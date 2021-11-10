Phone sex numbers are the quickest way to connect with adults in sexy conversation. When you’re in the mood to have a sizzling conversation with a stranger, there are so many numbers to choose from. Some numbers are chat lines, which introduce you to like-minded people in your area. Others are classic numbers with professional operators.

Whichever version of phone sex you crave, there are plenty of numbers available. Instead of spending all the time dialing, trying to figure out which number is worth your time, we’ve compiled a list of the best phone sex numbers available. And yes, all of these numbers offer free trials. Technically, you can call each of these lines, use the trial, and enjoy totally free!

Livelinks: 1-855-948-4788 (Free trial: 60 minutes) 1-800 Sex Chat: 1-800-375-2223 (5 minutes) 1-844 Phone Sex: 1-844-746-6373 (5 minutes) Taboo Chat: 1-855-50-TABOO (5 minutes) Phone Sex Chat Line: 1-844-955-0115 (30 minutes) Free Chat Girls: 1-866-995-5331 (30 minutes) Nightline: 1-877-834-4044 (60 minutes) Night Exchange: 1-866-917-8328 (60 minutes) Talk To Me: 1-800-452-6067 (30 minutes) 1-800 Jet Doll: 1-800-538-3655 (30 minutes)

Here are even more phone sex numbers that offer free minutes categorized by type:

Late Night

Desire’s Chat: 1-888-598-8336

1-800-SEXTALK: 1-800-SEX-TALK

Adult Talk: 1-833-937-ADULT

Night Exchange: 1-866-917-8328

1-800-SEX-LINE: 1-800-739-5463

Sexy Live Connections: 1-800-317-4475

FreeChatGirls: 1-866-995-5331

Redhot Dateline: 1-877-626-8194

Two Talked: 1-800-963-7792

Nightline: 1-877-834-4044

Night Exchange: 1-866-917-8328

Party

College Party Line: 1-888-598-3927

Girls Party Line: 1-800-307-2625

Girls Flirt Free: 1-800-364-4757

Kink

Exotic Chat Line: 1-888-633-9453

Adam and Eve Chat: 1-800-278-5181

Kink Connections: 1-855-949-KINK

Talk Dirty Chat Line: 1-800-410-2742

Kinky Convo: 1-855-936-KINK

Latina

Hot Latinas Chat: 1-800-309-9388

Beeper Love: 1-855-972-7944

Axxess Latino: 1-702-966-2200

Hot Latinas Chat: 1-800-309-9388

Black

Black Phone Chat: 1-800-319-7277

Yummyvibe: 1-888-907-0202

Howl Line: 1-888-655-6366

1. Livelinks: Best overall phone sex chat line – 1-855-948-4788

Livelinks is the number one erotic chat line in the U.S. and Canada, making it the ultimate breeding ground for an intense pleasurable experience. You never have to wonder if you’ll be connected with someone on Livelinks because the number is ringing off the hook constantly. You can enjoy some free phone sex by taking advantage of their free trial, but just know that there’s a good chance you’ll get hooked. The packages are affordable, though, and the raunchy sex chat you’ll be having with hot locals is pretty much priceless.

2. 1-800 Sex Chat: Classic number – 1-800-375-2223

1-800 Sex Chat is a classic sex line number that connects you with live actresses. These women are professionals, so they know how to get you off. These experienced gems are interested in talking about anything and everything you can fathom. No fetish is too kinky, no kink too naughty. You will be asked early on for credit card information (whereas other lines on this list let you have a few free minutes before paying up). If you are wary about the lack of free trial, you can check out the numerous positive reviews online of 1-800 Sex Chat from guys who have called in and had great experiences with the people on the line.

3. 1-844 Phone Sex: The name says it all – 1-844-746-6373

This phone sex number does offer a free trial, but it’s very short (only five minutes). That said, 1-844 Phone Sex is a unique one on this list because it’s the one most similar to a classic late night number. There are so many sizzling conversations to be had on this line with the experienced women who run the show. 1-844 Phone Sex will ask you for payment information pretty early on, so that’s one of the only qualms we have with this number. What we can tell you is that an experience over at this phone sex line is always satisfying and often exceeds our expectations!

