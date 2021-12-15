We’re always amazed to watch the porn world evolve. We’re now living in an era of virtual reality 3D porn, bringing fantasies to life in ways previously unimagined. But rather than just getting a show, why not earn your pleasure through exciting and immersive gameplay?

Pressing play on videos over and over again can get dull. There’s something really special about putting in a little work. Plus, these games do a fantastic job of making the reward worthwhile!

We’ve played our fair share of porn games and 3D VR sex simulators, and we can tell you that some outshine others. If you think about it, there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked in order to make a VR porn game one of the best. Not all of them live up to the hype, and it can be frustrating to go through the trouble of spending time or energy on a subpar game.

That’s why we’ve come up with this master list of the 20+ best VR porn games in 2021. These games feature award-winning technology, insanely realistic graphics, immersive plot lines, and wild erotic scenes.

10 Best VR Porn Games in 2021

VRPorn – Best overall VR porn game with the most options SinVR – A taboo VR porn game Holodexxx – Photorealistic versions of pornstars to play with Dezyred – Choose-your-own-adventure porn game 3DXChat – Multiplayer VR porn game community Dominatrix Simulator – Fantasy dom goddesses tell you what to do Let’s Play With Nanai – A hentai girlfriend experience Citor3 – Quick games that are under 30 minutes XStoryPlayer – Plot-heavy immersive game VRLove – Choose between Free Mode or Story Mode

How To Decide Which Game To Play

When deciding which game to play, there are some key factors to pay attention to. The games on this list already hit the mark in terms of visuals and technology. To decide which game is right for you, you’ll want to ask yourself a few questions:

1. What is your kink?

Most of these games allow for customizable experiences and take you into different environments. However, some are catered to a more specific niche. For instance, Dominatrix Simulator is a game that’s made for subs who enjoy BDSM. Anyone who isn’t into that kink is not going to enjoy the game and shouldn’t waste their time on it. There are also hentai-specific genres or games that include characters resembling familiar stars in the adult industry.

2. Is storyline important to you?

Some porn games fall short in the plot department. That’s OK for folks who want total control over their avatar and simply want to enjoy hot sexual experiences. For people who enjoy the element of strategy, they’ll need more than a sex simulator or a multiplayer interactive universe such as 3DXChat. A great example of a game that requires strategy is XStoryPlayer, where you need to please the women to earn your reward.

3. How much time do you have?

There are games that last 20 minutes and others that go on for hours. What are you in the mood for? The sex games that allow you to explore an entire universe could be played for days, while other games, like the ones created at the Citor3 studio, are designed for quickies.

However, none of that matters if you don’t have the equipment. Make sure your personal VR equipment is compatible with the game before buying it. For instance, Dezyred (a great choose-your-own-adventure porn game) is compatible with Oculus Quest but not Oculus Go. This information is usually readily available to you at the bottom of the website homepage for most of these games.

1. VRPorn.com – Best VR Porn Games Overall

Ok, so VRPorn.com isn’t technically a game itself. It’s actually a host to a great collection of adult games, all of which are pretty awesome with great visuals, and that’s why VRPorn.com makes the top of our list. Among those games are some of the most popular titles, like Captain Hardcore and Maya’s Library Rendezvous. Side note—why are librarians always so hot?

Your VRPorn.com subscription will grant you more than just games though. If you’re reading this article, chances are that you already love VR porn. This site will have you killing two birds with one stone as it also grants you access to thousands of VR adult scenes that include some of the best adult actresses of our time.

VRPorn.com is also one of the most affordable ways to enjoy VR sex games. With over 20 titles to choose from, you might find yourself spending a little too much time on the site. Better stock up on the lube!

Pros:

Many titles to choose from

Best VR porn display quality

Not expensive

Other VR porn content

Cons:

Some titles outshine others

2. SinVR – Best Fantasy Porn Game

Do you consider yourself a sinner? Most people who enjoy SinVR definitely do. This adult game plops you into the raunchy world of fantasy, cosplay, and sci-fi. Remember those choose-your-own-adventure books we used to read in grade school? SinVR takes that concept and makes it adult-friendly.

