This year marks the Reader‘s 50th year of being a fearless, innovative, and nationally respected media voice in Chicago since 1971.

From Totes to T-shirts to Mugs we have you covered with all things Chicago Reader. Dropping on October 1st we have a ton of Reader merchandise for you to choose from.

The Chicago Reader is a community-funded newsroom. As a 501(c)(3), your store purchase at the Chicago Reader store supports free, alternative reporting by and for Chicagoans.

Anniversary Button Pack

50th Anniversary Button Pack in partenership with Busy Beaver Button Co.

Reader 50 Face Mask

Reader 50 Face Mask

Reader Vintage Tee

“Talk Chicago to Me” Vintage T-Shirt

Reader Pocket Tee

“Talk Chicago to Me” Pocket T-Shirt

Reader Tote Bag

Reader Mug