16th Street Theater
3Arts (Three Arts)
6D Networktainment (Six D Networktainment)
773 Dance Project
A Periodic Chicago (a·pe·ri·od·ic)
A Theatre in the Dark
About Face Theatre
Access Contemporary Music
Accidental Shakespeare Theatre Company
Actors Gymnasium, The
Adler Planetarium
Adventure Stage Chicago
Aguijon Theater Company
Akvavit Theatre
Albany Park Theater Project
American Blues Theater
American Writers Museum
Anima Singers – Glen Ellyn Children’s Chorus
Annoyance Theatre
Apollo Chorus of Chicago
Apollo Theater
Arab American Action Network
Art Encounter
Art Helps Heal
Art Institute of Chicago
Art on Sedgwick
Art Works Projects
Artemis Singers
Artemisia Theatre
Artistic Home, The
Artists Breaking Limits and Expectations (ABLE)
Arts Capacity
Arts of Life, The
Asian Improv Arts Midwest
Assyrian Cultural Foundation
AstonRep Theatre Company
Athenaeum Theatre
Auditorium Theatre
Aurora Historical Society
www.aurorahistoricalsociety.org
Avalanche Theatre
Babes With Blades Theatre
Bach Week Festival
Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture
Belmont Theater District
Beverly Arts Center, The
Beverly Theater Guild
Bienen School of Music
Black Button Eyes Productions
Black Ensemble Theater
Blank Theatre
Bluebird Arts
BoHo Theatre
Brazilian Cultural Center of Chicago
Brickton Art Center
BrightSide Theatre
Broken Nose Theatre
Bronzeville Children’s Museum
www.bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com
Bronzeville Historical Society
bronzevillehistoricalsociety.wordpress.com/
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Casa Michoacán
Catherine Edelman Gallery
Caxton Club
Cedille Chicago
Center for Native Futures
www.centerfornativefutures.org/
Changing Worlds
Chicago A Cappella
Chicago Academy for the Arts
www.chicagoacademyforthearts.org/
Chicago Architecture Center
Chicago Artistic Alliance
www.chicagoartisticalliance.org
Chicago Artists Coalition
www.chicagoartistscoalition.org
Chicago Ballet Arts
Chicago Ballet Center
Chicago Botanic Garden
Chicago Cabaret Professionals
Chicago Chamber Musicians
Chicago Children’s Choir
Chicago Children’s Museum
www.ChicagoChildrensMuseum.org
Chicago Children’s Theatre
Chicago Chorale
Chicago Composers Orchestra
www.chicagocomposersorchestra.org
Chicago Cultural Accessibility Consortium (CCAC)
Chicago Cultural Alliance
www.chicagoculturalalliance.org
Chicago Dance Crash
Chicago Dance History Project
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble
www.danztheatre.org/index.html
Chicago Dramatists
Chicago Ensemble, The
Chicago Fashion Incubator at Macy’s
www.chicagofashionincubator.org/
Chicago Film Archives
Chicago Film Society
Chicago Filmmakers
Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
Chicago Heights Drama Group
Chicago History Museum
Chicago Human Rhythm Project
Chicago Humanities Festival
Chicago International Film Festival
Chicago Japanese American Historical Society
Chicago Jazz Philharmonic
www.chicagojazzphilharmonic.org
Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
Chicago Magic Company
www.themagicparlourchicago.com/
Chicago Mosaic School
Chicago Multicultural Dance Center (CMDC)
Chicago Opera Theater
Chicago Poetry Center
Chicago Public Art Group
www.chicagopublicartgroup.org/
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chicago Sinfonietta
Chicago Sunday Evening Club
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Chicago Tap Theatre
Chicago Urban Pride
facebook.com/ChicagoUrbanPride
Chicago Veterans
Chicago Women’s History Center
Chicago Youth Shakespeare
www.chicagoyouthshakespeare.org
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras
Children’s Theatre of Winnetka
www.childrenstheatrewinnetka.com/
Child’s Play Touring Theatre
Chimera Ensemble
Chinese American Museum of Chicago
Chinese Fine Arts Society
Chopin Theatre
CircEsteem
Citadel Theatre Company
City Lit Theater Company
Classical Kids Music Education
Cliff Dwellers, The
