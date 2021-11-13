There are so many ways to meet new people, but nothing is more adventurous and electrifying than calling a phone chat line. It’s exciting to think about all the new people you could meet through a phone dating line, all from the comfort of your own home. It’s a testament to how far dating has come, and how phones have enhanced our ability to make meaningful connections.

These are the ten most reliable, popular, and frequently-called chat lines with free trials:

LiveLinks: 888-901-2688 (Free Trial: 60 minutes) FreeChatGirls: 866-995-5331 (Free Trial: 30 minutes) 1800 Personals: 800-728-6177 (Free Trial: 5 minutes) Livetalk: 800-444-LIVE (Free Trial: 10 minutes) Redhot Dateline: 855-993-0610 (Free Trial: 30 minutes) Vibeline: 866-488-0809 (Free Trial: 30 minutes) Fonochat: 866-605-3016 (Free Trial: 30 minutes) Talk121: 855-677-0545 (Free Trial: 30 minutes) Phone and Flirt: 800-381-5455 (Free Trial: 5 minutes) Desires Chat: 888-598-8336 (Free Trial: 5 minutes)

These toll-free numbers can be used to flirt or start a full-blown relationship with a hot local single. What’s more is that they all offer free trials, so you might even meet that special someone without paying a dime.

Rather than swiping through images on a vapid app, chat lines promote conversation and help you get to know your match on a deeper level. It’s also great for more sexual relationships too! Most chat lines follow a similar setup:

Call the number Record a personal greeting in which you introduce yourself Listen to other greetings to see who sounds most appealing Send private messages through virtual mailboxes Request to chat live with someone Have an awesome phone chat experience

And here are the even more chat lines to call:



Moonlight Line: 855-677-0538

Local Hot Chat: 888-710-2625

Lover’s Lane: 509-876-5930

Adult Talk: 833-937-ADULT

Howl Line: 888-655-6366

Azul Line: 888-589-4999

Sexy Live Connections: 800-317-4475

Hollar Line: 888-650-2223

Taboo Chat: 855-50-TABOO

Exotic Chat Line: 888-633-9453

Social Voice USA: 844-706-5518

Lavalife Voice: 877-800-5282

Girls Flirt Free: 800-364-4757

Hot Latinas Chat: 800-309-9388

Latino Phone Chat: 888-702-8887

Nightline: 877-834-4044

Questchat: 888-889-6565

Black Singlez: 800-287-3991

Night Exchange: 866-917-8328

Español Chat: 888-674-8887

College Party Line: 888-598-3927

Black Phone Chat: 800-319-7277

America’s Hottest Talk Line: 206-876-5671

1PartyLine: 562-621-1201

Grapevine Personals: 250-984-3322

Metrovibe: 877-390-6677

TangoPersonals: 800-810-8108

MegaMates: 866-718-4930

Metrochat: 206-876-5675

1-800-DATE-LINE: 800-DATE-LINE

Party Lines Uncensored: 712-432-4800

LiveLinks is the most prominent and well-known chat line in North America. For genuine connections, there’s no better line than LiveLinks. Not only has it been around since the 90s, but it’s also famous for its ability to establish all sorts of relationships, from the friendly to the romantic. Not many lines cater to such a large variety. It also implements great features, like the ability to add people you like to your Hot List. Like most lines, women chat for free. First-time male callers can enjoy a hefty one-hour trial, which is an extremely generous amount of free time that can be used to get to know a special someone.

LiveTalk: 800-444-LIVE

LiveTalk provides a safe and secure phone dating environment for adults over the age of 18. People come to LiveTalk when they want to meet someone who is like-minded and genuine. Locals from different cities across the U.S. flock to this newer chat line. While it hasn’t been around since the 90s like LiveLinks, it’s one of the most favored and talked about chat lines right now. This premier phone chat service does a great job of connecting folks who are truly interested in creating a bond. You will never meet anyone flaky when you call LiveTalk.

FreeChatGirls: 866-995-5331

FreeChatGirls is a naughty adult line where the ladies always talk for free. It’s a phone sex line without any paid operators, only real people who are just like you. This chat line is for hot like-minded individuals who want to dive into their fantasies with strangers on the phone. You are allowed a half-hour free phone chat trial, which you can use to meet up with a kinky girl on the line. Once you use up that time, you’re going to want to purchase one of their affordable memberships.

1800 Personals: 800-728-6177

1800 Personals is a unique chat line that offers connections locally and nationwide to callers in the U.S. and Canada. While the 1800 Personals website could use an upgrade, the line itself caters to a wide range of modern callers. Efficiently find hot singles to chat with you by becoming a member. The memberships offered by 1800 Personals are surprisingly affordable compared to some others that we’ve seen. The only downside we found with 1800 Personals is that their free trial is way too short (only five minutes!).

