It is not uncommon for people to want to seek guidance in their lives. In such unpredictable, stressful, and unnerving times, tarot card readings can find people security, able to better understand their lives and what might be to come.

If you’re not sure what all the fuss is about, tarot cards are able to provide accurate insights into our biggest questions. It might be that you are trying to seek clarity on your love life, or that you want to know whether a promotion is coming soon at work. It might even be that you are seeking overall guidance on what your future holds.

Tarot card readings have been around for centuries and are part of human tradition. Each tarot card represents a human experience, struggle, or emotion, and in your reading, cards will be personally singled out for your situation. The meaning of each card is different for each person and each situation.

Tarot is like a normal deck of playing cards, which most of us will be familiar with. There are four suits, four royal cards (Page, Knight (Jack), Queen, and King). These cards are known as the ‘Minor Arcana’.

There are also 21 archetype cards called the ‘Major Arcana’, which are not seen in traditional playing cards.

There are two types of tarot readings; questions and answers (the most common type of reading), or an open reading (which is useful for more complex issues).

Any history associated with the question is the card on the left, the middle card shows the current situation and the card on the right deals with a possible future.

A four-card tarot spread shows answers to specific questions (shuffling of the cards is required), and the reader selects four cards, spreads them face down left to right. Like the three-card reading, the four-card tarot spread shows past, present, future. The fourth card indicates the measure that is required to bring about a positive outcome.

What is important is that when you are about to enter your tarot card reading, you are relaxed, and your mind is clear. Specific questions should be asked, but with few details, to leave some flexibility and space for interpretation. This will allow for your reading to be as accurate and personalized as possible.

Now you know how tarot card readings work, you can start thinking about where you’d want to get your reading.

Trying to enter the world of tarot readings can be daunting. Thankfully, in an age where everything is just at your fingertips, getting your very own tarot reading from the comfort of your own home is easier than it’s ever been.

But where should you start?

The tarot card reading industry is booming, and there are many options you can choose from for an online tarot card reading.

We have done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best tarot card reading sites available to you in 2022. We selected the best options based on accuracy and the best overall value. In fact, they all offer free trials.

Below, we have listed each website to highlight their offer, an overview of how it operates, and some pros and cons for using each service, for your convenience.

5 Best Free Online Tarot Reading Sites in 2022

1.the best for an extensive list of psychics

According to the Kasamba website, they have helped over 3 million people over the last 20 years. Its longevity makes it very different to other websites and as such has more experienced registered readers than other websites.

What will strike you when you first look at the landing page is that there are hundreds of readers available to you, many with tens of thousands of reviews. The readings are usually available through the following:

Phone: for a more personal touch

Instant chat function: much quicker than email but still very convenient.

Since many of the readers are so experienced and come with thousands of positive reviews, it is understandable that they will also come with a higher price tag. However, some readers are more affordable options for those on a budget.

Their website also offers a helpful FAQ section, where you can find further information about tarot cards if you are a novice. It explains what tarot cards are, the history of reading tarot cards, and explains the main tarot card spreads (the patterns in which the cards in a tarot deck are laid out for a reading). This makes Kasamba a great site for someone who is having their tarot cards read for the first time.

The other benefit of using Kasamba is that it offers both angel card readings and Cartomancy. Angel card readings are messages from guardian angels and spirit guides and can be comforting and compassionate. Cartomancy, on the other hand, is what most people would think of as traditional tarot card reading. A deck of cards is used to understand the present and future and allows answers to yes/no questions. Each card represents something different in your life. The skill comes when the tarot card reader is able to put all those cards together to provide a comprehensive reading.

Pros:

Longest-serving reading site

Plenty of experienced readers, some with thousands of reviews

Appropriate for all budgets, high and low

Ability to get both a cartomancy and angel reading

FAQ sections are excellent for beginners and people who want to know more

The first 3 minutes of each reading are free, so you can make sure the reader is right for you

Cons:

Can be somewhat overwhelming due to the sheer number of readers on the website

Ultimately Kasamba is home to some of the world’s most experienced and reviewed tarot card readers. The site gives you options to speak to multiple readers to find the right one for you (as the first 3 minutes of each call with a new reader is free) and allows for different types of tarot card readings, including Angel Cards.

