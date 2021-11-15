It’s as simple as this: we all have sexual urges from time to time. Occasionally, we don’t have the energy required to find someone to meet IRL (in real life) for a quick hookup to satisfy our NSFW (not safe for work) needs. In the digital age, sexting is the newest form of casual sex available to us. We are lucky to have that type of human connection available to us by just the tap or click of a button.

For those of you who haven’t tried it, sexting is a unique way to sexually interact with a stranger or someone you know via messages, photos, videos, voice notes, and more. It’s instant, easy, and gets the job done! You don’t have to woo anyone or take them out for drinks before you start sexting. It can happen right away, with someone you’ve only met seconds before on a sexting site.

Sexting is also a much more reliable and safe way to engage in sexual activities with people you may or may not already know. That’s why we love these sites and apps. Is there a catch? Only one: There are so many hot sites to choose from! That’s why we’ve taken the time to list and review some of our favorites. Below you’ll find over 20 sexting sites that will get you off quickly! Oh, and most of them are free.

Best Free Sexting Sites:

Best for local sexting – Instabang

Best overall sexting website – Arousr

Best for messaging with models – Snapchat

For advanced sexters – SextFriend

Best anonymous sexting site – Skibbel

Best for sexting beginners – Sext Local

Popular sext and hookup app – Tinder

Best for couples who sext – Between

Great for intellectual sexting with real people – Zoosk

Best Sexting Sites To Meet New People:

Best for dirty talk with local strangers – Ashley Madison

Great for fetishes and kinks – Adult FriendFinder

Best for shy people – FriendFinder-X

Best for finding new naughty text friends – Kik Friender

Exchange nudes with locals – BangSexting

Best Free Sexting Forums/Chat Rooms:

Best free random chat – Talk With Stranger

Most reliable free sexting message board – /r/sextingfriendfinder

Popular chat room site with all sorts of categories – Chatzy

Raunchiest chat rooms with multiple people – LewdChat

Best Encrypted Messengers:

Most secure encrypted messenger – Confide

Best protection against screenshots – Dust

Most user-friendly messenger – Signal

You can erase messages from other devices – Wickr

Instabang: Get Nudes Fast

Instabang, formerly known as SnapSext, is another free sexting site where you can pay for erotic texts. However, you won’t be paying by credit but rather paying for time-based packages. For example, you can pay by the day or sign up for an entire month.

Instabang has the quickest way to find someone to send you nudes. This is because it has an effective search engine, so you won’t waste your time browsing through their gigantic user base. It is also a way to find someone to hook up with, if you choose to search locally.

This is a sexting site with a lot to offer. There are regular people to talk to and professional sexters. But if you get bored sexting, you can always check out their live streams, cam girl chat rooms, nudes exchanges, and live video action.

Ashley Madison: Originally A Site For Affairs

Ashley Madison is an amazing website for meeting new people. Whether you are in the mood to sext, exchange photos, find a new hook up, or just fool around, Ashley Madison will deliver all of that to you and then some.

This site does get bad press because it’s famous (or shall we say, infamous) for supporting affairs. Oh well, we aren’t here to judge you for indulging in forbidden fruit. What we can say is that the people who sign up for Ashley Madison are always “in the mood.” That is what makes it so easy to find someone who is excited and willing to have a naughty chat with you. Even more exciting is that these people usually live close by to you, just in case you’re in the market for some physical action.

It should be mentioned that those you meet on Ashley Madison probably are going to be older than 20 years of age and they might already be in a “committed” relationship. But, it is still the best way to meet someone new to sext—hands down. Check out our full Ashley Madison review for more.

Arousr: Meet Professional Sexters

Arousr is an exciting free sexting site where you can pay to sext (payment occurs in the form of credits). When you sign up for Arousr, they’ll gift you a sweet 100 free credits to chat with the paid talent.

