Seeking Arrangement (now known simply as Seeking) is quite arguably the premier site for sugar daddies and sugar babies. If this is the kind of relationship you’re interested in pursuing, Seeking is a top choice right off the bat as they feature a community of more than twenty million members!

We live in a crazy time, and you might be fed up with the kinds of relationships you’ve been having. Maybe you want to really feel spoiled for once; maybe you want to indulge someone and shower them with praise and gifts. Whichever side you’re on, Seeking will help you match up with someone who can let you experience the kind of sugar daddy/baby relationship you’re after.

In this article, we’ll run down the major pros and cons of Seeking, how to sign up, how much it costs, how the platform works, what you should expect if you decide to use it, and, finally, some helpful tips both for Seeking and for dating sites in general.

Pros

– One of the best female-to-male ratios out there among dating sites

– Highly active community

– Great search and filtering functionality

– Eye-catching site design and interface

– Rigorous verification means a safer platform

– Multiple languages and countries available

– Discounts and free memberships available

– Even celebrities use it

Cons

– There are bots and fake accounts to watch out for

– Profiles will show up that are no longer active

– Fairly pricey compared to some dating sites

– Watch out for scams asking for bank info The Sign-Up Process

Signing Up

Registration on Seeking is quick and easy. You simply state whether you’re a man or woman and whether you’re interested in meeting men or women (or both). You then answer some other questions, which help the site set you up in terms of more successful matching. After your email and birth date, that’s about it for registration!

(By the way, keep in mind that you may want to avoid using a persona/public email address if you’re trying to be discreet.)

You will have to wait for your account to be verified, and this process can take up to 24-48 hours. Try to be patient, as overall this is a helpful step for helping keep scammers and bots off the site (though some manage to sneak through the cracks, unfortunately).

Any Free Features?

Luckily, you can register with Seeking and look around a bit without necessarily spending any money. This can help give you a taste of how the site works and what you can expect in terms of possible dates down the road.

Just be aware that while you can search for profiles and do some browsing, you won’t be able to communicate with other members for free. Of course, Seeking wants to whet your appetite and then get you to pay to actually have a chance at fulfilling your desires. That sounds kind of lame, but for better or worse it’s becoming the model of more and more dating sites nowadays. And at least you can browse for free; some sites won’t even let you do that before forking over your cash for a membership.

That said, Seeking’s website claims that the platform is “100% free for attractive members and established members receive a 100% free trial.” What this boils down to is that if you’re an attractive potential sugar baby, you can get a free membership, while if you’re a potential sugar daddy, you can get a free trial.

Ultimately, Seeking, like other dating apps such as Ashley Madison, incentivizes women to join the platform by offering free memberships and other perks. If you’re a would-be sugar daddy, however, you’re going to have to pay up eventually to be able to properly use the site. This shouldn’t really pose too much of an issue, though, seeing as sugar daddies are well known for having disposable income.

Setting Up Your Profile

After entering in your basic info as part of the registration process, you’ll be all set. And how you answer that big question of whether you’re looking for “Looks and Charm” or rather “Success and Wealth,” you’ll be set up to match with sugar babies or sugar daddies, respectively.

You’ll get to set up your profile at this point, which includes choosing a username and uploading a photo. While your username probably doesn’t matter a ton, we recommend not going with something extremely childish or just plain weird like “sexmonster69” or something. And this is a dating site after all, so for the love of god don’t choose a group photo or something unflattering. You can think of your profile as your virtual first impression, so take a little time to set it up nicely.

This process will allow you to list all kinds of information. For example, you can add your physical details (like height) as well as your educational background, relationship status, children, etc. There are all kinds of options for relationship status, including “married but looking,” as well as open relationship, separated, and more.

On your typical dating site, you might be weirded out by a request for your net worth and annual income. Seeking, on the other hand, is all about matching up sugar daddies and sugar babies, so this info is standard. It’s just the way it is—sugar babies aren’t typically going to be looking for guys making $45,000 a year.

Setting up your profile then gets even more complex. You’ll need to pick seven different “tags” to provide more detail about what you’re hoping Seeking can provide. Options include things like attentiveness, flexibility (scheduling, not physically), travel, monogamous (or not), etc.

Finally, don’t forget to come up with an “About Me” section. Whether you’re looking to be a sugar baby or sugar daddy, this is the part where you need to sell yourself to prospective matches. So, don’t sell yourself short, but also don’t be too over the top (though the threshold for that is much higher here than a dating site like, say, Hinge or Bumble).

