The whole idea behind local food cooperatives (“co-ops”) is to operate on principles, rather than just doing what’s cheapest, easiest, or most convenient. Why give money to corporations when you can directly support neighborhood vendors and have a real say in how you shop and consume?

The Dill Pickle Food Co-op serves as a stellar example of a co-op with strong values, not only in how they operate day-to-day, but also in who they do business with.

This holiday season, Dill Pickle is partnering with Mercato for delivery, making it easier than ever to equitably shop for food from home—while helping others along the way. For both Dill Pickle and Mercato, every meal counts. More than 18 million children in the U.S. are food insecure, which means that it’s more important than ever to be thoughtful about where your food comes from. Every co-op order you place through Mercato also helps a hungry family in need. Plus, you’ll get $75 of free groceries when you sign up.

