard to beat.
6. Meet And Fuck Games – Best Multiplayer Game
Pros
Huge variety of games
Multiplayer options
Recognizable franchises
Cons
Some lower-quality games
Not the best interface
Meet And Fuck Games is one of the best sites for “Meet-n-Fuck”-style games, which are essentially role-playing games where you’re a guy going around and talking to different women, leading inevitably to hardcore sex.
Another nice aspect to Meet And Fuck Games is their many parody games, which allow you to get it on with characters you might know from video games or anime if that’s your thing (hey, no judgment here).
Meet And Fuck Games also offers multiplayer games, which are relatively unusual when it comes to porn games.
The major downside to Meet And Fuck Games is that some of the games are much lower quality than others, so you might need to dig around a bit to settle on a good one.
7. Crystal Maidens – Most Interesting Gameplay
Pros
Another Nutaku title
Tons of customization
Expansive community
100 percent free
Cons
Steep-ish learning curve
Crystal Maidens is another top recommendation, particularly if you’re into hentai-style games. You get the quality you can count on from a Nutaku title, with impressive gameplay that even rivals non-porn games like Age of Empires or Warcraft.
This level of gameplay, however, means that it can carry a bit of a learning curve, especially relative to most porn games. You need to be a little bit committed to learning and/or already be into these kinds of games.
Overall, Crystal Maidens is a fantastic choice if you can commit to learning the gameplay, as it features tons of customization and a broad community of users. Plus, it’s totally free.
8. Pocket Waifu – Best Animated Scenes
Pros
Lots of mini-games
Plenty of animated scenes
Interesting characters
Solid customization options
Cons
No saving your progress
Pocket Waifu is perfect if you’re craving a simulator that lets you be treated like a king by gorgeous waifus.
This game will keep you busy for a while, as you can play a variety of mini-games and enjoy a ton of animated sex scenes. There are also lots of customizable features so that you can design your perfect waifu.
Users might find the lack of a save option disappointing, however, which keeps this game from being one of our top picks.
9. The Fister – Hottest Graphics
Pros
Fans of The Witcher will love it
Super realistic feel
No learning curve
Cons
Simplistic storyline
Requires in-game purchases for full experience
The Fister is inspired by The Witcher and offers a fun free porn game with impressive graphics considering it doesn’t carry an up-front cost.
People who are already fans of The Witcher will love embodying these characters and the immersion delivered by the super realistic feel of the game. It’s also easy, meaning you won’t get frustrated with intricate gameplay when you just want to get off.
Ultimately, The Fister is fun but not likely to grab your attention for long, as the storyline is simple, and you’ll have to shell out to get a more in-depth experience.
10. Merge Nymphs – Best Puzzle Game
Pros
Quality you expect from Nutaku
Extensive gameplay
Good-quality art
Cons
Kind of an oddball puzzle game
Freemium with pricy upgrades
Merge Nymphs is yet another Nutaku title, meaning that it offers solid gameplay and graphics. While it does feature a lot of levels and girls, it’s also a bit unusual in terms of gameplay.
You play Merge Nymphs on a grid and move objects around until they accumulate and become larger and more valuable objects. It’s a unique genre for sure, but some people may find it just too out there or uninteresting.
On the other hand, if you’re a big puzzle person, you might end up loving this game. Just be aware that the full experience will require spending on unlockable content, which can quickly add up.
11. Sex Emulator – Most Customizable Porn Game
Pros
Impressive voice acting
Smooth animations
Great overall production value
Cons
Limited customization
Sex Emulator may not have the most compelling title, but it offers impressive 3D simulation. These are the kinds of graphics you’d expect from regular PC games, so it’s not your typical sex game material.
This is also a unique offering in that there’s powerful voice acting, making the game feel super immersive along with the high-quality graphics.
Kinky types will also appreciate Sex Emulator for its wide variety of kinks and fetishes, which will definitely keep you busy for a while.
The only real downside to Sex Emulator is that it lacks some of the customization offered by the other games reviewed here.