How Much Does Seeking Cost?

As mentioned, you can initially join Seeking for free. And if you’re young and attractive, Seeking claims that you can use the site for free. If you’re looking to be a sugar daddy, though, you’ll want to get verified in order to make sugar babies feel at ease in communicating with you and eventually meeting up. The verification process involves a background check and costs $50—one perk is you don’t have to verify income (maybe you like keeping some things private, after all).

Seeking memberships cost a fair amount for sugar daddies, but after all it should probably just be a drop in the bucket for them since they should have cash to blow. Using the site and meeting people, however, will of course end up costing sugar daddies money as they’re expected to spend lavishly in this kind of relationship dynamic. Depending on how much money they have and how liberal they are with it, it can add up to tons of cash and gifts.

Sugar babies even list a “suggested price” for a date, which gives you an idea of how much you’ll be spending as a sugar daddy (at minimum).

Bottom Line Costs

Current premium membership packages certainly aren’t cheap for the average person, but then again sugar daddies by definition aren’t “average”:

1 month premium = $90/month

= $90/month 3 months premium = $80/month

= $80/month 6 months premium = $70/month

As you can see, you’ll get a better monthly rate if you pay for more months up front, which is standard with dating sites (and a lot of subscriptions in general).

Using Seeking To Find a Hookup

So far, we’ve taken a look at getting registered and your profile set up with Seeking, as well as how much it will set you back as a sugar daddy (many sugar babies can get the sugar baby hook up).

Now, the big question is if Seeking is really an effective way to find a sugar baby or sugar daddy.

The short answer is a resounding “yes,” especially if you’re a highly attractive and/or wealthy individual. It’s a simple formula, really: young women want to be spoiled, showered with money and gifts and a good time, and older men want to provide that experience for them.

Getting dates isn’t necessarily that difficult on Seeking, so long as you fit the bill. If you’re hoping to be a sugar baby, you’ll be competing with a lot of other people.

One nice thing about Seeking is that it has a modern, user-friendly interface. It’s definitely not like a lot of more “adult” dating sites that look kind of scammy/spammy to begin with.

So, in general, it’s easy to browse and find people on Seeking to message. You can also join a VIP room if you choose to pay up for the “Diamond Membership,” which costs $250 per month. These rooms help you cut through any potential BS as all members have to be verified through a background check.

With the basic search function, you can sort with a variety of handy options to find users who have been active most recently or people who have just joined. You can even search by “college-aged women”—remember, Seeking is like Ashley Madison in that their “ethics” essentially boils down to “adults should be free to be consenting adults.” At least they don’t sugar-coat it.

Just remember that not everyone on Seeking (or any dating site for that matter) is all about casually hooking up for sex right away. Some people won’t be interested in that at all. In general, it’s best if you just look at meeting people on there as casual dates and then take it from there.

Does Seeking Work? Or Is It a Scam?

We would say that Seeking is pretty much as advertised. It’s a dating site with a very specific niche: helping well-to-do people connect with would-be sugar babies and vice versa.

If this is what you’re after, it’s pretty tough to find a better option than Seeking. According to the site, there are twenty million members spread out over more than 130 countries! That’s a large pool of people to explore, especially if you live in a major metropolitan area.

Overall, Seeking is definitely a legit platform. Just be aware that it can get expensive if you’re a sugar daddy and that all users of the site have to watch out for scammers and bots. As always, be careful before you give any sensitive personal information out or send anyone money. You should be able to verify that this person is who they say they are, ideally in person if possible.

Seeking is a pretty no-nonsense platform for connecting sugar babies and sugar daddies, so if this is you then you’ll be in good shape.

Here are some tips to help ensure that you have a positive experience.

Be Upfront About Expectations

This really goes for any dating site, but especially one like Seeking. Be upfront about what you want. It doesn’t do any good to beat around the bush. People are either looking to spoil or be spoiled on Seeking. Honestly is always appreciated and will make everything go more smoothly.

Be Authentic

Yeah, yeah, this is as cliché as it gets. It’s true in this case, though. If you aren’t really a “sugar daddy” type, then don’t try to force yourself to be one. If you’re not a “sugar baby” type, then don’t force yourself to be one. There are plenty of dating sites out there. If you’re feeling a strong case of “imposter syndrome” using Seeking, then you may want to consider other options.

