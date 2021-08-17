Throughout history, witchcraft has had a notoriously bad image. Most of the world links witches to Satanism and pure evil, and just looking into the past tells you how much of a bad rep witches have had, with the fatal witch-hunting and numerous trials where witches burned at the stake.

But in recent years, witchcraft has become popularized and romanticized through pop culture, like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and everyone’s favorite movie series, Harry Potter.

Wicca is a modern Pagan religion that incorporates witchcraft and has become an alluring belief system to many. Wicca has links to magic and nature, but not the wands and demon-fighting you see on TV. A key element of modern-day witchcraft is spellcasting, and one of the most popular spells is love spells.

Love spells are used to attract – you guessed it – love! These spells (and curses) come in the form of potions, written text, rituals, or using objects like candles or even dolls.

Intrigued? Keep reading to discover seven love spells and how to cast them. And on top of that, get ready to learn some tips about casting love spells and answers to frequently asked questions.

Love Spell Reviews

1. Honey Jar Spell

The honey jar spell is probably the most common love spell people use to improve their relationship, intimacy, and connection with others. This spell is for couples already in a relationship to strengthen their bond and bring them even closer.

It earned its name because it represents something sweet. The honey jar spell uses the attraction between two people and grounds the love spell on this positive energy. This spell is said to create more sweetness, intimacy, and affection between two people.

How to Cast a Honey Jar Spell



Write the name of the other person on a piece of blank paper three times. Turn the paper 90 degrees and write your name three times, overlapping the other person’s name. Close your eyes and focus on what you want out of the spell. Next, while thinking hard about the goal, write the wish on the paper so that it circles both the names. When you’re done, fold the paper and place it in a jar filled with honey. Dip your fingers into the honey as you place the paper inside. Remove your fingers from the jar and say the following chant out loud: Just like this honey is sweet, that’s how he/she will be for me. Now, lick the honey off your fingers and seal the jar with the paper inside. Light a candle on top of the jar, but make sure you choose the right one. The candle color will vary according to your specific wish:

White: general purposes

Red: passionate love

Pink: loving love

Once the candle finishes burning, store the jar away where no one will be able to find it. Wait seven days, and light another candle on the same day of the week. Repeat, lighting a new candle once a week on the same day to truly get what you desire.

Final Thoughts

The honey jar spell is a basic love spell, but it only works if you release negative energy and thoughts. Stay focused on your goal, and use your purest intention to attract what you desire.

2. Pink Candle Spell

Candles are a crucial feature of love spells. They act as a medium driving strong attraction between two people.

In love spells, pink candles symbolize spirituality and love. They don’t generate any negative energy, which is the perfect reason to use a pink candle during a love spell. Pink candle spells make for very strong magic when the intentions behind the spell are pure and dedicated. If your love is pure and intentions are clear, the pink candle spell will get you the results you want.

How to Cast a Pink Candle Spell

Light a new and unused pink candle, preferably on a Friday night.

Write your first name and the last name of the other person on a white piece of paper.

Draw one circle around both names.

Close your eyes firmly and envision the two of you together. Focus on the image. Get deep and visualize the love and happiness you will share.

Repeat the following chant three times: Our fate is sealed. We are one so mote it be. It is done.

Watch the pink candle until it burns out. (Don’t buy a large one.)

Make sure you fully extinguish the candle before leaving it. You can pat the candle to put out the fire, but don’t blow it out, or you will break the love spell.

If you want to invoke the strongest love magic, repeat the spell for seven consecutive nights.

Final Thought

Pink candle spells are very potent magic, and witches have used them for centuries. Have pure intention, and you will see your desired result bloom in front of your eyes!

3. Spell to Get An Ex Back

This spell is popular for those who regret breaking up with their lovers or want to rekindle a past romance. To perform this spell, seek the help of a professional instead of doing it yourself. Professionals can drive out any negative energy that could tear the two of you apart.

Casting a spell to get an ex back is meant to give you the energy and confidence to help you get it done. The most important thing to remember when rekindling a romance is to ensure that it isn’t forced. Love should never be authoritative – it should be mutual and emotionally accepted by both sides.

How to Cast a Spell to Get An Ex Back

Light a red candle and stare at the flame for two to three minutes. Look at a photo of your ex and visualize making up. Write your name and your ex’s name on a piece of paper and draw a circle around them. Drop honey on the names and chant the following incantation: I wish you come back to me with this spell to tighten up our connection forever. Meditate for a few minutes to calm your mind and let go of any resentment or negativity you hold. Blow out the candle. Tear the paper into small pieces and bury them somewhere in your garden. Repeat the rituals the next night with new paper and honey, but with the same candle. Repeat the spell for a third night.