12. PlayForceOne – Most Lifelike
Pros
Great for kinky types
Wide variety of styles
Great for desktop
Cons
Not mobile-compatible
Limited categories
If you want a throwback to flash games, PlayForceOne might very well be for you! This site hosts a bunch of flash games that are all at least decent quality.
PlayForceOne is awesome because there are so many styles of games that it’s hard to get bored. Plus, there are a lot of kinky games so you’re likely to find something no matter what kinks or fetishes you might have.
The major drawback with PlayForceOne is that you won’t be able to use it on your phone. It does make up for this, however, with an impressive user experience on your desktop.
13. UtherVerse – Most Intricate Virtual World
Pros
Large community
Easy to meet people
Cons
Substantial learning curve
No adjusting volume in-game
Freemium offering
UtherVerse is its own virtual world, combining social media and software that allows you to meet other people online. It’s quite possibly the best XXX simulator out there, with all kinds of settings available: nightclubs, bars, even hotels, and movie theaters.
Without leaving your house you can walk around and have virtual sex with a huge variety of people. While it’s easy to meet people on UtherVerse, and it features a large and friendly community, there is a bit of a learning curve.
This learning curve, along with having to shell out for a VIP membership for full access, are the main downsides to UtherVerse. Apart from that, this is one unique and immersive offering.
14. 3D Sex Villa – Best 3D Game
Pros
Highly interactive
In-depth customization
Supports teledildonics
Cons
Requires in-game currency
Not discreet on your PC
Although there are some drawbacks, 3D Sex Villa wins major points for its interactive style. This makes it easily one of the best sex simulators that we’re reviewing here.
You can customize almost everything about the women you’ll be bedding, which makes this game not only fun but also more realistic. Adding to this realism is their support for teledildonics, making 3D Sex Villa ahead of the curve.
The only real bummer with 3D Sex Villa is that it requires “sexcoins” to get the full experience, and it’s hard to hide on you computer, making it not the best choice if you’re looking to keep your porn game hobby cheap and/or a secret.
15. SF Girls – Best Android Exclusive
Pros
Nutaku quality
Extremely hot scenes
High-quality animation
Cons
Android-exclusive
Encourages you to spend money
SF Girls is a sci-fi-themed hentai game with a huge emphasis on titties. If you’re a hentai and/or boob guy, then you’re in luck.
As a Nutaku offering, SF Girls offers the quality you expect, with super hot scenes and really high-quality animation.
As with other Nutaku games, however, you’ll be teased and then compelled to spend money, so be aware of that. Plus, this is an Android-exclusive game, so if you’re hoping to play on your iPhone, you’re shit out of luck.
16. Girlvania – Hottest Lesbian Content
Pros
Top game for lesbian content
Hugely customizable
Smooth animations
Cons
Expensive upgrades
Expensive overall
Girlvania dominates its niche as the best lesbian porn game out there by far. There’s extensive gameplay and an astounding amount of customization, with over 1,000 different clothing and makeup choices available.
Players will appreciate Girlvania’s high-quality animations and extensive gameplay, with the option for solo, duo, and threesomes.
The main drawback with Girlvania is that you’ll have to shell out some money. It’s one of the more expensive options on this list, but hey, you get what you pay for, and Girlvania delivers amazing lesbian content.
17. 3DXChat – Best VR Option
Pros
Great multiplayer game
High-quality graphics
Immersive gameplay
VR and teledildonic options
Cons
Must be downloaded and installed
There are ads
Not a lot of customization
3DXChat is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a multiplayer game without a bunch of filler content.
With 3DXChat you get fun multiplayer gameplay with impressive graphics and the option for an even more immersive experience with VR (virtual reality) and teledildonic options.
Keeping this from being one of our top options is the fact that you must install the game, deal with some annoying ads, and can’t customize to the extent of many of the other games listed here.
18. FapTitans – Best Walkthroughs
Pros
Simple gameplay
Guided tutorial
Free experience is decent
Cons
Non-XXX filter
Costs can add up if you’re impatient
FapTitans is a super simple clicker game that will appeal to people who don’t want to get into the complicated aspects of an RPG.
The gameplay is easy, and you can let FapTitans run in the background to accumulate rewards that will get you a gallery full of hentai images.