It would be hard to touch on all there is to do at SinVR in one review, but know that there’s a little something for everyone. Whether you enjoy playing with the naughty teacher, or want to travel back to medieval times to entertain a dragon milf, this site has got you covered with some of the most dazzling graphics out there. Plus, they are constantly adding new exciting scenes to choose from.

Some games let you personalize the characters, but SinVR has done the work for you by creating some of the sexiest fantasy girls to play with. You can purchase them separately, but it means that you get to enjoy them for life. No membership required!

Pros:

Great for kinks

Fun fantasy plot

Amazing visuals

All the women are unique

Cons:

No character customization

Lacking in facial expressions

3. Holodexxx – Most Realistic Porn Game

While porn games are about bringing your ultimate fantasies to life, you still want the sensations and body movements to be as realistic as possible. Holodexx is one of the most futuristic porn games, using advanced technology to bring photo-realistic game versions of your favorite porn stars to life. Using photogrammetry, Holodexxx has scanned some of the most beautiful girls in the biz to turn them into spicy game pieces.

The graphics in this game are absolutely unparalleled and we’re fascinated that the world is technologically advanced enough to do something like this. Stars like Riley Reid and Mia Malkova have been digitally copied so that you can get the full electric experience with them. Imagine trying to explain this technology to the avid porn-watcher in the 80s. It would absolutely blow their mind!

Plus, their scenes are really interesting. Turn yourself into a porn director by propping the girls where you want them and directing them through scenes. Or, you can explore Lady Euphoria’s banging body in your very own customized room.

Pros:

Extremely realistic

Fantastic texture display

Characters inspired by real pornstars

Technologically advanced

Cons:

The plotlines could be better

The scenes all look the same

4. Dezyred – Best Live Action Porn Game

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend time with your favorite porn star? Dezyred can make your dreams come true! Rather than taking the classic porn game approach and developing an entire storyline, Dezyred allows you to call all the shots in this 360 degree realistic porn game. Created by the geniuses behind VRBangers, Dezyred allows you to pick a star (such as Angela White or Lacy Lennon) to spend some quality time with.

While in the game, you are able to spend some relaxing casual time with these stars. You can do things as simple as making them breakfast, or you can tease them and request a show. You are the star of the show and all control is completely within your grasp.

The game operates on a credit-based system rather than a one-time fee. That can be pretty annoying for some folks, but you will be granted 600 credits when you start the game, which actually goes a long way. Use your credits to make requests throughout the game. Yes, the micro-transactions will eventually add up, so prepare to spend some money. This game is compatible with most headsets including Oculus Quest. Oculus Go compatibility is coming soon.

Pros:

Free (before the micro-transactions)

Choose-your-own-adventure game type

Characters inspired by porn stars

Part of VRBangers

Cons:

The micro-transactions add up

The storyline is kind of bland

5. 3DXChat – Best Multiplayer

Here’s a game for the social butterflies. 3DXChat is a community of fantasy porn lovers who are all interacting with each other, rather than just their computers. You start the game by designing your avatar with options that make them customizable from head to toe. Between hair color, body type, outfit and more, you have access to the technology to create your ultimate dream character. This game provides a uniquely sensual experience that allows you to connect with others across the VR porn world.

It adds a whole new layer to VR porn games by introducing you to real people who are experiencing genuine reactions to your virtual touch. The sounds they make are coming from genuine interest and weren’t manufactured or formulated by a computer. Someone can actually respond to your kinky words with actual thoughts. It’s incredibly riveting to be a part of such an active online sex community.

Given the intense design and unique approach, the price is right. You won’t be breaking the bank to experience this exciting VR porn game.

Pros:

Big VR porn community

Experience genuine reactions from real players

Satisfying experience

Affordable

Cons:

With a multiplayer game, your chance of getting laid depends on how the other players feel about you.

6. Dominatrix Simulator – Best BDSM Game

If you aren’t into BDSM, then don’t bother reading this review because it’ll be a waste of time. Dominatrix Simulator was created specifically with doms and subs (especially submissives) in mind and isn’t for the faint of heart. If BDSM is your chosen kink, then do read on as this is the best BDSM VR porn game available for you.