Spend Time on Your Profile

Again, this is true of all dating sites, not just Seeking. Think of your profile as a kind of billboard—you’re putting yourself out there for anyone who drives by to see. This is your virtual first impression, and it matters in terms of how much attention you draw. You want to find a careful balance between intriguing and mysterious and open and honest.

In essence, you want to do your best to stand out, but your profile also shouldn’t be weird or off-putting. If you’re unsure about your profile, see about getting a second opinion from someone you trust. Above all, don’t lie. Boosting yourself by one inch of height (or length…) is one thing, but two or three or more will definitely be obvious. You don’t want to set yourself up to fail by being disingenuous.

So, is Seeking Legit?

Yes, this is a completely legitimate platform for sugar babies and sugar daddies to connect. While it may have its share of scammers and people who don’t really fit the criteria of the sugar daddy-sugar baby relationship, there are plenty of potential matches out there for you. As long as you use common sense, you should be in good shape.

A Few More Tips

Before wrapping up, here are some more hookup site tips, which should apply well beyond Seeking. That said, they’re particularly pertinent to Seeking, so you’ll want to keep them in mind!

Beware of Scammers and Catfishers

Scammers definitely make their way onto Seeking, even though the site does a pretty good job at maintaining a legit platform. Unfortunately, pretty much any dating site you go to will have bots and fake profiles trying to scam people. In essence, these exist just to try to get people to spend money even though they are not the person they are pretending to be. This is known colloquially as “catfishing” and here it’s used for purposes of extortion.

In short, beware of scammers. If things seem too easy and suspicious in any way, it’s probably someone just looking to get money out of you before disappearing.

Keep an Eye on Your Bill

Seeking is in the business of hooking people up, but they’re also in the business of making money. Just scroll up and take a look at those prices. $250 for one month of the “Diamond” membership? The pricing is smart because they know their audience—they’re truly catering to upper-class people who average 6- or 7-figure incomes.

So, just be aware that you may want to keep an eye on your bill to ensure that you’re not racking up more money than you’re trying to spend. You might want to take it slowly and go with a one- or three-month membership rather than a six-month one, for example. This way you can feel out the site. And hey, you might just meet someone who you want a more serious, long-term relationship with (though we must say that’s not the typical relationship sought after on Seeking).

Then again, you might not give a single f*ck about how much the site costs you if you’re a wealthy sugar daddy with plenty of disposable income.

Matches Don’t Always Come Easily

Yes, there are a ton of people out there looking for a sugar baby or sugar daddy. It works both ways—you have a lot of potential matches, but you also have a lot of competition. Sugar babies in particular largely outnumber sugar daddies on Seeking, so you’ll need to find a way to stand out. Of course, being exceptionally attractive will help with that. And if you’re a sugar daddy, it also helps to stand out. Being ready to lavish attention, money, and gifts will certainly help you to that end.

Just remember to be patient if things don’t work out right away. You might have some awkward or even downright unpleasant dates. But that’s sometimes just part of dating. Overall, Seeking offers plenty of opportunities for meeting with people and sooner or later you’re liable to match with the right people and start having a more positive experience. Just give it time if need be and don’t force anything.

Be Safe

It’s always advisable to meet someone in a public place for your first meet up. A coffee shop or restaurant is perfect, for example. This way you’re much less likely to face danger from people with bad intentions. This isn’t meant to scare anyone; it’s just meant to help keep people safe. In general, trust your instincts and you should be fine. It helps that Seeking in particular works to verify profiles, especially those of sugar daddies.Summing Up

Final Verdict

What’s the verdict? Is Seeking (fka Seeking Arrangement) worth it?

Ultimately, that depends. If you’re a regular person hoping to find your soulmate, you’re almost certainly not in the right place. If you’re a wealthy individual or a young, attractive individual looking to spoil or be spoiled, then yes, absolutely!

Seeking is easily one of the premier sites when it comes to matching up sugar babies and sugar daddies. If you’re one of these, or would like to be one and fit the bill, Seeking should definitely be at the top of your list.

Overall, Seeking has a visually pleasing interface, reasonable pricing for sugar babies, intuitive and useful search functionality, VIP rooms, background checks for verifying profiles, and other nice features. If you’re someone looking for a sugar daddy-sugar baby relationship, then Seeking is certainly at least worth a look.