The main issue is that FapTitans is pretty demanding of your computer or laptop despite its simple gameplay. Plus, if you don’t want to let it run in the background or spend a lot of time clicking, you’ll have to shell out real money to get what you’re looking for more quickly and easily.
19. PornGames.com – Best Interface
Pros
Tons of games
User-friendly interface
Cons
Questionable tabs
Some lower-quality games
It’s not hard to tell what you’re getting with a site called PornGames.com. Overall, it’s a solid option because there are a ton of games, many of which are free.
The site also features a nice design and has some helpful search options that enable you to quickly find what you’re looking for.
On the other hand, PornGames has some tabs that are best avoided: “HD,” which doesn’t appear to do anything, “Meet and Fuck,” which sends you to a random, sketchy site, and “Private Sex Games,” which is just an ad.
If you ignore these tabs and some of the more low-quality games on PornGames, however, it’s a solid pick.
20. Summertime Saga – Best Free Updates
Pros
Fun dating simulator
Appeals to kinky types
Absolutely free
Cons
Not iPhone supported
Ah, nothing like the good ol’ days of high school and college, am I right? Just kidding, if you’re reading a review of porn games, well, you might not have had the best experience there.
It’s all good, though, because Summertime Saga will help make up for it as you’ll get to explore tons of fantasies with hot friends, classmates, and even teachers, while you play as a horny teenager.
Although still in development, this game features an impressive array of fetishes, animated scenes, and mini-games. The storyline is also quite robust.
The only real downside to Summertime Saga is that it’s not supported on iPhone, so you’ll need to play on an Android device or PC/Mac/Linux.
Top Three games
1. Nutaku is easily one of the best porn game sites around. With an abundant selection of free and paid games, you’re never likely to get bored.
2. Hentai Heroes is one of the more addictive games that we featured, so be careful not to get caught up too much with buying the in-game currency. If you can keep that under control, this is one of our top picks for hentai RPGs.
3. Project QT is an awesome porn game. If you like hentai, you’ll love the engaging gameplay, deep storyline, and gorgeous animation.
Ranking criteria
Here are the criteria that we kept in mind for these reviews, so it’s helpful that you understand them.
Cost
Some games are completely free, while others have an up-front cost, in-game costs, or both. We kept this in mind, considering most people probably don’t want to break the bank on porn games. Many games will try to lure you in with no up-front cost but then will be loaded with in-purchase fees to make the game more expansive or fulfilling. We tried to note the games that did this to a frustrating degree or that offered little value for free customers.
Story depth
Maybe you couldn’t care less about the quality or depth of a porn game’s storyline. This is porn after all, the genre notorious for having ultra-cheesy and random storylines to set up two (or more) people to start banging. Many gamers, however, really appreciate compelling narratives, and so we kept that in mind and highlighted the porn games that offered more storytelling depth and nuance.
Graphics
In general, you get what you pay for. If you want the best graphics, you will need to shell out a bit up front for the more premium games. There are an impressive amount of free games, however, that have solid or even beautiful graphics, so we made sure to mention those.
Porn games 101
We’ve got some of your main porn game questions covered:
What even is a porn game?
Just think of computer and video games. There are all kinds of genres, like RPGs (role-playing games), adventure, combat, and more. Porn games simply involve sexual content, which can range from softcore to extreme hardcore and everything in between.
How do I find porn games?
A quick search will give you plenty of sites, but you can always stick with the games reviewed above. If you want to easily find a lot of games in one place, stick to sites like Nutaku that feature multiple games.
Can I use teledildonics with any porn games?
Yes, indeed! One game that we reviewed above, for example, 3DXChat, features teledildonic support, meaning that you can sync up your sex toys for an enhanced experience that delivers even deeper immersion.
Are there multiplayer porn games?
There sure are. Two that we reviewed above include—or are predicated on—multiplayer: UtherVerse and 3DXChat.
Wrapping up
As you can tell from this article, there are a massive number of porn games to be found online. While it can almost be overwhelming to figure out where to start, we hope our guide to the best porn games in 2021 makes things much easier on you. In any case, no matter what games you choose from this list, we’re confident that you’ll have an enjoyable experience. Fap on!