The game begins by placing you in the submissive role of a prisoner under the watchful eye of dominating goddesses. They need you to obey their every command, or you risk getting devilishly punished. There are various dominating goddesses to meet as you make your way through this game, each with a unique way of running the temple.

With some of the best voice acting we’ve ever heard in a game, Dominatrix Simulator will have you forgetting where the temple fantasy ends and real life begins. You might find yourself getting lost in the hot sauce, but that’s OK. That is exactly how this game was designed to make players feel.

Pros:

Deep-dive into the BDSM fantasy

Sexy characters punish you

Some of the best VR porn visuals

Convincing voice acting

Cons:

Only good for submissive types

7. Let’s Play With Nanai – Best Hentai VR Porn Game

If you don’t already know, hentai is a combination of manga and anime, usually in a sexual and explicit context. Over the last decade, hentai porn has outranked other popular categories in the porn industry, so it makes sense that there’s a VR porn game dedicated specifically to it. If you love hentai or manga, you’ll go nuts for this game which is based around one cute and sexy character: Nanai.

Nanai is your virtual girlfriend who you get to play with! For around $30, you can have access to Nanai whenever you want. And, she really is the perfect little hentai girlfriend who does and says all the right things. Her level of kink and naughtiness is within your control, so she really is perfect for you! With teledildonic technology, Nanai can be synched up to your sex doll, making the experience even more realistic as you play with the bubbly and sweet Nanai.

We’re big fans of this game, but we wish that a little more creativity and money were put towards the graphics. They aren’t up to par with some of the other sites on this list. However, in the world of anime and hentai, flatter cartoonish art is sometimes better and more desirable.

Pros:

One of the best hentai porn games

Get the girlfriend experience

Nanai can be whoever you want her to be

Her reactions feel real

Cons:

Visuals are lacking

Only one character

8. Citor3 – Best Short Games

Citor3 is actually a studio that specializes in short and kinky 3D VR porn games. If you’re in search of a quick fix, Citor3 will surely provide. Each game has its own theme that you’ll love. Whether you’re into BDSM, public sex, or want to get raunchy in an office, Citor3 has you covered. Because the games are shorter, a lot of special attention has been put into making the graphics amazing. You might not be there for a long time, but you’ll definitely have a good time.

A lot of research went into the development of this game with the creator digging into his research of the porn-lover psyche. They want to create a tiny world within each game where every player leaves feeling satisfied and content. They’ve done a great job so far and we’re excited to watch how this studio evolves.

They have over 20 titles for you to browse through with each one providing something unique and tantalizing. Because the games are so short, you can give one a try before diving into the rest of them. On the homepage, you can play a preview of the games to get a taste for what’s to come. You’ll see right then and there what we mean about the incredible graphics.

Pros:

Short games for quickies

Previews of the games

Multiple games

The creators are always updating the games

Cons:

No option to make the games longer

Some games are better than others

Visuals could be better for a handful of the games

9. XStoryPlayer – Most Captivating

Think about why you love 3D VR porn. Is it for the escape to a new world? If you want to get lost in a beautiful VR porn game for hours (and we mean close to seven hours per game), then you need to play XStoryPlayer. This game is captivating, incredibly immersive, and extremely engaging. It’s one of the only games on this list that requires real psychological strategy.

The characters in XStoryPlayer aren’t going to jump when you tell them to. To get laid playing this game, you need to finesse, coax, and even date them. For instance, in this game you might find yourself on a dating site within the game (talk about meta!) and meeting up with a cutie in town.

While they want you to think there’s no guarantee for getting laid—because that makes the game more fun—you can rest assured that you will get your rocks off playing this! Once you win over a girl, there are no restrictions to what you can do with her within the game. Don’t get too rough though, because the characters will rebuff you if they aren’t into it. You just have to ask yourself, are you charming enough to win her over?

Pros:

Strategy implementation

Not every character wants you, making the game more interesting

You have to court the characters

Complex storyline

Insanely immersive

Cons:

Not for instant gratification

Too long for some folks (five to seven hours)

Visuals could be better

10. VRLove – Choose Between Free Mode And Story Mode

There’s a lot to love with the VRLove game. This 3D VR porn game puts you in the driver’s seat in terms of who you are able to interact with and get frisky with. This game comes to you from VirtualRealPorn, which is famous in the industry for having the sharpest visuals. This game is no different and feels effortlessly smooth as you navigate through VRLove.