Final Thoughts

Getting an ex back is tricky business, especially if there’s negative energy and bitterness from either party. With the help of a professional practitioner, you can guarantee that the love spell will be gentle and accurate. For added potency, don’t let anyone know that you are casting this spell!

4. Marriage Spells

Marriage spells are for those looking for strength in their marriage or someone looking to get married. They reduce tension in existing relationships and allow two partners to reinforce their sacred bond, adding harmony and love between the spell caster and their partner.

While marriage spells may work for couples experiencing a rough patch, seek a professional practitioner’s help if you are on the verge of a legal separation, divorce, or annulment. White magic simply does not force others to love or have feelings that aren’t there. Going ahead without a professional and forcing it can cause the caster to experience a negative energy backlash.

How to Cast Marriage Spells

There are many marriage spells, ranging in intensity and power. Get professional help when casting powerful marriage spells.

Here is a beginner marriage spell for someone wanting their partner to propose or talk about marriage:

Get a plant called spathiphyllum – it should have white flowers to symbolize a white wedding dress.

Replant the spathiphyllum in a new pot when you bring it home. The soil used to replant should be from a place where you and your partner have fond memories together.

Place stones at the bottom of the pot for stronger magic.

Write your desire on a piece of paper. Roll the paper up, tie it with a white string, and place it at the bottom of the pot. The paper should be under the stones and soil.

After re-potting the plant, place it in a room where your partner spends a lot of time.

Take a photo of yourself and another of your partner.

Roll them up and wrap them separately in foil to protect your relationship.

Place your photo on the right side of the plant and your partner’s on the left.

Water the plant until it grows at least one new flower.

Cut the flower off when it blooms, place it on a paper towel, and dry it.

Divide the dry flower into three equal-sized parts.

Place 1/3 of the flower in a cup, add sugar and natural tea, then stir the tea clockwise.

Then, lean over the cup while chanting the following words: Be my husband! Be my husband! Be my husband! Or, if using the spell on a woman, chant, Be my wife! Be my wife! Be my wife!

Offer the tea to your partner and make sure they drink every last drop.

Repeat the ritual for the next two days for maximum potency.

If your partner doesn’t start discussing marriage, wait until a new moon and begin the process again. Use one of the new flowers that bloomed while you waited.

Final Thought

Although this marriage spell is effective, some things can prevent it from working. It won’t work if you don’t see your partner every day, fight frequently, or have no respect for them and think you are above them. The spell works best when both partners truly love each other.

5. No-ingredient Love Spell

Some love spells are easy with absolutely no ingredients involved. They use words, chants, imagination, and focus. These no-ingredient love spells are not restrictive, which means the spell caster has the ultimate freedom to choose how they cast the spell and its outcome.

You can cast these love spells for various reasons, whether to improve or spice up an existing relationship, attract a new partner, or improve self-love. They are simple and work effectively, putting positive energy out into the universe.

How to Cast a No-ingredient Love Spell

There are many no-ingredient love spells that all use the power of energy and manifestation. This particular love spell is to attract someone you already have a connection to:

Relax in a quiet room on a Friday night or during the full moon. Be open-minded, clear, and receptive – have faith in your energy and the energy of the universe. Sincerely think about someone particular you want to attract into your life. Imagine yourself with the person and visualize the love and happiness you wish to have between you two. Relax your mind, visualize you two together, and believe in the power of your love and energy. Once a month during the full moon, repeat the spell and you will soon see positive results.

Final Thought

You must love yourself before you can truly love another person. This love spell works beautifully to boost your self-confidence and self-esteem to attract the right person and relationship into your life.

6. Poppet Magic

Poppets are dolls that represent someone when casting spells. Creating a poppet of a person means you do to the poppet will affect the person it represents. A poppet typically uses cloth or fabric, but you can make it from any other material, such as wax, wood, or clay. Fill your poppet with magical items, such as herbs and stones, but include some paper and cotton as well.

Once you create the poppet, you need to connect it to the person it is supposed to represent. Use a magical link, such as hair, nail clippings, body fluids, or a photograph. Once you place the magical link inside, sew up the poppet and customize the outside to look like the person it represents. Add any defining features, scars, or tattoos for maximum accuracy.

How to Cast A Love Spell with Poppets

Have two dolls – one to represent yourself and the other to represent your love interest. If you can, fill the dolls with rose petals, rose quartz crystals, and love artifacts, transforming them into beacons of love energy. Chant something along the lines of, “I have made you, and you are (insert your love interest’s name).” Chant the same to label the doll symbolizing yourself. Use a pink ribbon to wrap around both dolls to tie them together. Envision the both of you together and happy. Let your love energy be put up into the universe, and let the magic happen.