Collaboraction Theater Company
Compass Creative Dramatics
Compass Theatre
Congo Square Theater Company
Connective Theatre Company
www.connectivetheatrecompany.com/
Conspirators, The
Corn Productions
Court Theatre
Courtroom 600
CPA Theatricals
Crossing Borders Music
Dance Data Project
Dance for Life – Chicago Dancers United
chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater
www.deeplyrooteddancetheater.org
Definition Theatre
Descendants Media Group
Design Museum of Chicago
Dominican-American Midwest Association
Dragonfly Theatre Company
www.dragonflytheatrecompany.org/
Dreamstreet Theatre
Driehaus Museum
DuPage Children’s Museum
DuPage Graue Mill and Museum
DuSable Museum of African American History
Eclipse Theatre Company
Edgewater Historical Society and Museum
Elmhurst Art Museum
Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra
Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater
Evanston History Center
Exit 63 Theatre
Facets Multi-media
Facility Theatre
Factory Theater
Field Museum
Filament Theatre
Fine Arts Building
First Floor Theater
First Folio Theatre
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Forward Momentum Chicago
www.ForwardMomentumChicago.org
Frank Lloyd Wright Trust
Free Street Theater
Fremont Street Theater Company
Friends of the Edgewater Library
Fulcrum Point New Music Project
Gene Siskel Film Center
Geneva Cultural Arts Commission
Geneva History Museum
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company
Gift Theatre, The
Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company
www.gilbertandsullivanoperacompany.org/
Gilloury Institute
Glass Apple Theatre
Glessner House
Golden Ticket Productions
www.goldenticketproductions.org/
Goodman Theatre
Gracia Inc, NFP
Green Star Movement
Greenhouse Theater Center
Griffin Theatre
Guild Literary Complex
Haitian American Museum of Chicago
Halcyon Theatre
Harris Theater for Music and Dance
Haven Chicago
Haymarket Books
Hell in a Handbag Productions
Her Story Theater
Hibernian Media
High Concept Labs
Highland Park Historical Society
House Theatre of Chicago, The
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Hyde Park Art Center
Hyde Park Suzuki Institute
Idle Muse Theatre Company
Ignition Community Glass
Illinois Council of Orchestras
Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center
Illinois Humanities
Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66
Imagination Theater
Inner Sense Healing Arts Collective
www.innersensehealingarts.org/
Institute For Arts Entrepreneurship
Institute of Cultural Affairs
International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago
International Voices Project
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
Invictus Theatre Company
Irish American Heritage Center
Jackalope Theatre Company
Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
Japan America Society of Chicago
Jazz Education Network
Jazz Institute of Chicago
Joel Hall Dancers & Center
Joffrey Ballet
John G. Shedd Aquarium
KidsWork Children’s Museum
Know Your Chicago
Korean Cultural Center of Chicago
Lake Forest and Lake Bluff History Center
Lake Forest Symphony
Lakeside Pride Music Ensembles
Latvian Folk Art Museum
www.facebook.com/people/Latvian-Folk-Art-Museum/100057623230639/
League of Chicago Theatres
Leather Archives & Museum
Lifeline Theatre
Lincoln Park Zoo
Links Hall
Lira Ensemble
Little Black Pearl Workshop
Lookingglass Theatre
Lyric Opera of Chicago
Making a Difference Dancing Rhythms Organization (M.A.D.D. Rhythms)
Madison Street Theater
Magura Cultural Center
MAKE Literary Productions
Mandala Arts
MCA Stage
McAninch Arts Center
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Midsommer Flight
Miracle Center, The
Mitchell Museum of the American Indian
Mordine and Company Dance Theatre
Morton Arboretum, The
Mudlark Theater Company
Muntu Dance Theatre
Museum of Broadcast Communications
Museum of Contemporary Art
