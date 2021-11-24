16th Street Theater

www.16thstreettheater.org

3Arts (Three Arts)

www.3arts.org

6D Networktainment (Six D Networktainment)

www.6dnetworktainment.org

773 Dance Project

www.773danceproject.org

A Periodic Chicago (a·pe·ri·od·ic)

www.aperiodicchicago.com

A Theatre in the Dark

www.theatreinthedark.com/

About Face Theatre

aboutfacetheatre.com/

Access Contemporary Music

www.acmusic.org/

Accidental Shakespeare Theatre Company

accidentalshakespeare.org/

Actors Gymnasium, The

www.actorsgymnasium.com

Adler Planetarium

www.adlerplanetarium.org

Adventure Stage Chicago

www.adventurestage.org

Aguijon Theater Company

www.aguijontheater.org

Akvavit Theatre

www.chicagonordic.org

Albany Park Theater Project

www.aptpchicago.org

American Blues Theater

www.americanbluestheater.com

American Writers Museum

www.americanwritersmuseum.org

Anima Singers – Glen Ellyn Children’s Chorus

www.animasingers.org/

Annoyance Theatre

www.theannoyance.com

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

www.apollochorus.org

Apollo Theater

www.apollochicago.com

Arab American Action Network

aaan.org/

Art Encounter

www.artencounter.org

Art Helps Heal

www.arthelpsheal.org

Art Institute of Chicago

www.artic.edu/

Art on Sedgwick

www.artonsedgwick.org

Art Works Projects

www.artworksprojects.org/

Artemis Singers

artemissingers.org/

Artemisia Theatre

artemisiatheatre.org

Artistic Home, The

www.theartistichome.org/

Artists Breaking Limits and Expectations (ABLE)

www.ableensemble.com

Arts Capacity

artscapacity.org

Arts of Life, The

www.artsoflife.org

Asian Improv Arts Midwest

www.airmw.org

Assyrian Cultural Foundation

auaf.us/

AstonRep Theatre Company

www.astonrep.com

Athenaeum Theatre

www.athenaeumtheatre.org

Auditorium Theatre

www.auditoriumtheatre.org

Aurora Historical Society

www.aurorahistoricalsociety.org

Avalanche Theatre

www.avalanchetheatre.com

Babes With Blades Theatre

www.babeswithblades.org

Bach Week Festival

www.bachweek.org

Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture

www.balzekasmuseum.org/

Belmont Theater District

www.BTDChicago.com

Beverly Arts Center, The

www.beverlyartcenter.org

Beverly Theater Guild

www.beverlytheatreguild.org

Bienen School of Music

concertsatbienen.org

Black Button Eyes Productions

www.blackbuttoneyes.com

Black Ensemble Theater

www.blackensemble.org

Blank Theatre

www.blanktheatrecompany.org

Bluebird Arts

www.bluebirdarts.org

BoHo Theatre

www.bohotheatre.com

Brazilian Cultural Center of Chicago

www.bcc-chicago.org

Brickton Art Center

www.bricktonartcenter.org

BrightSide Theatre

www.brightsidetheatre.com

Broken Nose Theatre

www.brokennosetheatre.com

Bronzeville Children’s Museum

www.bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com

Bronzeville Historical Society

bronzevillehistoricalsociety.wordpress.com/

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

btechicago.com/

Casa Michoacán

www.fedecmiusa.com

Catherine Edelman Gallery

www.edelmangallery.com

Caxton Club

www.caxtonclub.org

Cedille Chicago

www.cedillerecords.org

Center for Native Futures

www.centerfornativefutures.org/

Changing Worlds

www.changingworlds.org

Chicago A Cappella

www.chicagoacappella.org

Chicago Academy for the Arts

www.chicagoacademyforthearts.org/

Chicago Architecture Center

www.architecture.org

Chicago Artistic Alliance

www.chicagoartisticalliance.org

Chicago Artists Coalition

www.chicagoartistscoalition.org

Chicago Ballet Arts

www.chicagoballetarts.org/

Chicago Ballet Center

www.chicagoballetcenter.org

Chicago Botanic Garden

www.chicagobotanic.org

Chicago Cabaret Professionals

www.chicagocabaret.org

Chicago Chamber Musicians

www.chicagochambermusic.org

Chicago Children’s Choir

www.ccchoir.org

Chicago Children’s Museum

www.ChicagoChildrensMuseum.org

Chicago Children’s Theatre

chicagochildrenstheatre.org/

Chicago Chorale

www.chicagochorale.org

Chicago Composers Orchestra

www.chicagocomposersorchestra.org

Chicago Cultural Accessibility Consortium (CCAC)

