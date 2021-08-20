JOBS

Arcus Technologies, Inc. dba Kat Tech Systems, Inc. in Arlington Heights, IL is seeking (A) DevOps Engineers to dsgn & dvlp apps using devops tools; (B) Big Data Engineer/Data Architects to analyze, dsgn & dvlp data related rqmt by leveraging big data cloud tools; (C) Software Developers to dsgn & dvlp SW apps. No trvl/no telecom. Pos’ns are proj-based @ unanticipated sites w/in U.S. Relo may be req’d @ proj end. Mail resumes to: Arcus Technologies, Inc. dba Kat Tech Systems, Inc., ATTN: HR, 855 E. Golf Road, Ste. 1126, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.

Data Analyst: provide analytical support for business operations. Req. bachelors in economics, mathematics, statistics or rel. fld. + 2 yrs exp. Apply: CS Cabinet LLC, 3048 W 48th Place, Chicago, IL60632

Employment: Hair Stylists and Color Specialists needed at – 57th Street Salon in Hyde Park, Chicago. Applicants must be licensed and able to cut hair with scissors. Trainees are welcome. Submit application to 57thstreetsalon@gmail.com.

Business Analyst – Calculate/administer commission compensation program; prepare commission, sales, analytical reports; data/analysis for applicable salesperson promotions; enter employee information within ERP sys and Intranet; resolve issues from sales/support; communicate w management and intl colleagues; evaluate commission process for areas of improvement – suggest findings and implement; maintain confidentiality of sales figures, commission data and sensitive/confidential info. Reqd: BS in Finance, Accounting, or Biz Mgmt; 6 months exp programming (Excel VBA or Python) and increasing efficiencies or reducing runtimes in prior engagements; 3 months exp w large datasets and databases; and perm US work auth. Exp may be concurrent. Send cvr ltr and resume to N Bandukwala, HR, Brainlab, Inc., 5 Westbrook Corporate Center, Suite 1000, Westchester, IL 60154.

Software Developers, Schaumburg, IL: Create Splunk apps searches Data models dashboards and Reports using the Splunk query language. Design solutions and concepts for data aggregation and visualization. Architect and deploy clustered/distributed Splunk Enterprise 7 .x implementations to large, complex customers. Travel/reloc to various uantic locs. Send res to: Rigelsky Inc., 120 W. Golf Rd, Suite 106, Schaumburg, IL 60195.

Spraying Systems Co. is seeking a Web Application Development Lead in Glendale Heights, IL (co headqtrs) with the following requirements: BS degree in Comp Sci, Comp Information Systems or rel field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 yrs of related exp. Reqd skills: Lead end to end development projects for CRM, ERP, eCommerce and custom software applications (5 yrs). Design Enterprise Software Architecture binding custom software applications and packaged ERP Software (5 yrs). Analyze, Program, and debug applications using C#, .NET, ASP.NET, MVC, SharePoint, JavaScript, jQuery, React, Json/XML, Azure DevOps & MS Visual Studio, Microsoft SQL Server, REST APis, Azure and Dynamics CRM (5 yrs). Transform Legacy development projects to Agile methodology using PMP Project Management principles and Atlassian Jira/Confluence/Portfolio & Azure Devops On-Premise environments (5 yrs). Telecommuting allowed. 30% travel required to company headquarters in Glendale Heights, IL.

Send resume to resume@spray.com. Subject line must reference K060180

RENTALS & REAL ESTATE

12×10 room for rent in a 2 bed, 1 bath garden unit at Lunt and Wolcott.

Utilities included and in unit washer dryer close to Metra stop. Call Aaron at 847-875-9422 to schedule an appointment. Rent is $650/month for September 1st.

Moogoong Terrace 4848 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 (773) 478-0085 Waiting List Open for 1 Bedroom Subsidized Apartments – Seniors and Disabled Application Period from August 23, 2021- September 17, 2021. Interested persons should contact the Management Office for an application by Calling (872)302-4878 Young Park or (773)478-0085 or Pick-up during office hours MWF 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Income Restricted

PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES

CLEANING SERVICES

CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 4 of the Self-Storage Facility Act, State of Illinois, that Chicago Northside Storage-Lakeview / Western Avenue Storage LLC will conduct sale(s) at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding starting on Monday September 6th until Monday September 13th @ 8:00 am for where the property has been stored, Chicago Northside Storage 2946 N Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60618. 773-305-4000. In the matter of the personal property for the individual listed below, Chicago Northside Storage-Lakeview / Western Avenue Storage LLC. Britney Kranz O37, Robert Casarietti P07, Debra Strazzabosco N06, Rosario Padilla N31. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale’s redemption. All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours after the time of purchase. Sale is subjected to adjournment.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 4 of the Self-Storage Facility Act, State of Illinois, that Chicago Northside Storage – Old Town will conduct sale(s) at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding starting on Friday September 17th 2021 and end on Thursday September 23rd 2021 at 8:00am on the premises where property has been stored, which are located at Chicago Northside Storage – Old Town, 1516 N Orleans St, Chicago IL 60610 312-787-2800. In the matter of the personal property for the individual listed below, Greta Neppl 2114-D, Jerry Smith 3476, Melody Hamblet 1408, . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale’s redemption. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subjected to adjournment.

COMMUNITY

Zen Meditation Practice.

Sunday mornings, Bultasa Buddhist Temple, 4360 Montrose Avenue 10 AM – Noon 815 701 7733. Bultasa Zen Group on Meetup and Facebook. Korean Zen Master Seung Sahn tradition.

RESEARCH

Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?

Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