As one of the most reputable tarot card reading sites, you can’t go wrong with choosing Kasamba, especially if you’re new to tarot, or if you want to have access to thousands of highly-rated psychics.

2.best for very personal readings

There are many reasons that Psychic Source has millions of customers, many of whom regularly return. Like Kasamba, Psychic Source has been available for 30 years. A well-established website, it provides a satisfaction guarantee for all customers.

New customers are offered an introductory rate of $1 per minute, and tarot card readings are provided over the phone. This means Psychic Source offers a more personalised service than some of its competitor websites that only offer email or chat services. Being able to receive your reading over the phone is just as powerful as if it were in person and offers a true connection to the reader.

The website advertises that there is an array of issues you can discuss in your tarot card reading, from childhood trauma, toxic relationships, job promotions, and more. Tarot card readings from Psychic Source mean you can quickly access support and advice from some of the world’s most accurate tarot card readers.

You might think that because the readings are available over the phone, they are only offered at certain times of the day, but Psychic Source enables you to receive your reading at whichever time best suits you.

A bonus of the site is that a transcript is sent to you via email, so you can look back on it as often as you choose. This offers extra value to some of the other online services.

Something not seen on other tarot card reading websites is a free online reading, selected when you choose 6 cards at random on the landing page. This is a great tool to first introduce you to tarot card readings and helps you get familiar with the cards and their meanings before you hand over your hard-earned cash to a reader.

If all that is still not enough to convince you that Psychic Source might be able to help you, there are lots of testimonials on the website to help you decide. One individual, called Hannah, explained that the reading: ‘brought out all these opportunities that I didn’t even consider.’ Following the reading, Hannah was inspired to change things up in her small business, helping her revive it. Although we often think of tarot card readings as providing help on some of life’s biggest problems, tarot card readings can point you in the direction of small changes that make big differences. Psychic Source is a website that allows for all different types of people to access support and guidance, on whatever topic that might be.

Pros:

Easy to use website

Offers readings by email, phone, video chat – a transcript is also sent via email following the reading

Lots of testimonials to help decide whether that reader is right for you

Introductory offer for all

Satisfaction guarantee on all readings

Cons:

Due to the experience of some of the readers, they can be priced higher than some of the other websites.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with choosing Psychic Source for your tarot card reading. It is easy to use and there are thousands of skilled readers able to give you an accurate and timely reading.

3. Keen: best for those on a budget

The website asks – ‘are you Keen?’ for a reading. Over 14 million customers were keen to receive their psychic readings from the platform, and it is one of the best known in the country.

An easy-to-use platform, you can get a quick and accurate reading, even if visiting an in-person reader might not be possible for you. This website might be right for you if you have an urgent question you need an answer to, or when you are facing life issues that you need guidance on. Quick access to tarot card readers can mean that answers can be given when they suit you.

Keen allows you to select an advisor based on their skill, speciality, or category. In the tarot card reading section, there are thousands of skilled readers to choose from, all at the tip of your fingertips.

Keen’s helpful search bar means you can select how much money you’re keen to spend, anywhere from $1.99 – $9.99 per minute. This makes it one of the more budget-friendly options for tarot card readings, especially in comparison to some of the other sites reviewed within this list. These prices are after the introductory offer, which is another great way to keep the costs of your reading down.

To use Keen, you’ll need an email address. Once registered with your email, you will; also need to provide your birth date, which is very central to some readings.

The site can be used anywhere in the world. The primary mode of communication is in English and tends to be done by written message, but with the extensive list of advisors, there is a chance that readings could be offered in other languages. The typewritten exchanges are the norm on Keen. Unlike many of the other modern sites, unfortunately, Keen does not offer video consultations. This might put some people off if they want a more personal service that is as close to the ‘real thing’ in person as possible. But for others, lack of video is not an issue and readings can still be given over the phone or via email.

However, one of the great features of Keen is its excellent 24/7 customer service help. We don’t expect anything to go wrong with your tarot card reading, but these things happen, and it is always great to know there is someone you can speak to if you need extra support with your purchases. Customer service can help with lots of things from problems with your payment method to seeking advice on which service is best for you.