Arousr is certainly a site that caters more towards men. Women sign up for Arousr because they enjoy sexting and want to get cash for it. When you use your credits on Arousr, you are essentially paying gorgeous ladies to flirt and send hot messages to you. There are pros and cons to this, but one thing we love about the credit system is that it incentivizes women to keep the chat extremely sexy and interesting.

This sexting site also has some fun features that you can take advantage of, like video chat or voice notes. And, like we said, these women you are paying have every reason to make your experience as enjoyable as possible.

LewdChat: Erotic Chat Rooms

LewdChat is an anonymous sexting site where you can find someone to send erotic messages to in a snap. You literally only need to plug in a temporary username, and you’re off to the races!

Here is how most people use LewdChat to sext: First, they check out the chat rooms that LewdChat has to offer. They are set up like regular chat rooms, but the subject matter is raunchy. If you’ve ever experienced a chat room before, you will feel right at home. As people explore the chat rooms, they often find another user in the room that turns them on. If that user is down, the two will move to private messaging.

LewdChat is for someone who doesn’t have time to waste. They want to sext, and they want it right now. With the fast sign-up process and subsequent launch into naughty chat rooms, LewdChat makes it easy to find someone to sext. Don’t expect bells and whistles on this site though. It’s very basic, but that is on purpose.



Bangsexting: Talk To Strangers About Your Fantasies

Bangsexting is a messaging platform where users come to express their sexual fantasies to hot strangers on the web. It’s an adult matching site that pairs compatible sexters with one another. And it’s strictly for sexting or hookups—not dating. This is made extremely clear when you visit the homepage. “No bots, no long dates, and no spending lots of money on unnecessary things,” are all part of the rules of Bangsexting.

Bangsexting was created as a place where people didn’t have to feel shy about their desire to sext. Through Bangsexting, you can chat with people in your area. This allows for the sexting to evolve into an in-person hookup, if that is what you’d prefer.

Signing up is easy and requires you to answer four questions about your sexting preferences. From there, you’ll be matched with other users on the site. Bangsexting also offers a feature which allows you to stay anonymous throughout the entire process.

Reddit: Free Message Board

We’d be surprised if you haven’t already heard about Reddit. It’s one of the most popular message boards on the worldwide web, where people can come to express themselves on virtually any topic you can think of. This includes nudes and erotic messages.

There are plenty of messageboards (called subreddits) that cater to sexting fiends, but our favorite is r/sextingfriendfinder. It shouldn’t be hard to see why. The name of this subreddit pretty much says it all! It’s designed as a meeting place where strangers can come to find sexy friends. While you are searching for the erotic sexter of your dreams, you can explore the sexy or nude content that already exists on the forum.

Reddit is absolutely free to use, so you know the folks posting in sexting subreddits are there for the right reasons. In other words, you won’t be paying anyone to sext. These subreddits are full of genuinely horny individuals who want to have a little bit of fun. If someone wishes to be paid for their erotic texts, they will likely inform you right there on the subreddit page.

Kik Friender: Find New People To Talk To On Kik

Kik has long been a reliable app for open-minded people. Plenty of sexters have used Kik (a free app) to connect with people because it’s an anonymous messaging app. It masks your identity through usernames within a sexy and accepting environment. But you need the username of the person you want to sext before you can enjoy all the perks that Kik has to offer. This can be done easily by searching the hashtag #kikme on Twitter, or you can use Kik Friender!

Kik Friender is a site that can be used in conjunction with Kik for the ultimate sexting experience. Use Kik Friender to find usernames of the hottest people around so that you don’t have to spend your time searching for those usernames. Kik Friender allows you to make friends all over the world and find new sexting partners to explore your fantasies with.

Right when you hit the homepage, Kik Friender introduces you to a list of beautiful people (primarily women) in the form of thumbnails. These people are selected based on their activity on the Kik platform. Keep in mind that many of the ladies found on Kik Friender are expecting to be paid for their nudes.

