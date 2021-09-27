In celebrating the Chicago Reader’s 50th anniversary, Newberry Library is hosting an in-person archival exhibition.

From October 6 – Jan 21, 2022, Reader enthusiasts will have the opportunity to go on a Reader journey, a trip down memory lane from the ’70s to present day.

This exhibition showcases the Reader’s impact and connection to our city’s evolution over the past five decades. Archival materials from the Reader include reporter’s notes by John Conroy for his 1990 “House of Screams” cover story on police brutality, original art created for the Reader by Lynda Barry, Slug Signorino, and other artists, plus other materials in the library’s collection.

“The Chicago Reader at 50: A half-century of revolutionary storytelling” will open to the public on Wednesday, October 6, and be on display at the Newberry’s gallery until Friday, January 21, 2022.