chicagoculturalaccess.org/

Chicago Cultural Alliance

www.chicagoculturalalliance.org

Chicago Dance Crash

chicagodancecrash.com/

Chicago Dance History Project

www.chicagodancehistory.org

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble

www.danztheatre.org/index.html

Chicago Dramatists

www.chicagodramatists.org

Chicago Ensemble, The

www.thechicagoensemble.org

Chicago Fashion Incubator at Macy’s

www.chicagofashionincubator.org/

Chicago Film Archives

www.chicagofilmarchives.org

Chicago Film Society

www.chicagofilmsociety.org

Chicago Filmmakers

www.chicagofilmmakers.org

Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

www.cgmc.org

Chicago Heights Drama Group

www.dramagroup.org

Chicago History Museum

www.chicagohistory.org

Chicago Human Rhythm Project

www.chicagotap.org

Chicago Humanities Festival

www.chicagohumanities.org

Chicago International Film Festival

www.chicagofilmfestival.com

Chicago Japanese American Historical Society

www.cjahs.org

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic

www.chicagojazzphilharmonic.org

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance

www.clata.org

Chicago Magic Company

www.themagicparlourchicago.com/

Chicago Mosaic School

chicagomosaicschool.org/

Chicago Multicultural Dance Center (CMDC)