Talk With Stranger: Unique Sexy Chat Rooms

Talk With Stranger is a random chatting site where no registration or payment is required. Yup, it’s totally free. Simply visit the website and get to meeting new people! But, beware of the ads that seem to overtake the homepage (the price you pay for free chat we suppose). Talk With Stranger has some of the best sex chat rooms available to you on the web, which is why it’s ideal for people who love sexting.

Talk With Stranger is a unique chat room site because it offers an array of desirable sexting categories for you to choose from. There are LGBTQ+ chat rooms, rooms for lonely people, younger chat rooms, and rooms for people who want to sext and find love. Pick a chat room that seems interesting and you’ll immediately be introduced to like-minded people.

If you connect with someone in a chat room, you always have the option to move from the public chat forum into a private chat room where pictures and videos can be exchanged. Talk With Stranger is a wonderful way to meet people to sext on the Internet discreetly and anonymously.

SextFriend: Meet Other Experienced Sexters

SextFriend is a combination site that is for both sexting and adult dating. For a matching site, they’ve got one of the quickest and easiest sign-up processes. Within five minutes of hopping onto SextFriend, you could be sexting with a hottie.

SextFriend is not for those who are new to sexting. It doesn’t really hold your hand through the process. It’s for the more advanced sexters and adult daters who know exactly what they are looking for. SextFriend lets you sign up for their services and then throws you into the deep end of the adult dating pool. Whether you are searching for a hookup or a kinky conversation on the web, your fate is in your own hands when you use SextFriend.

SextFriend is known as a vibrant sexting community and caters to all sorts of sexting needs. Through the platform, you can meet people to sext, use their messaging feature, video chat, and send photographs. You can also move from texts to a real meetup in a jiffy if that’s what you are after. However, if you’d prefer to simply send naughty messages to people through the site, you can do that too.

Chatzy: Most Straightforward Chat Site

Chatzy is a quick, straightforward, no-frills chatting platform. Though the website feels a bit out-of-date, it does a fantastic job at connecting people for the purposes of sexting and erotic chatting.

Joining the platform could not be easier. All you really need is to create a username. Once you do, you are welcome to enter one of the various Chatzy chat rooms and join in the conversation. There are all sorts of chat rooms on Chatzy, and they don’t all have to do with sexting. To find the naughty rooms, use the Chatzy search function to look up sexy keywords that will introduce you to the sexting chat rooms you prefer.

You can also create a chat room if you wish or move into a private room with another Chatzy user. For fast anonymous chat, Chatzy is a nice option because it doesn’t bog you down with any distractions or advertisements. It’s a plain and simple chat room platform with nothing standing in your way of juicy messaging. However, if you are trying to meet a local or have a more in-depth experience, we’d suggest looking elsewhere for your sexting needs.

Skibbel: Random Sext Chat

Skibbel is a free application that was created specifically for sexting. It creates random chat opportunities with other people who want to send naughty messages, photos, or videos to one another.

If you are a fan of Omegle or Chatroulette, you’ll surely enjoy Skibbel. In fact, Skibbel calls itself the “better Omegle,” and we’d have to agree. Omegle has an old-school feel whereas Skibbel is a very modern, user-friendly, and attractive platform designed for sexting and sexting alone.

If you are a bit of an exhibitionist, you can take advantage of Skibbel’s livestream feature where you can broadcast a video of yourself to the Skibbel community. However, if you’d prefer to sext one-on-one with a stranger from around the globe, you can do that too.

Unlike Omegle, Skibbel requires that you set up a profile (don’t worry, it’s very simple and doesn’t take long). Skibbel prides itself on anonymity, so it will never ask you for your e-mail address or any identifying information. It just wants to know your gender, what you are looking for, and a sentence or two about yourself.

Sext Local: Adult Dating App + Sexting Site Hybrid

Sext Local takes the features of a local dating app and applies it to a fun, free sexting site. With Sext Local, you will meet real people in your area to talk to. This is also good for someone who might want to meet IRL.