Not only is their customer service available 24/7, but there are also readers who are always available day or night too. Even if you happen to find a reader who is offline now, you can ping them a message and arrange a future booking. The call-back and appointment service functions make the appointment booking convenient for everyone.

Like other similar websites, a money-back guarantee is also offered to all. If you’re not satisfied with the service you’ve received from your reader, Keen offers a $25 money-back guarantee, which is refunded back to your account. This is a nice added extra to give you additional peace of mind before you get your first reading from Keen.

Pros:

Options for all budgets

Free trial access

Great 24/7 customer service

Very convenient to book any reader

Millions of happy customers and reviews to prove it.

Cons:

No video function, so all readings are on the phone or message/email

Some of the more popular readers are quite expensive.

The bottom line is that Keen is well-known in the industry for being accurate, timely, and budget-friendly. Despite it not having a feature where customers can use video, there are other options available so you can get the guidance you need over the phone or online message.

4. Mysticsense: best for speciality readings

Mysticsense prides itself on providing readings that are tailored to meet your individual needs. It can provide predictions for events or people in your life and can help you understand the timings of decisions and situations that might affect you. Like other sites, Mysticsense provides readings using tarot, as well as other mediums like clairvoyants and empaths.

Like other sites, Mysticsense is flexible and offers a service from the safety and comfort of your own home. Anyone who wants a Mysticsense tarot card reading can do this through any of their smart devices, including through web chat, SMS, and video call. It depends on your preference. Sessions can be long or brief, depending on preference. This is something Mysticsense does well – you aren’t pushed to speak to a tarot card reader for a long period of time, and the service offers a very personalized approach.

However, through the search tool, it does appear to be difficult to find readers willing to do video chats. Although they are there, it’s not as common as some of the other reading mechanisms like SMS or message. If it’s a video chat you’re after, you can expect to spend some time looking through long lists of psychics to find one who offers this service.

The site’s tarot card readers are available 24/7, so there is always someone you can speak to when you need to.

Arguably the best feature of Mysticsense is that it clearly highlights the specialities of the tarot card readers. The specialities they offer include divorce, soulmates, family issues, energy healing, cheating and affairs, and empaths. The reason this is so useful is that it can provide that assurance to you as the customer that the person you will have reading your tarot cards has that developed understanding of your individual need, making your tarot card reading even more accurate and intuitive.

These unique ways of searching for a tarot card reader on Mysticsense are what sets it apart from its competitors. If you’re not sure what speciality you’re looking for, or you’re happy with a general reading, you’re also able to select a reader based on reading method (in case you don’t want a tarot card reading) and reading style.

Mysticsense psychics are also paid per minute, which is not unusual. Rates are set by the psychics themselves, and range from $0.99-$9.99 per minute, like other sites. The customer must deposit values in their account to pay for readings, and the minimum deposit is $10. And the first 5 minutes are free.

Another great feature of the website is its money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with your reading, which is rare, there is an option to have 10 minutes re-credited to your account so you can choose a different psychic. Something to note though – you can only ask for re-credit for your last psychic reading. You can also only ask for one re-credit per month. After re-credits, a customer cannot then go back to see that same psychic.

In addition to all the services offered by great psychics on the website, Mysticsense offers a free daily horoscope. What do the stars have to say about your day? This is a nice added extra for site users.

Pros:

Easy to use search function making it easy to filter by speciality and reading type

Psychics available 24/7

Good budget options

First 5 minutes are free

Cons:

Although there is a refund feature, it is only in credits and can only be used on the last transaction. Some customers won’t be aware that if they ask another psychic for reading right after the one, they weren’t satisfied with, they won’t be eligible for re-credit.

Not many psychics offer video chat

No option to leave messages for psychics

Mysticsense is a great site for those who want a very personalized reading, particularly if they know exactly what sort of guidance they’d like to receive. For instance, if you know you want to speak to someone regarding a toxic relationship or around energy healing, Mysticsense makes it as easy as possible to find someone who will be able to offer you a quality service.