www.cmdcschool.org

Chicago Opera Theater

www.chicagooperatheater.org

Chicago Poetry Center

www.poetrycenter.org

Chicago Public Art Group

www.chicagopublicartgroup.org/

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

www.chicagoshakes.com

Chicago Sinfonietta

www.chicagosinfonietta.org

Chicago Sunday Evening Club

www.csec.org

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

cso.org

Chicago Tap Theatre

www.chicagotaptheatre.com

Chicago Urban Pride

facebook.com/ChicagoUrbanPride

Chicago Veterans

www.otherworldtheatre.org

Chicago Women’s History Center

www.chicagowomenshistory.org

Chicago Youth Shakespeare

www.chicagoyouthshakespeare.org

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

www.cyso.org

Children’s Theatre of Winnetka

www.childrenstheatrewinnetka.com/

Child’s Play Touring Theatre

www.cptt.org

Chimera Ensemble

www.chimeraensemble.com/

Chinese American Museum of Chicago

ccamuseum.org

Chinese Fine Arts Society

www.chinesefinearts.org/

Chopin Theatre

www.chopintheatre.com

CircEsteem

www.circesteem.org

Citadel Theatre Company

www.Citadeltheatre.org

City Lit Theater Company

www.citylit.org

Classical Kids Music Education

www.classicalkidsnfp.org/

Cliff Dwellers, The

www.cliff-chicago.org/

Collaboraction Theater Company

www.collaboraction.org

Compass Creative Dramatics

www.ccdramatics.com

Compass Theatre

www.compasstheatre.org/

Congo Square Theater Company

www.congosquaretheatre.org/

Connective Theatre Company

www.connectivetheatrecompany.com/

Conspirators, The

www.conspirewithus.org

Corn Productions

www.cornservatory.org

Court Theatre

www.courttheatre.org

Courtroom 600

courtroom600.org/

CPA Theatricals

www.greenhousetheater.org/

Crossing Borders Music

crossingbordersmusic.org/

Dance Data Project

www.dancedataproject.com

Dance for Life – Chicago Dancers United

chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

www.deeplyrooteddancetheater.org

Definition Theatre

www.definitiontheatre.org/

Descendants Media Group

www.descendantsmediagroup.org

Design Museum of Chicago

www.designchicago.org

Dominican-American Midwest Association

www.damamidwest.org/

Dragonfly Theatre Company

www.dragonflytheatrecompany.org/

Dreamstreet Theatre

dreamstreettheatre.org/

Driehaus Museum

driehausmuseum.org

DuPage Children’s Museum

www.dupagechildrensmuseum.org

DuPage Graue Mill and Museum

www.grauemill.org/

DuSable Museum of African American History

www.dusablemuseum.org

Eclipse Theatre Company

www.eclipsetheatre.com

Edgewater Historical Society and Museum

www.edgewaterhistory.org

Elmhurst Art Museum

www.elmhurstartmuseum.org

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra

www.elmhurstsymphony.org

Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater

www.ensembleespanol.org

Evanston History Center

www.evanstonhistorycenter.org

Exit 63 Theatre

www.exit63theatre.com

Facets Multi-media

www.facets.org

Facility Theatre

www.facilitytheatre.org

Factory Theater

www.thefactorytheater.com

Field Museum

www.fieldmuseum.org/

Filament Theatre

www.filamenttheatre.org/

Fine Arts Building

www.studebakertheater.com/

First Floor Theater

www.firstfloortheater.com/

First Folio Theatre

www.firstfolio.org/

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

www.fjtheatre.com/

Forward Momentum Chicago

www.ForwardMomentumChicago.org

Frank Lloyd Wright Trust

www.flwright.org

Free Street Theater

www.freestreet.org

Fremont Street Theater Company

www.fremontstreettheater.com/

Friends of the Edgewater Library

www.foelchicago.org

Fulcrum Point New Music Project

www.fulcrumpoint.org

Gene Siskel Film Center

www.siskelfilmcenter.org

Geneva Cultural Arts Commission

www.geneva.il.us

Geneva History Museum

genevahistorymuseum.org

Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company

www.ghostlightensemble.com/

Gift Theatre, The

www.thegifttheatre.org/

Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company

www.gilbertandsullivanoperacompany.org/

Gilloury Institute

www.silkroadrising.org

Glass Apple Theatre

www.glassappletheatre.com/

Glessner House

www.glessnerhouse.org

Golden Ticket Productions

www.goldenticketproductions.org/

Goodman Theatre

www.goodmantheatre.org

Gracia Inc, NFP

www.graciainc.org

Green Star Movement

www.greenstarmovement.org

Greenhouse Theater Center

www.greenhousetheater.org/

Griffin Theatre

www.griffintheatre.com

Guild Literary Complex

www.guildcomplex.org

Haitian American Museum of Chicago

www.hamoc.org

Halcyon Theatre

www.halcyontheatre.org

Harris Theater for Music and Dance

www.harristheaterchicago.org

Haven Chicago

havenchi.org/

Haymarket Books

www.haymarketbooks.org

Hell in a Handbag Productions

www.handbagproductions.org/

Her Story Theater

www.herstorytheater.org/

Hibernian Media

www.hiberniantransmedia.org/

High Concept Labs

highconceptlaboratories.org/

Highland Park Historical Society

www.highlandparkhistory.com

House Theatre of Chicago, The

www.thehousetheatre.com

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

www.hubbardstreetdance.com

Hyde Park Art Center

www.hydeparkart.org

Hyde Park Suzuki Institute

www.hydeparksuzuki.com

Idle Muse Theatre Company

www.idlemuse.org/

Ignition Community Glass

www.icg-chicago.org

Illinois Council of Orchestras

www.ilcouncilorchestras.org

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

www.ilholocaustmuseum.org

Illinois Humanities

www.ilhumanities.org

Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66

www.roadtorock.org

Imagination Theater

www.imaginationtheater.org

Inner Sense Healing Arts Collective

www.innersensehealingarts.org/

Institute For Arts Entrepreneurship

iaeou.me/beta/

Institute of Cultural Affairs

www.ica-usa.org

International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago

www.latinoculturalcenter.org

International Voices Project

www.ivpchicago.org/

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

www.art.org

Invictus Theatre Company

www.invictustheatreco.com/

Irish American Heritage Center

irish-american.org/

Jackalope Theatre Company

www.jackalopetheatre.org/

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

www.hullhousemuseum.org

Japan America Society of Chicago

jaschicago.org

Jazz Education Network

jazzednet.org/

Jazz Institute of Chicago

www.jazzinchicago.org

Joel Hall Dancers & Center

www.joelhall.org

Joffrey Ballet

www.joffrey.org

John G. Shedd Aquarium

www.sheddaquarium.org

KidsWork Children’s Museum

kidsworkchildrensmuseum.org/

Know Your Chicago

www.knowyourchicago.org

Korean Cultural Center of Chicago

www.kccoc.org

Lake Forest and Lake Bluff History Center

www.lflbhistory.org

Lake Forest Symphony

lakeforestsymphony.org

Lakeside Pride Music Ensembles

lakesidepride.org

Latvian Folk Art Museum

www.facebook.com/people/Latvian-Folk-Art-Museum/100057623230639/

League of Chicago Theatres

www.chicagoplays.com

Leather Archives & Museum

leatherarchives.org

Lifeline Theatre

www.lifelinetheatre.com

Lincoln Park Zoo

www.lpzoo.org

Links Hall

www.linkshall.org

Lira Ensemble

liraensemble.org

Little Black Pearl Workshop

www.blackpearl.org

Lookingglass Theatre

www.lookingglasstheatre.org

Lyric Opera of Chicago

www.lyricopera.org

Making a Difference Dancing Rhythms Organization (M.A.D.D. Rhythms)