4. Taboo Chat: Discuss your kinks – 1-855-50-TABOO

Taboo Chat is an adult fantasy line for people who want to share their erotic fantasies with each other. This phone sex number is unique because it gives you the chance to choose from fetish categories, such as bondage chat, voyeurism chat, and more. It advertises itself as a safe place where people can talk about their “forbidden fantasies” and secret sexual desires. Many callers choose to remain anonymous on this line because it makes them feel more comfortable expressing their most vulnerable secrets to strangers. Discretion and privacy is taken very seriously over at Taboo Chat.

5. Phone Sex Chat Line: Perfect chat line/phone sex hybrid – 1-844-955-0115

This number doubles as a chat line, making it the perfect place to dish your naughty fantasies to a local stranger. Everyone who calls Phone Sex Chatline is there because they want naughty phone chat, so there’s no guessing when you call this erotic line. Women can call this number for free, but men will have to pay to chat with someone live. However, before paying, men are able to send hot messages to other members and see who finds them appealing. This can be a good way to decide whether or not Phone Sex Chat Line is right for you.

6. Free Chat Girls: Affordable – 1-866-995-5331

Free Chat Girls is not an entirely free phone sex number. It does offer a free trial if you choose to give it a test run. Free Chat Girls is an older number, but it’s one that is used pretty frequently. You can choose from different fetishes, fantasies, ethnicities, and experiences. They have an option to call a Phone Sex Virgin, but we are a little skeptical as to how new these girls really are to this world. They are good at acting very innocent, though, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into. You can also call a local city number if you want to talk to someone who is not a PSO. These are just horny locals who want to engage in naughty chat with a stranger!

7. Nightline: Kinkiest callers – 1-877-834-4044

Nightline lets callers connect with each other for erotic or more hardcore sexual conversation. They have a customizable feature that makes it stand out from other lines. When you dial into Nightline, you have the option to select a chat category to make finding like-minded matches easier. Their name might have you believing that you can only call at night, but Nightline is available to users 24/7. Whenever you are in the mood, Nightline will be there for you. We will admit though that both the quantity and quality of callers improve as it gets later into the night. New users can enjoy a free trial.

8. Night Exchange: Best for extreme kink – 1-866-917-8328

Night Exchange is an adult line that allows you to flirt with hot local singles, 24/7. There are peak hours that usually fall between 8 PM and 1 AM. The line itself connects you to flirty individuals who want to talk about their kinks to you. But if you hop onto their website, you’ll find that Night Exchange allows other forms of communication like direct messages. Plus, you can search by fetish on their homepage to find people who are into the same kinks as you.

9. Talk To Me: Most unique options – 1-800-452-6067

This effective phone sex number has a unique model that tons of folks love. They offer a large variety in terms of communication methods. From calls, to cams, from texts, to Skype, there are endless ways to use Talk To Me. The women you will speak with are all rated (from one to five stars) by other callers, which gives you a chance to request only the best partner for your phone fun. Each has their own fantasies that they love to talk about. If their kinks match yours, give it a go. Customers usually report that Talk To Me is high quality.

10. 1-800 Jet Doll: Seasoned professionals – 1-800-538-3655

Jet Doll has been in operation for more than 20 years now, giving it major chops in the phone sex industry. Though the webpage appears to be out of date, the line has managed to keep up with the times after all these years. When you dial the Jet Doll number, a rep will answer to set you up with your phone sex session. The women of Jet Doll are professionals, so this won’t be your run-of-the-mill phone chat experience with a local hottie. People who prefer Jet Doll to other platforms enjoy that there’s no question that the Jet Doll girls know what they are doing, and know how to do it well. They can satisfy any kink or fetish you can come up with, all directly through the phone.

How To Act On The Call



You might be nervous about your call, but there’s nothing to be worried about. When you call into these lines, you will be connected with people who are also down to have phone sex with you. There’s no need to fear rejection because whether the person is an operator or a local like you, they all know why they’re on the phone in the first place. As far as how to behave, acting respectful is key. Ask questions if you want to know what turns your phone sex partner on and tell them about your fantasies. When you are describing kinky things, try to be imaginative and descriptive. This will enhance the world of imagination that you’re creating on the line.