With other adult dating apps, it’s hard to know whether or not your match will be comfortable sexting immediately. With Sext Local, there is no guessing. All users who sign up must fill out a questionnaire that ensures that they are on board, willing to sext, and able to adhere to the safety guidelines.

Sext Local knows that images and videos are an important part of sexting, so they have features to accommodate that sort of communication. People love this site because the user base is full of real and genuine locals. Catfishes are few and far between on Sext Local!

Snapchat: The Original Nudes App

Snapchat is an extremely popular app where folks can send each other disappearing images and utilize fun filters. If they want to share something with all of their Snapchat friends, they can create a story (similar to the ones you see on Instagram) that disappear after 24 hours. It’s easy to see why it’s referred to as the “original nudes app.” However, today it’s used mostly by tweens to communicate with one another through innocent images. Like all sites and apps, you need to be careful about who you are engaging with.

There are still plenty of people who use Snapchat for hot pics and texts. People feel good about using it for that type of material because it notifies users if their messages are saved or screenshotted.

Plenty of pornstars will use Snapchat as another way to lure customers and make a living. They often refer to their Snapchat handles as “Premium Snapchats” because they will cost you a premium to view and interact with. There are sites all over the web listing the best Premium Accounts that are worth spending your money on.

You can use Snapchat to securely sext with people you already know, meet new sexting friends, or engage with Premium accounts for a fee.

Friend Finder X: A Casual Sexting Site

Friend Finder X is technically a hookup site, but sexting is widely encouraged between the users on the platform. On the home page, you will be informed that the folks you’ll meet through Friend Finder X are regular people, not pornstars or sexting professionals.

Most people use Friend Finder X to find casual sex, but they are always eager to flirt through the message function before meeting up. This means that raunchy communication happens frequently on the Friend Finder X platform.

Friend Finder X will put you through a small sign-up process and then introduce you to their user base in the form of thumbnail photos. If you are a man seeking a woman, you will notice that the ladies on Friend Finder X are on the younger and raunchier side.

It’s an adult dating site that aims to skip all the dating awkwardness and head straight to the sexual side of a casual relationship, so don’t be shy to initiate sexting with any of the Friend Finder X users who you meet.

Confide: Most Secure Messenger App

Confide is an extremely secure instant messaging system. It’s basically the Fort Knox of sexting apps. But it’s not specifically for sexy chat. Confide is used by business professionals and regular people as a way to send encrypted messages. Each message that is sent or received immediately self-destructs after it is read. It is also screenshot-proof and encrypted.

This might feel like overkill for some, but sexting and exchanging nudes can be seriously risky when in the wrong hands. Using Confide is a way to confidently send those raunchy notes without the fear or paranoia that they’ll be leaked to the public or cause problems in your life.

Confide is not a site where you can go to meet new sexters. It’s best used with someone you already know as a way to keep sexting sexy, and without worry or fear.

Dust: Most Anonymous Encrypted Messenger

Dust is very similar to Confide in that it’s an encrypted secure messaging system that can be used for nudes along with other confidential information. Its main function is disappearing messages and providing security.

You can use your social media platforms to sign up with Dust, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not secure. It is simply a way to figure out which of your friends or followers also use the Dust app. It’s good for seeing if an old flame or former hookup also uses Dust. However, if you don’t feel comfortable signing up with your social media account, you can always choose to provide the bare minimum which is simply a username and password.

All of your texts will self-destruct in 24 hours. You can also choose to delete messages if waiting 24 hours for destruction is too long. Dust is also clever in that it never shows your name on your messages. So if someone wants to be sneaky and take a photo of your messages on their phone with another device, Dust won’t allow your name or username to link in any way to that image. However, screenshotting isn’t disabled on Dust.

Tinder: Swipe Through Potential Sexters

Tinder is a free hookup app that tons of people swear by. Its primary use is to find someone to either go on a date with or hookup with, but there’s no reason why it can’t be used for sexting.