www.maddrhythms.com

Madison Street Theater

www.mstoakpark.com

Magura Cultural Center

www.magurabcs.com

MAKE Literary Productions

www.makemag.org

Mandala Arts

www.mandalaarts.org

MCA Stage

www.mcachicago.org/

McAninch Arts Center

www.atthemac.org/

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

www.metropolisarts.com

Midsommer Flight

midsommerflight.com/

Miracle Center, The

themiraclecenter.com/

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

www.mitchellmuseum.org

Mordine and Company Dance Theatre

www.mordine.org

Morton Arboretum, The

mortonarb.org

Mudlark Theater Company

www.mudlarktheater.org

Muntu Dance Theatre

www.muntu.com

Museum of Broadcast Communications

www.museum.tv

Museum of Contemporary Art

www.mcachicago.org

Museum of Contemporary Photography

www.mocp.org

Museum of Science and Industry

www.msichicago.org

MUSIC Inc. (Music in Urban Schools Inspiring Change)

www.musicincchicago.org

Music Theater Works

www.musictheaterworks.com

NAJWA Dance Corps

www.facebook.com/najwadancecorpsorg

Naperville Art League

www.napervilleartleague.com/

National Cambodian Heritage Museum and Killing Fields Memorial

www.cambodianmuseum.org

National Hellenic Museum

www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org

National Indo-American Museum

iahmuseum.org/

National Museum of Gospel Music

www.nationalmuseumofgospelmusic.org

National Museum of Mexican Art

nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

nmprac.org/

National Public Housing Museum

www.nphm.org/

National Veterans Art Museum

www.nvam.org

Navy Pier

navypier.org

Neo-Futurists, The

neofuturists.org/

New Coordinates, The

thenewcoordinates.org/

New Moon Chicago

www.newmoonchicago.com

Newberry Library, The

www.newberry.org

Norris Cultural Arts Center, The

www.norrisculturalarts.com

North Riverside Players

www.nrplayers.com/

Northlight Theatre

northlight.org

Nothing Without a Company

www.nothingwithoutacompany.org/

Oak Park Festival Theatre

oakparkfestival.com/

Oil Lamp Theater

www.oillamptheater.org/

Old Town School of Folk Music

www.oldtownschool.org

OPEN Center for the Arts

www.opencenterforthearts.org/

Open Studio Project

www.openstudioproject.org

Organic Theater Company

www.organictheater.org/

Paramount Theatre

paramountaurora.com/

Passage Theatre Company

thepassagetheatre.com

Pegasus Theatre Chicago

pegasustheatrechicago.org/

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

www.naturemuseum.org

Perceptual Motion Dance Company

www.perceptualmotiondance.com

Petite Opera Productions

www.petiteopera.org/

Physical Theater Festival

www.physicalfestival.com/about

Pivot Arts

pivotarts.org/

Plagiarists, The

www.theplagiarists.org/

PlayMakers Laboratory

www.playmakerslab.org/

Poetry Foundation

www.poetryfoundation.org

Polish Museum of America

www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/

Porchlight Music Theatre

porchlightmusictheatre.org

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley

www.ppfv.org

Pride Arts

pridearts.org/

Pritzker Military Museum & Library

www.pritzkermilitary.org

Project Onward

projectonward.org

Project&

projectand.org

Promethean Theatre Ensemble

www.prometheantheatre.org/

Prop Thtr

www.propthtr.org/

Public Media Institute

www.publicmediainstitute.com

Puerto Rican Arts Alliance

www.praachicago.org

Pullman Porter Museum

aprpullmanportermuseum.org

Railroad Tracks Music Academy

www.railroadtracksmusicacademy.org

Raven Theatre Company

www.raventheatre.com

Red Clay Dance

www.redclaydance.com

Red Orchid Theatre

www.aredorchidtheatre.org

Red Tape Theatre Company

www.redtapetheatre.org/

Red Theater Chicago

www.redtheater.org/

Redtwist Theatre

www.redtwisttheatre.org/

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

www.remybumppo.org

Repertorio Latino Theater Company

www.repertoriolatino.org

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts

arts.uchicago.edu/explore/reva-and-david-logan-center-arts

Rising Stars Theatre Co., The

www.risingstarschicago.com

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

rivendelltheatre.org