Choose to play in Free Mode or Story Mode. Story Mode will guide you much more and it will feel more game-like. Free Mode will feel a bit like a choose-your-own-adventure game. Picking between the two is really just a matter of preference.

We like Story Mode a bit better because there’s more of a tantalizing increase of tension and a real plot to follow. Who doesn’t love a little foreplay? However, no matter which mode you choose, you will love the way the virtual models interact with you in this game. If you enjoy being dominating, you’ll be pleased to know that these characters were created to obey your every wish and command.

Pros:

Smooth and visually stimulating

Sharp imagery and texture visuals

Story Mode or Free Mode available

Convincing submissive characters

Teledildonic synchronization

Cons:

Not many, but other games have been more fun in our opinion

Honorable Mentions:



Date Night – A puzzle game like candy crush that rewards you with 3D VR sex. This is a free game, but will tempt you with micro-transactions.

Egirl VR – A realistic girlfriend game where you can talk and play with a virtual girlfriend in different scenes and environments

SexMachineVR – A post-apocalyptic game where players can use toys and machines to engage with the characters

Honey Select – A hentai VR porn game with extremely detailed and advanced customization features

Pornflix And Chill – A simple gaming experience that begins with you watching porn in a room with a girl. As you cozy up to her, you eventually become the show!

La Douche – “Douche” in French means shower. This game takes you on a voyeuristic adventure where you can watch a beautiful avatar go through her routine.

Fallen Doll – Using a sex robot, it’s your job to please the customers in your virtual sex club. Earn virtual money as you play your way up through the game!

Captain Hardcore – This is more of a party than it is a game! Hang out with as many characters as you want while you orchestrate a fantastical orgy.

Virt-A-Mate – Customize your avatar to play this immersive sex-simulation game!

MirageVR – This game didn’t make the list because it’s not ready yet! The game, still in development, is one to watch out for as it has the best graphics we’ve seen thus far in any VR porn game.



VR Porn Games FAQs:

What should I do if I am new to playing VR porn games?

The best way to experience VR porn games is to visit VRPorn.com. They are at the top of our list for a reason and a great way to start out. Not only do they provide a variety of games, but they also provide a user-friendly interface and the sexiest visuals in the game. They are, by far, the best option.

Are sex simulators the same as VR porn games?

Some of the games on this list don’t take plot largely into account. They place you in a fantasy world where you can essentially get away with whatever you want. This is attractive to players who love control, but it might get boring for someone who wants a bit more gameplay.

Do I need the most expensive VR equipment?

This hurts to admit, but the best VR porn gaming is had by those with the best equipment. As this technology advances, the headsets will become cheaper. We do suggest you invest in a decent headset though, and one that’s compatible with most sites and games. Oculus makes great headsets that get the job done.

If quality isn’t all that important to you, you can always get a mediocre headset or try to enjoy the VR sex game on your mobile device. You won’t be getting the most out of the experience, but it’s an affordable way to dip your toes in the water to see if you’d like to eventually invest in better equipment.

Do all “free games” include micro-transactions?

A micro-transaction is something that usually occurs in free VR porn games. You’ll begin playing for free, and then you’ll be prompted to pay for the characters to perform for you. It happens a lot when playing free VR porn games. They have to make their money somehow.

Are all VR porn games customizable?

Most VR porn games will let you customize your avatar or the character you will be banging. These customizations can sometimes get really specific. Design the woman of your dreams or make yourself well-endowed. The possibilities are endless. There are some games that have created the characters for you already, which can also be nice.

Are VR porn games compatible with teledildonic sex toys?

Teledildonic sex toys are toys that are able to be synched to your VR porn viewing or playing. They add a physical element to the already immersive experience, and they’re freaking awesome. While not all games incorporate teledildonics, more studios are beginning to see the value in it. We predict that eventually, most (if not all) games will give you the option to utilize teledildonic technology.