Tinder is a swipe-based application that allows you to swipe left for “no” and right for “yes.” What are you saying yes or no to? It’s pretty much based on who you think is hot or not. When you find someone worth swiping right on, Tinder will notify you if it’s a match. Then, you can begin chatting.

If you want to find a sexting friend that could also be a hookup friend, Tinder is the app for you. However, you might find yourself wasting time on people who aren’t in the mood to sext with you. Many users of Tinder are seeking a relationship, so they aren’t keen on getting right to the sexual stuff. You might offend some folks with your naughty messages, but it’s OK because there are so many users on the app at any given time. You are bound to find someone quickly who wants to send naughty messages to you.

Adult FriendFinder: Talk About Your Fantasies

Adult FriendFinder is a site recognized by many as an effective hookup site. It’s beloved by adult daters, swingers, and sexters. Hanging out on Adult FriendFinder is like going to a sex party. You never know who you are going to meet, but everyone is in the mood.

While it’s used primarily for meetups, the people on Adult FriendFinder love to sext. There are so many unique ways to chat with fellow hot strangers on Adult FriendFinder. You can sext through e-mail, instant chat, live streaming, or video chatting. You can also rate people based on their sex appeal.

Adult FriendFinder also makes your sexting search a breeze with their advanced search function. Narrow down your options by filtering by hotness rating, looks, or even kink. Adult FriendFinder is fantastic for those who have very specific fantasies and fetishes in mind.

Zoosk: Meet Real People To Sext

Zoosk is a popular dating app that is used for a variety of relationship types. It’s on this list because sexting tends to be a popular activity for users of the app.

When you visit Zoosk, you’ll notice that the app itself feels very clean. There aren’t suggestive images and it presents itself as a serious dating app. You can browse other members on the app to figure out who you are attracted to. With 40 million people using Zoosk, you have many options to choose from.

It’s an adult dating app that requires verification, so catfishes and scammers never slip through the Zoosk cracks. That’s really what makes it great for sexting, aside from their massive selection of users.

Sexting is something you’ll need to ask for in the messages with your matches because it’s not explicitly what Zoosk was made for. That being said, sexting happens frequently between two Zoosk users who feel an attraction to one another.

Wickr: Reliable Messaging Application

Wickr is a reliable, safe messaging app that is widely used amongst sexters and other people who wish to keep their information private. It’s rumored that Wickr is the messaging platform which celebrities use to safely and discreetly sext!

It’s become very popular because it is genuinely safe and secure. Wickr, like other messaging applications, utilizes end-to-end encryption for all types of messages (including text, video, photos, and more). It provides a secure way to exchange private messages with someone who you already know. It won’t introduce you to strangers on the web, but it will make you feel more at ease and secure with people who you already know.

Wickr doesn’t offer screenshot protection, but does have a very useful “Shredder” function. The Shredder allows you to permanently erase your messages, photos, or videos from another person’s device without issue. You can also select a time limit for all of your messages which causes them to self-destruct once that time limit is up.

Between: App For Sexters In A Long-Distance Relationship

Between is a free sexting site for people who already know each other. This Korean-built chat app allows for multiple forms of private communication between two people. For instance, you can chat, call, send nudes, video call, and more.

It’s best used between people who might already be in a relationship (potentially a long-distance one) and want a platform that is used exclusively for their sexual mobile relationship. This has a lot to do with the other special features which Between offers. There is a way for two Between users to share each other’s schedules, making it easier to know when sexting is on or off the table. We can all agree that sexting is easiest when not in the middle of an important meeting or at breakfast with Mom.

Again, Between is free unless you choose to go premium. We can assure you that you won’t need to pay in order to enjoy Between. However, you can shell out some change if you want to experience some of their more personalized features.

Signal: For Discreet Communication

Signal is a secure open-source messaging platform that is free for you to use. While it wasn’t created with sexting in mind, it offers the security you’d need to have discreet sexting fun.