Final Thought

Poppets can be used for love spells as long as you can consciously imagine it happening. Having a clear goal and the means to achieve it, your poppet’s energy combined with yours will give you results.

7. Love Spell with Photography

Love spells with a photograph are effective ways to bind two lovers or spouses together. It strengthens the bond between a couple or reignites passion between spouses when one has lost interest in the relationship.

Using photography is a powerful binding spell, but it will only work on people who already have an established connection. You cannot use this spell on someone you have never met or do not have a connection with. Seeking help from a professional is recommended to make the love spell truly potent, but you can try this at home if you want to.

How to Cast a Love Spell with a Photograph

Wait until the clock hits midnight to perform this ritual. Take the photo of your partner/spouse and place it in front of you. Behind the photo, place a red candle. The red candle must be the only source of light in the entire room. Next, take a pen and paper and write down the following: Sadness, go to my lover (name of your lover). Go inside his head, so all he could think was me (your name), hugging me, kissing me, loving me. My words are strong and sticky. Take the paper and burn it with the candle flame. Make sure the smoke passes through the photo. As the piece of paper burns, chant the following incantation: The blood’s boiling, unable to keep still. What goes over the head comes into the head, when the fire appears behind the back, the heart of God’s servant (your lover’s name) excites. After the paper is fully burned and there is no smoke left, you have finished your love spell using a photograph!

Final Thoughts

For your spell to work, the universe and the person you love must agree with your desire. Love spells with photographs are strong in that you can visualize your partner and the life you have in front of your eyes. If both the universe and your person are willing, your spell will succeed in bringing them into your life.

Love Spell Casting Tips

Now that you familiarized yourself with the most powerful love spells, here are some tips about casting them. These tips will help all beginners perform spell rituals effectively, without the fear of it backfiring.

You have to believe in the magic

Love spells are powerful, but the key to making them work to their full potential is to believe in love magic. It’s easier said than done because most beginners have little faith in what they are doing.



Try focusing all your energy on your intention and desired outcome – don’t let yourself be bothered by any negative thoughts or distractions. Since magic is based on faith and spirit, you need to keep strong faith that you will see the results you expect. Have realistic expectations

While you can believe in your magic and have faith in the spell casting, your love spell won’t work in unrealistic expectations. Love spells simply cannot make your celebrity crush fall madly in love with you – spells don’t work like that! If you are focusing your love spell on a specific individual, you need to have an established connection to that person. Have clear intent and be open-minded to possibilities

All effective love spells require clearly stated intentions, intense mental concentration, and, most times, physical materials. For your love spell to manifest accurately, you must be specific and have a clear intent. Love is a choice and should never be forced onto someone. When casting a love spell, focus on the qualities and values you want in a lover instead of stating someone’s name. Open your heart to possibilities, even if it’s someone other than your crush who doesn’t know you exist. Casting powerful love spells can potentially bring you closer to finding the love you deserve, sometimes in places you don’t expect! Know the limitations of love magic

There are indeed limitations to love magic. You can’t use white magic as love spells for negative intent. Spells should always be used for positive reasons, to enrich the caster and their love interest with blessings. Using black magic to break apart a marriage or strong union will backfire, inflict negative energy, and cause bad karma for yourself. Familiarize yourself with the best time to cast spells

The best time to cast love spells is on Friday nights because Venus Day (Venus symbolizes adoration, love, and courtship) is a Friday. Another good time to try spell casting is during the New Moon because a new moon symbolizes turning new opportunities into reality.

FAQs about Love Spells

Q: Can I cast magic spells at home?

There are numerous spells you can do at home for love, luck, and finance. But some may require professional help because of the complexity of the spell or desired result. Just do your research first!

Q: Do love spells work?

Love spells work when you focus clearly on your pure intention and believe in the magic you are performing. You can only cast a great love spell when you have a strong mental focus and the physical materials or tools to help focus you on your goal.

Most magic spells do not work immediately. Not even the most powerful love spell is going to make someone fall into your lap! After performing a love spell and putting your intention into the universe, reach out to someone you’re interested in or join a dating app to hurry the magic along!

Q: Can love spells backfire?

Love spells can backfire if there is any lingering negative energy. If you have any negative thoughts or bad intentions when casting a spell, expect them to come back to you and not in a good way! Consider hiring a professional practitioner to cast spells.

Q: Are there magic spells to break up a couple?

Black magic spells to break up couples in relationships are notoriously negative and will give you bad karma. Some spellcasters claim to have spells or curses to end relationships, but these spells only work for lust and will not build true love, no matter how hard you try. Simply put, you can’t destroy true love, just like you can’t force love between two people.