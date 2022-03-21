What makes Intuit Healing different from other spas or healing facilities?

Intuit is different because we focus on ongoing, customized treatment of physical and mental health issues; we go beyond momentary servicing. Every treatment session you experience here is a step in the direction of healing, as well as a moment of bliss. We strive to provide an accessible, luxury experience where you feel grounded and at peace.

We seek to create a comprehensive relaxation environment for our clients so that they can walk in knowing they will have the space to let go of stress and anxiety. All of our therapists are knowledgeable, empathetic, professional, and dedicated to providing extraordinary care.

We offer customized massage therapy, energy work services, and traditional talk therapy so that our clients can experience healing of the body, mind, and spirit.

What does “healing” even mean?

Healing is the ongoing process of creating holistic balance within our reality. We say “holistic” because healing really requires effort not only physically, but also mentally and spiritually, which are all interconnected.

You may hear people talk about “doing the work” of healing, which essentially boils down to taking the necessary steps to hold yourself accountable and worthy of personal growth.

Showing up for one’s own health is sometimes difficult, especially when that person is so used to caring for others first. Here we like to maintain the belief that it’s not selfish to care for oneself, and everyone is worthy of space, time, and care.

What is energy work?

To some, energy work may seem out of the ordinary, but really it is science-minded with a history dating far back. It is a practice that facilitates healing by realigning the energies of the body. It is working with the body’s dynamic electromagnetic field to rid the body of disharmony or stagnant patterns, and bring the energies back into proper balance. Energy therapists have different skills and techniques for sensing this force ranging from the gift of seeing, hearing, or feeling energy.

Here at Intuit Healing, we offer energy work services as well as what’s called an energy massage, which is a combination of energy work and traditional massage therapy. The energy massage is a special service because it allows the practitioner to identify the relationship between physical and emotional/energetic pain in the body, and release the tension in the muscles as well as the corresponding energy center.

Where can I find Intuit Healing?

Intuit is located at 2514 W. Armitage in the Logan Square/Bucktown neighborhood. Our building houses many other small businesses including Moksha Yoga, Penguin Foot Pottery, and Essential Acupuncture. We serve clients all over the Chicagoland area, and a vast majority of our clients reside in Logan Square. Come visit us! (Appointment only)

To find out more about us, our services, and our team visit www.intuithealing.com.

For appointment booking, visit www.vagaro.com/intuithealing/services.

To follow us on social media, go to www.instagram.com/intuit_healing.