Like other messaging applications, Signal is a place where you can send naughty encrypted messages to someone. You can also set your messages to self-destruct on a timeline of your choosing. Whereas other messengers will automatically destroy your messages immediately or within 24 hours, Signal gives you the power to control when the message disappears from your partner’s screen.

Signal is a fantastic sexting app for people who want to keep their nudes discreet. Worrying while sexting kind of takes all the fun out of it. Signal will help you keep that fear at bay and allow you to simply relish in your naughty fun! With Signal, you can send voice or text messages, videos, photos, and more.

How To Sext



The idea of sending dirty words through a phone or computer might make you anxious, but that’s OK. With practice, you will begin to feel more comfortable and develop your own style of sexting. However, there are some things to know before you’re able to master the art of sexting.

Always get consent: It can be tempting to send unsolicited nudes to someone, but it’s never a good idea. You want enthusiastic consent before you engage in any sexual activity with another person, including sexting. Remember that your text partner is sharing intimate private thoughts or photos. Do not share or screenshot without their consent.



Only do what you feel comfortable doing: Draw the line if you feel uncomfortable. Perhaps your sexting style doesn’t include photos or videos because sending those gives you anxiety. That’s fine! Set boundaries for yourself so that you can move through erotic messaging confidently.

Take the pressure off of yourself: Sexting isn’t something that people are automatically experts in. There is a learning curve to this. You might stumble through a few sexting sites and experiences before you get a rhythm going.

Get creative: Sexting is a writing exercise. You are using your words to evoke feelings of passion from your partner. That’s why you’ll want to use your imagination and creativity. Describe how you are feeling in intricate detail. It will keep things hot!

Have nudes on hand: Sexting is usually quite fast-paced. Having nudes in your library will make them easier to send quickly. That way, you don’t lose momentum by trying to get the perfect shot!

Example Sexts



This is a good example of a nice rhythm. The partners here are playing off of one another and carrying on as if they were speaking to one another. There is a building momentum here where you can tell that they are both really turned on.

These partners are very descriptive and making a nice use of emojis to convey passion. Notice how the woman is describing how she likes to be pleasured, and the man is responding by playing into her fantasy.

The man who is sexting is extremely specific, which makes it easier for his partner to respond. He also breaks up his sexts and it flows really well, as if he were telling a sultry story.

Sexting Site Safety Tips



Cybersex is hot, but it comes with some personal responsibility. When you meet someone new on the Internet, or share intimate photos, you immediately are placing yourself in a vulnerable position. For some, the risk is part of the thrill. But you always want to put your safety first.

Don’t give out your personal information: OK, we know this sounds silly. What could be more personal than a spread-eagle shot of your junk? Here, personal information refers to info such as your home address, banking information, social security number, and other identifying details. Sadly, scammers love to find prey anonymously through the Internet.

OK, we know this sounds silly. What could be more personal than a spread-eagle shot of your junk? Here, personal information refers to info such as your home address, banking information, social security number, and other identifying details. Sadly, scammers love to find prey anonymously through the Internet. Use encryption when you need to: We’ve all seen tabloid headlines that read, “Celebrity Nudes Leaked!” The second-hand embarrassment is nearly tangible as we read an article containing images of the nudes or screenshots of Instagram DM sexts. Had those celebs simply sent their pictures through encrypted messenger, they wouldn’t be available for everyone to see. That’s why these apps are available to you too. Use them if they make you feel more secure while sexting.

Is Sexting Better Than Dating?



First off, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. You can sext someone you are dating. You can also use apps to find a stranger to send naughty messages to. To answer the question simply, different strokes for different folks. Sexting is far more casual than in-person interactions. But there are major benefits to sexting:

It’s safe: If you can be smart about your privacy online, sexting sites offer ways to connect with new people without placing yourself in physical danger.

It’s easy: Sexting is very convenient. If you’ve got a phone and Internet connection, you can find someone to sext in just minutes.

It’s fun: Due to the veil of the Internet and the ability to remain anonymous, you might feel more comfortable letting your freak flag fly.