Academy of General Dentistry
Actors Fund
Advanced Design Sketching
African American Arts Alliance of Chicago
Alianza Americas
Alliance of Local Service Organizations (ALSO)
AllianceChicago
Alternative Schools Network
Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Illinois Chapter
American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
American Academy of Pediatrics
American Bar Association
American Brain Tumor Association
American Camp Association of Illinois
American Dental Association (ADA)
American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) Education Foundation
American Marketing Association
American Medical Association
American Ornithological Society
American Osteopathic Association (AOA)
American Osteopathic Foundation
American Planning Association – Illinois Chapter
American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children
American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy
American Society of Home Inspectors
American Society of Plastic Surgeons
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association
Arts and Business Council of Chicago
Arts Club of Chicago
Associated Colleges of the Midwest
Association for Psychological Type International
Association House of Chicago
Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers (AIRE)
Association of Professional Chaplains
Association of Women Surgeons (AWS) Foundation
www.womensurgeons.org/page/SupportAWSFoundation
B.I.G. Baseball Academy
Backbones
Black Girl BeYOUtiful
www.instagram.com/blackgirlbeyoutiful/
Blind Service Association
www.blindserviceassociation.org
Cambodian Association of Illinois
Canal Corridor Association
CHAOS Brew Club
Chatham Business Association
Chi Chapter
Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA)
Chicago Association of Realtors
Chicago Dental Society
Chicago Interactive Marketing Association (CIMA)
Chicago National Association of Dance Masters
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association
Child Care Association of Illinois
Children’s Place Association
Chinese Mutual Aid Association
Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community
Code Platoon
Construction Specifications Institute, Chicago Chapter
Council of International Programs in Chicago
Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, The
Eighth Blackbird Performing Arts Association
Ethiopian Community Association of Chicago
Evanston Environmental Association
Evanston Youth Hockey Association
Field of Dreams Visionary Center
fieldofdreamsvisionarycenter.com/
Fortnightly of Chicago, The
Fox Valley Special Recreation Association
Franciscan Outreach Association
Greater River North Business Association
Hephzibah Children’s Association
Higher Learning Commission
Hip Circle Empowerment Center
Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois
Hungarian Club of Chicago
www.hungarianclubofchicago.com/
Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education
Illinois Library Association (ILA)
Illinois Primary Health Care Association
Illinois Science and Technology Coalition
Infant Welfare Society of Chicago
Illinois Women in Cannabis
International Contemporary Ensemble
Japanese American Service Committee
Juvenile Protective Association
Kaufherr Resource Center
Langdon Club
Latin United Community Housing Association (LUCHA)
Lily Cache Special Recreation Association
www.bolingbrookparks.org/en/lcsra
Lincolnway Special Recreation Association
Logan Square Neighborhood Association
Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois
Mental Health Association of Greater Chicago (MHAGC)
National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association
Nineteenth Century Charitable Association
North American Students of Cooperation (NASCO)
Northeast DuPage County Special Recreation Association
Northeastern Illinois Special Recreation Association (NISRA)
Northern Suburban Special Recreation Association (NSSRA)
OCA Greater Chicago (Organization of Chinese-Americans of Greater Chicago)
Polish American Association (PAA)
Ray Graham Association for People with Disabilities
Resident Association of Greater Englewood (RAGE)
Residential Real Estate Council
Rotary Club of Chicago
SEIU Healthcare
Society of Women Engineers
South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation
Structural Engineers Association of Illinois
Technology and Manufacturing Association
Toastmasters International – Chicagoland
Underground Contractors Association
Union League Club of Chicago
Urban Libraries Council
Vietnamese Association of Illinois
Volunteer Center
Woman’s Athletic Club of Chicago
Woman’s Club of Evanston
Woman’s Educational Aid Association
findingaids.library.northwestern.edu/agents/corporate_entities/1426