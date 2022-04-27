Dear readers,

It is with excitement that we are able to (finally) announce that the Chicago Reader is transitioning fully to its nonprofit status under the Reader Institute for Community Journalism!

*breathing a sigh of great relief*

We truly could not have made it through this trying time without you—our community, family, and fellow Chicagoans. The work of the Reader is a testament to the unwavering support of this city and its residents.

We couldn’t have lasted these last 50 years without you, and we are so grateful for everyone who has ever clipped our stories, tweeted at or about us, boosted the signal on our stories or events, posted our links, framed our “Best of Chicago” recommendations, and joined us as we reported, critiqued, covered, and sent love letters to our fair city. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.

But we still need your help to keep the Reader free and freaky …

Due to the last four months of extra expenses in the fight for independence, and not being able to fundraise until the deal was done, we’re a half million dollars behind where we should be. So, once again, we turn to you to help keep the Reader going. Make a gift today!

And again, we truly appreciate you and celebrate all that is Chicago!

Warmest regards,

Tracy Baim, co-publisher

Karen Hawkins, co-publisher and editor in chief

P.S. If you make a gift now, we won’t bug you for the rest of the campaign!

P.P.S. Yeah, we stole that strategy from WBEZ, but we don’t think they’ll mind!