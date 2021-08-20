Vote!

The Reader will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in October 2021. We are now in the second phase of our Buttons Up! Button Design Contest, in partnership with Busy Beaver Button Co.! This artist and illustrator contest looks to highlight the Reader’s commitment to supporting Chicago and its creative scene over the past five decades.

YOUR VOTES will determine the top five winning designs (one per decade) that will be featured in our 50th anniversary button pack that will be available for the Reader community starting October 2021.

The Buttons Up! Button Design Contest calls on the Reader community to vote for their favorite designs they believe fully represent each decade (1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s). Public voting runs through Friday, August 20, 2021.

Each winner will receive $100, a customized sticker run from Busy Beaver Button Co., and a profile in the Reader. For the selected artists, this is an opportunity to have their work appreciated by all of Chicago!

In partnership with

Choose one per decade:

Conditions

The Chicago Reader shall not be responsible for any loss or damage that may occur by entering this contest and the Chicago Reader reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the contest without prior notification.