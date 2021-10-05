Give a little, Get a lot

Celebrate with us by winning something for you!

Day 5 of 50 Days of Reader Giving means there are 45 more prizes you could win! Today until November 19, we are running a 50 day giveaway, 50 Days of Reader Giving.

The best part about 50 Days of Reader Giving is anyone can enter! There is no purchase or donation necessary. All members of the Chicago Reader’s Reader Revolutionary membership program will be automatically entered to win prizes for the entire 50 day giveaway.

Today’s Prize:

Today you can win (2) $25 gift cards to Stand-Up Burgers, a vegan American comfort food restaurant offering plant-based burgers, fries, milkshakes, and more! Secure your entry today.

Gift cards are redeemable at all Stand-Up Burgers locations.

Official List of Prizes

Official Contest Rules & How to Enter

Abbreviated Rules 50 Days of Reader Giving Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE, DONATION, OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. Sweepstakes runs from 12:01 am CT on 10/1/21 to 11:59 pm CT on 11/19/21. Entrants must be at least age of majority in jurisdiction of residence & legal resident of 50 US or DC. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2 ways to enter: members automatically entered or send email with 50 Days of Reader Giving in subject line & your name, home address, phone # & email address by email to development@chicagoreader.com. Limit 1 entry per person necessary to be eligible to win for the entire duration of the Sweepstakes. Odds depend on # of elig. entries per day. 1 prize per day. List of prizes & Official Rules at chicagoreader.com/50-days-rules. Sponsor: Reader Institute for Community Journalism, 2930 S. Michigan Ave., Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60616.