Redhot Dateline: 855-993-0610

Redhot Dateline is a line most notable for its ability to link sexy individuals to each other for steamy phone chat. It’s a very popular line, making finding a match a seamless experience no matter when you call in. If you are seeking a little wild fun, Redhot Dateline is for you. However, if romance is more your pick, we’d suggest heading to one of the lines dedicated to dating rather than erotic chat. Redhot Dateline doesn’t shy away from its namesake; it really is red hot. The only unfortunate thing about Redhot Dateline is that the 30-minute free trial is limited. To take full advantage, you’ll need a membership.

Vibeline: 866-488-0809

Vibeline has long been a chat line that has attracted Black callers. But in more recent years, it has expanded into a more diverse bunch of young and trendy folks. It’s known as a pretty “hip” line, which is why it brings in a younger and more vibrant crowd. Callers on this line are looking for all sorts of relationships. Some want something serious, but many are seeking a flirty fling. Women can talk on Vibeline free of charge and men can take advantage of that sweet 30-minute free trial. These 30-minutes can be spread out over time if you’d like, which is a nice and unique touch that other chat lines usually don’t offer.

Fonochat: 866-605-3016

Brought to you by the same people who created LiveLinks, Fonochat is the best Latinx chat line available for Hispanic singles in your area. It’s an exciting place where Latinx people and those looking for Latinx partners can come and be themselves. If you prefer to chat in Spanish, that’s an option for you at Fonochat (but you don’t have to if you don’t want to). Like Livelinks, Fonochat allows you to create a Hot List of potential partners. You can also send private messages to people you wish to explore a friendship or relationship with.

Talk121: 855-677-0545

Talk121 is a chat line that’s been around for a long time and has done a good job at keeping up with the tech innovations in the chat line space. It’s a great competitor in the chat line game and keeps the other lines on their toes. Thousands of people call into Talk121 on a regular basis, and they stay because the line is always very reliable. Though aged, it doesn’t feel like an outdated chat line. It’s a leader in the industry and promotes everything from friendship to long-term relationships.

Phone and Flirt: 800-381-5455

This safe and discreet chat line is used by people who want to laugh, flirt, and have a good time. When calling Phone and Flirt, there’s an underlying expectation that you are there to have a frisky good time. That doesn’t mean that all the callers are looking for erotic chat. Some are simply seeing who can give them those chat line butterflies. Phone and Flirt is very popular for this reason, saturated with younger flirters who love how unexpected and surprising this line can be.

Desires Chat: 888-598-8336

Desires Chat is a leading chat line that operates solely for adults who want to share their secret desires with one another. Discretion is taken very seriously over at Desires Chat, so you should feel completely free to let your wild side out on the line. There’s a level of open-mindedness not seen on every chat line that attracts some of the most interesting callers. Get lost in conversation with one of these dreamers on the Desires Chat line. You will feel as sexy as you will liberated.

Chat Line Dating FAQs



How did you judge these lines?

We look at a lot of things when deciding which chat lines are best. The first are reliability and call volume. We don’t want you calling a chat line that gets little to no calls because that means your dating or chatting options are far too limited. We chose lines that get a lot of callers, even during non-peak hours of the day. They also have to have free trials so that you can enjoy a taste of their features before you even pull out your wallet. And finally, we judge these phone chat lines based on user experiences we’ve read about, like on Mr. Chat Line, heard about, or experienced ourselves.

What should I say in my chat line greeting?

Your chat line greeting is what other callers will hear before they decide if they want to meet you. It’s an introduction and should sound like one. But remember, you are going after someone for a flirty or romantic relationship. You aren’t at a job interview. With that in mind, try to keep your greeting short, sweet, and interesting. Show your personality off without taking up too much time. And make sure you sound excited when you are speaking. This will attract others to you!

Are chat lines safe?

Chat lines are one of the safest ways to flirt with a stranger. Again, you are virtually meeting a new friend from the comfort of your very own home. As far as physical safety, that’s pretty much taken care of! Chat lines also work very hard to make sure they are both safe and secure so that you’ll feel as comfortable as possible expressing yourself on the line. You can always change your name if you wish to remain anonymous, and no line will ever share identifying or sensitive information. Be wary of people on chat lines who try to coax information out of you that feels too personal.

What happens when the free trial is up?

When your free trial is up on a chat line, we’d encourage you to try another trial! But if you love the line you’ve just called or want to spend more time with a certain phone date, you will need to purchase a time package. These are usually pretty affordable. If you want to have erotic chat, chat lines are far less expensive than traditional phone sex numbers with much longer free trials.

How likely am I to hook up because of a chat line?

Calling a chat line is like going to a popular local bar. There are so many people who you’ll meet that live very close to you. Most chat line callers are calling so that they can eventually hang out in person. That common goal of connecting with new people in your area is what makes chat lines such a unique and reliable way to meet someone new to flirt with, hang out with, and hook up with.