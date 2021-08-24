The results are in . . .

Here are the winning designs chosen by the Reader community to be a part of our 50th anniversary button pack, in partnership with Busy Beaver Button Co., this coming Fall.

Thanks to all who participated and voted!





1970’s

“Red Strat”

by Spencer De La Riva

1980’s

“Reader Mixtape”

by Otis Richardson

1990’s

“90’s Chicago Reader“

by Zach Bartz

2000’s

“Generation”

by Mishipiku

2010’s

“2016-2019? Fuck that.”

by Sickngross

Each winner will receive $100, a customized sticker run from Busy Beaver Button Co., and a profile in the Reader. For the selected artists, this is an opportunity to have their work appreciated by all of Chicago!

In partnership with