Phone Sex FAQs



Should I call a classic phone sex number or a chat line?

Some folks love their old school lines. These are lines that you dial into. The person on the other line is a professional who is willing to talk about whatever you’re into! Meanwhile, chat lines connect you with regular people in your area. A late night line might not connect you to phone sex experts, but they will lend themselves to a more genuine and meaningful experience. It’s also exhilarating to meet new people over a sexy chat line. Plus, there’s always a chance to meet up in real life with the person you’ve met on a chat line. Other phone sex numbers don’t offer that possiblity. More than that, chat lines usually offer much longer free phone sex trial periods.

Is it possible to have phone sex for free?

Free phone sex is just a phone call away! The reason why it’s possible to have phone sex for free is because sex chat lines almost always offer free trials. There are always going to be so many numbers out there for you to try, so when you’ve used up your free minutes at one line, hop onto another! Each number offers a different amount of free minutes. Some lines only allow you to message other users with those minutes rather than chat with a live person. This is why free phone sex is possible, but can be tedious if you decide you never want to pay for your time.

What should I expect when calling a phone sex number?

When you call a number for phone sex, you will be introduced to someone who works for the line or matched with other locals. Initially, you’ll be prompted to follow some basic instructions that will inform you on how to get started. Prepare for the automated voice on the line to be sultry and dramatic. On a sex chat line, you’ll have the chance to record a greeting and listen to other greetings. That’s how you’ll decide who you want to talk to! Let them know you’re interested by sending them a message or connecting live on the line!

Are phone sex numbers safe?

There is a lot to consider when calling a phone sex line. You might worry about how it appears on your bill, fear for your privacy, or wonder if your conversations are being recorded. The lines on this list are discreet, private, and allow anonymity if that’s what you choose. They are usually run by large companies who make your safety a priority. They have reputations to uphold and don’t want to compromise that by compromising your security. Sex lines also often utilize secure billing systems and toll-free numbers (which are untraceable).

What kind of people call sex lines?

People just like you! Tons and tons of people call phone sex numbers. They are often normal folks who are looking to spice up their sex lives. Phone sex is one of the quickest, easiest, and safest ways to do that with new people.

How Do Free Trial Sex Lines Work?



Most sex lines operate in the same fashion. The steps laid out for you below are applicable to most erotic chat line numbers.

State your chat line name: Most people want to remain anonymous on sex lines, so they’ll make up a nickname or pseudonym for the call. Start your free trial: You will be instructed on how to begin using your free trial. Record a greeting: A greeting is a quick recorded blurb about you. You can use your greeting as an opportunity to state what you are into and looking for. If another caller is into the same things you are, they’ll likely connect with you. Match, message, meet: Once you record your greeting, you can listen to other greetings. Send users messages or meet them live for an erotic phone chat!

Safety Tips:



Phone sex is a thrilling experience. And, for the most part, it’s one of the safest ways to have sexual contact with someone you don’t already know. However, there are always risks involved with trying new things. That’s why you should always keep these safety tips in mind when calling a phone sex line:

Don’t share personal information.



This is the most important safety tip of all. Do not reveal identifying information about yourself to strangers on phone sex lines. That information includes but isn’t limited to: your full name, your banking information, your home address, social security number, or personal facts. You are speaking to someone on the line who you’ve never met before. There is no reason why they’d need any of this information.

Talk about your boundaries.

Phone sex requires consent from both parties. While calling a late night number implies that you are interested in having phone sex, it doesn’t tell your partner what your sexual boundaries are. Perhaps there is language you find offensive or subjects you don’t want to talk about. Be vocal about your boundaries so that your partner knows how to respect them.

Hang up if you feel uncomfortable.

Some bad apples can ruin it for everyone. Don’t let a bad person ruin your phone sex experience. If someone is being abusive to you on the line, you have the right to block that person, hang up, or report them to the phone sex company.

Trust your intuition.

If your gut is telling you that something isn’t right, trust that feeling. No amount of phone sex is ever worth jeopardizing your safety. Plus, there are always so many callers to choose from. It’s easy to hang up on someone who is making you feel strange and have it with someone else.