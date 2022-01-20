Since 2009, the Dill Pickle Food Co-op has offered locally owned products, healthy food options, and specialty items that can’t be found in any other grocery store. This full-service independent grocery co-op builds a dynamic and evolving local community with a more sustainable world. The Dill Pickle meets community needs and strengthens area diversity through products, services, and education. We are also a member-owned and financed grocery cooperative located in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. Everyone is welcome to shop. Our cooperative principles are based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity.

The co-op focuses on being community-owned and offers locally-grown products within a 300-mile radius of its Logan Square location in the neighboring states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa. Currently the only retail food co-op in Chicago, the Dill Pickle is a pioneer for an expansion of future food co-op organizations forming in Chicago and the suburbs including the Chicago Market, Prairie Food Co-op, and Wild Onion Food Co-op. For more information about The Dill Pickle Food Co-op, please visit our website at www.dillpickle.coop. Also, please check out our recent feature with WGN.

Open 7 AM – 10 PM daily | 2746 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 252-2667 | dillpickle.coop