Museum of Contemporary Photography
Museum of Science and Industry
MUSIC Inc. (Music in Urban Schools Inspiring Change)
Music Theater Works
NAJWA Dance Corps
www.facebook.com/najwadancecorpsorg
Naperville Art League
National Cambodian Heritage Museum and Killing Fields Memorial
National Hellenic Museum
www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org
National Indo-American Museum
National Museum of Gospel Music
www.nationalmuseumofgospelmusic.org
National Museum of Mexican Art
nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org
National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
National Public Housing Museum
National Veterans Art Museum
Navy Pier
Neo-Futurists, The
New Coordinates, The
New Moon Chicago
Newberry Library, The
Norris Cultural Arts Center, The
North Riverside Players
Northlight Theatre
Nothing Without a Company
www.nothingwithoutacompany.org/
Oak Park Festival Theatre
Oil Lamp Theater
Old Town School of Folk Music
OPEN Center for the Arts
Open Studio Project
Organic Theater Company
Paramount Theatre
Passage Theatre Company
Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Perceptual Motion Dance Company
Petite Opera Productions
Physical Theater Festival
www.physicalfestival.com/about
Pivot Arts
Plagiarists, The
PlayMakers Laboratory
Poetry Foundation
Polish Museum of America
www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/
Porchlight Music Theatre
Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley
Pride Arts
Pritzker Military Museum & Library
Project Onward
Project&
Promethean Theatre Ensemble
Prop Thtr
Public Media Institute
Puerto Rican Arts Alliance
Pullman Porter Museum
Railroad Tracks Music Academy
www.railroadtracksmusicacademy.org
Raven Theatre Company
Red Clay Dance
Red Orchid Theatre
Red Tape Theatre Company
Red Theater Chicago
Redtwist Theatre
Rembrandt Chamber Musicians
www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Repertorio Latino Theater Company
Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts
arts.uchicago.edu/explore/reva-and-david-logan-center-arts
Rising Stars Theatre Co., The
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
River North Dance Chicago
Rush Hour Concerts
Saint Sebastian Players
Salt Creek Ballet
Saltbox Theatre Collective
Sarah Siddons Society
SciTech Museum
Season of Concern
Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center
Seldoms, The
Shattered Globe Theatre
Sideshow Theatre Company
Silent Theatre Company
Silk Road Rising
Simple Good, The
Sisters in Cinema
Sixteenth Street Theater
SkyART
Snow City Arts
Society of Architectural Historians
South Shore Arts
South Side Community Art Center
South Side Jazz Coalition
www.southsidejazzcoalition.org
Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies
Spotlight Arts Collective
Spudnik Press Cooperative
St. Charles Singers
Stage 773
Stage Left Theatre
Steep Theatre Company
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Stepping Stone Theater
Stillwell Institute for Contemporary Black Art
Stockyards Theatre Project
www.stockyardstheatreproject.org/
Story Theatre, The
Storycatchers Theatre
Strawdog Theatre Company
Subtext Theatre Company
Swahili Institute of Chicago
Swedish American Museum
T. Daniel Productions
Teatro Vista
Teatro ZinZanni
Teen Arts Pass
teenartspass.urbangateways.org/
Territory NFP
Theater Oobleck
Theater Wit
Theatre Above the Law
Theatre of Western Springs
Theatre Seven Chicago
Theatre Y
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Three Brothers Theatre
Threewalls
TimeLine Theatre Company
Transcendence Global Media Peace On Earth
www.peaceonearthfilmfestival.org
Trap Door Theatre
Trickster Cultural Center
www.tricksterculturalcenter.org/
Turkish American Cultural Alliance
Turning the Page Chicago
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art
Ukrainian National Museum
www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/