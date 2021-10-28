With the grocery industry overrun by corporations, laser-focused on speed and convenience rather than quality, it may feel like there are limited options for people who want more equitable and sustainable food. However, food cooperatives (“co-ops”) offer an alternative to traditional shopping. Co-ops are essentially owned and run by their own shoppers; they’re meant to provide a way for local vendors to sell fairly to local consumers, meaning that money goes to neighborhood growers and mom-and-pop businesses—not corporations.

The co-op movement has a long and rarely-told history, particularly in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Natural food co-ops have had massive mainstream success there, more than anywhere else in the U.S., but their original founding was driven by anything but profit.

Young revolutionaries, radicalized by the Civil Rights movement, were the ones to start the co-op movement in the Twin Cities, inspired by hippie collectives and rural communities. But when ideological and political divisions became overwhelming during the Vietnam War era, things got complicated.

It’s a fascinating piece of history, and the new documentary The Co-op Wars is hoping to shine a spotlight on it.

It’s an hour-long film that seeks to help start-up co-ops and spread awareness about co-op culture. The movie highlights key players such as Suzanne “Suzy” Shroyer, founder of North Country Co-op; Gary Cunningham, a young man taken in by his uncle, former Black Panther and Bryant Central Co-op founder Moe Burton; and Theophilus Smith, founder of the Cooperative Organization, “a secretive group who set out to take over the co-ops and re-orient them towards the recruitment of working-class revolutionaries.” The Co-op Wars deftly discusses issues all too timeless, such as racism and gentrification.

Check out the documentary to learn more and support your local co-ops. The Co-op Wars will be broadcast on TPT-Twin Cities (PBS) on Monday, October 4. The virtual screening hosted by the Dill Pickle was from Wednesday, September 29 – October 5 on the Show and Tell platform. This also served as a fundraiser for the future start-up co-ops Chicago Market (Uptown), Wild Onion (Rogers Park), Prairie Food Co-op (Lombard, IL), and Southside Co-op (Southside Co-op). Sugar Beet Food Co-op (Oak Park, IL) partnered with the Dill Pickle as we followed the Cooperative Principle (P6): Cooperation among Cooperatives. Co-ops believe working together is the best strategy to empower their members and build a stronger co-op economy. The virtual Q&A was conducted by the Dill Pickle Food Co-op’s Board Secretary Mike Strode and the panel included Dan Arnett (Chicago Market GM/Chicago Market), Erik Esse (producer/filmmaker), Deacon Warner (director), and Stacey Sutton (associate professor of urban planning and development at UIC). Check out Community Spotlight with Esse and Warner on Dill Pickle’s YouTube channel. Find the virtual Q&A panel discussion there, too.

This sponsored content is paid for by The Dill Pickle Food Co-op. The co-op seeks to sustain a thriving community that has equitable economic relationships, positive environmental impacts, and inclusive practices grounded in cooperative values.