River North Dance Chicago

rivno.sandboxstaging.net

Rush Hour Concerts

www.rushhour.org

Saint Sebastian Players

saintsebastianplayers.org/

Salt Creek Ballet

www.saltcreekballet.org

Saltbox Theatre Collective

www.saltboxtheatre.org/

Sarah Siddons Society

sarahsiddonssociety.org/

SciTech Museum

www.scitechmuseum.org/

Season of Concern

seasonofconcern.org

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center

www.srbcc.org/

Seldoms, The

www.theseldoms.org

Shattered Globe Theatre

sgtheatre.org/

Sideshow Theatre Company

www.stage773.com/

Silent Theatre Company

www.silenttheatre.com/

Silk Road Rising

www.silkroadrising.org

Simple Good, The

thesimplegood.org/

Sisters in Cinema

sistersincinema.com

Sixteenth Street Theater

www.16thstreettheater.org

SkyART

www.skyart.org

Snow City Arts

www.snowcityarts.org

Society of Architectural Historians

www.sah.org

South Shore Arts

www.southshoreartsonline.org

South Side Community Art Center

www.sscartcenter.org

South Side Jazz Coalition

www.southsidejazzcoalition.org

Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies

www.spertus.edu

Spotlight Arts Collective

spotlightac.com

Spudnik Press Cooperative

www.spudnikpress.org

St. Charles Singers

www.stcharlessingers.com

Stage 773

www.sideshowtheatre.org/

Stage Left Theatre

www.stagelefttheatre.com

Steep Theatre Company

steeptheatre.com/

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

www.steppenwolf.org

Stepping Stone Theater

steppingstonechicago.com

Stillwell Institute for Contemporary Black Art

www.thestillwellinstitute.org

Stockyards Theatre Project

www.stockyardstheatreproject.org/

Story Theatre, The

thestorytheatre.org/

Storycatchers Theatre

www.storycatcherstheatre.org

Strawdog Theatre Company

www.strawdog.org

Subtext Theatre Company

www.subtextnfp.org/

Swahili Institute of Chicago

swahiliinstitute.org/

Swedish American Museum

swedishamericanmuseum.org

T. Daniel Productions

www.tdanielproductions.org/

Teatro Vista

www.teatrovista.org

Teatro ZinZanni

zinzanni.com/chicago/

Teen Arts Pass

teenartspass.urbangateways.org/

Territory NFP

www.territorychicago.org

Theater Oobleck

theateroobleck.com/home/

Theater Wit

www.theaterwit.org

Theatre Above the Law

www.theatreatl.org/

Theatre of Western Springs

www.theatrewesternsprings.com

Theatre Seven Chicago

www.theatreseven.org

Theatre Y

www.theatre-y.com/

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

www.theoubique.com/

Three Brothers Theatre

www.threebrotherstheatre.com/

Threewalls

www.three-walls.org

TimeLine Theatre Company

www.timelinetheatre.com

Transcendence Global Media Peace On Earth

www.peaceonearthfilmfestival.org

Trap Door Theatre

www.trapdoortheatre.com/

Trickster Cultural Center

www.tricksterculturalcenter.org/

Turkish American Cultural Alliance

www.tacaonline.org/

Turning the Page Chicago

www.turningthepage.org

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

uima-chicago.org/

Ukrainian National Museum

www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/

Underscore Theatre Company

www.underscoretheatre.org/

United States Artists Inc.

www.unitedstatesartists.org

Urban Gateways

www.urbangateways.org

UrbanTheater Company

urbantheaterchicago.org/

Valiant Theatre

www.valianttheatre.org/

Vaudeville Chicago

www.vaudevillechicago.org

Victory Gardens Theater

www.victorygardens.org

Vision Latino Theatre Company

www.visionlatino.com/

Walkabout Theater

www.walkabouttheater.org/

Water People Theater

www.waterpeople.org/

West Point School of Music

www.westpointsom.org

WildClaw Theatre

www.wildclawtheatre.com/

Williams Street Repertory

www.wsrep.org/

Wilmette Arts Guild

www.wilmetteartsguild.org

Windy City Performing Arts

windycitysings.org

Windy City Playhouse

www.windycityplayhouse.com/

Woman Made Gallery (WMG)

www.womanmade.org

Wrightwood 659

wrightwood659.org

Writers Theatre

www.writerstheatre.org

YEPP: Youth Empowerment Performance Project

www.wesayyepp.com

Young Chicago Authors

www.youngchicagoauthors.org

Zhou B Art Center: the Home of Artists

www.zhoubrothers.com