5. Oranum: best for first-time tarot card readings

An up-and-coming site, Oranum has been operating for over 8 years. One of the world’s biggest online psychic networks, it has a reputation for providing accurate, timely, and personalized tarot card readings.

The system works on a credit basis, where credits can be purchased to be used on psychic readings, as opposed to paying per minute. This can be quite difficult to get used to at first, as most other psychic reading websites work on a pay-by-minute basis.

Oranum offers 24/7 live streaming, where you can join video chats and see how your conversation with a reader might flow before you pay. This ‘try before you buy’ feature can make people feel a lot more comfortable with the choice they’ve made on a particular psychic, which offers more chance the reading will be a success.

As a bonus, all new customers receive $9.99 in free credits, just for registering on the site.

Their customer response service is very responsive and supportive. It is available through email, which makes it slower than 24/7 customer service chat boxes, but it is still a useful feature.

Unfortunately, though, one of the down sites of Oranum is that there is no money-back guarantee for the psychics. If you’re not happy with the service received, although customer service might be sympathetic, there is no route to get your money back.

Although there are extensive lists of positive reviews of Oranum psychics, there is no clear indication of the vetting process the psychics undergo before being able to sell their services on the site. This can be a bit worrying, particularly when there is no system to refund you if the psychic does not deliver.

Pros:

Unique 24/7 live stream which helps users try out psychics before they pay for a private session

The credit system, as opposed to pay-per-minute, is much better for some people

An extensive list of advisors with hundreds of positive reviews

Cons:

The vetting system for psychics is unclear

Customer service does not offer refunds or re-credit if the customer is unhappy with the service received.

The main advantage of Oranum over its competitors is that there is an opportunity to see live readings before you pay for the service privately. This is great to make sure you get the person that is best suited to you. Overall, Oranum offers quite a different service to its competitors and is a great choice for someone looking for something different, or for someone who has not had a tarot card reading before.

How to Choose the Best Online Tarot Card Reader for Me?

We have given a lot of information in this article on some of the best tarot card reading websites that you are able to choose from.

Scheduling a tarot card reading online is a great way to access timely, accurate and affordable guidance without having to leave the comfort of your own home. As we have explored in this article, some websites are better than others. Choosing the right tarot card reading site for you is essential to having the best reading experience.

As you consider the options available to you, we recommend considering the following when it comes to selecting a website for your online reading.

Customer service

Some sites manage to offer incredible customer service. Some sites even offer a satisfaction guarantee or money-back guarantee in case you aren’t fully satisfied with the quality of your reading. These sites offer full or partial refunds, which gives you peace of mind. If a site does not offer this sort of guarantee, it is sometimes because they have lots of complaints about the readings their psychics offer.

Specialities on offer

The best sites offer numerous specialities to choose from. These range from career advice, toxic relationships, divorce, energy healing, and family issues.

You don’t have to know which speciality to choose from – you can either ask for advice from customer service (if available), drop a message to a psychic and ask for their advice (if available), or schedule a general reading.

Budget

It is limitless how much money you could spend on psychic readings, especially if it’s pay-per-minute as most sites are. It is helpful to check on your chosen website what the prices generally are and go from there. Sites that offer introductory bonuses, or free minutes upon signing up are also a bonus.

Reputation and reviews

Research, research, research! This is the best tool you have in making sure the site is right for you. Typically, the best tarot card reading sites have offered services to customers for several years and have thousands of positive reviews.

Make sure you check online that the site you are choosing to use is legitimate and that customers have had positive experiences using the site. You usually find that individual psychics get reviewed too, which is worth checking.

If the site or psychic has not been in business long, it might be that you can’t trust them to deliver an accurate reading for you. Reputation is everything!

Final Thoughts

Getting your first tarot card reading is exciting, easy, convenient, and affordable. It allows you to gain insight into some of the world’s best and most reputable psychics, who can help guide you on any personal issue.

However, it is incredibly important you check that the website you’re using, as well as the psychic you choose to do your reading, is legitimate and effective at readings. The best way to do this is to choose a site with excellent customer service and to research the reviews of the website.

What question will you ask your tarot card reader first?